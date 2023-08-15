Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a seven-part series profiling the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
There is some new enthusiasm when it comes to Preston football this upcoming season.
After suffering through a rough 2022 campaign, the Indians are older, have a new offensive coordinator and have added some new athletes to the sport. Plus, Karson Winder is back, who did a little bit of everything for the team a year ago.
“I have a lot fewer concerns going into this year,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “Last year we had two kids that had varsity experience and one or two other kids that had played a little at the end of games. Our record kind of showed that.”
The Tribe went 1-8 in 2022, with the lone victory coming in blowout fashion against Jerome, 44-8. The points scored and allowed were completely different than what the team averaged for the season. Preston averaged 16.4 points a game — held scoreless twice — while allowing 40.2 points and outing.
“This year I have a big senior class, which is great,” said Cunningham, who will be entering his second year at the helm. “Now, five of those kids did not play football last year, but they are good athletes and have played basketball. They have jumped on board, so it’s very encouraging. There is a learning curve if you haven’t played football for a year or two, but they have looked really good. We have more depth than we’ve had, which I’m really thrilled about.
“... I know we are going to be competitive this year. That’s the most encouraging thing. We have gotten better.”
While the defense will certainly be a focus, the offense has been given a shot of adrenaline. Long time head coach Craig Anhder will be running the offense this fall for Preston after 19 years as a head coach at Green Canyon and Sky View. The former Preston offensive coordinator left for a job at BYU in the athletic department.
“I had met Craig Anhder at some camps and clinics,” Cunningham said. “Eric Thorson is really good buddies with him. ... I called Craig and told him he could be our offensive coordinator and have carte blanche, do whatever you want. He said that sounded really appealing. He has been on board since about April, and it’s been great. He brought some staff members that have worked with him over the years. ... He is bringing a wealth of knowledge. It’s been really good.”
Five players from the always competitive basketball team have decided to play football this year, including junior Reggie Larsen who right now is the quarterback. Winder, a senior, returns as the teams top passer (438 yards on 35 of 67 passes with five touchdowns and two interceptions), top rusher (470 yards on 174 carries and three TDs) and top receiver (385 yards on 42 receptions with five TDs) from last season.
“Reggie doesn’t have any varsity experience, but has been doing a good job,” Cunningham said. “Karson is kind of our multi-tool kid. He will be our main running back on offense and will play on both sides of the ball.”
Winder led the team in all-purpose yards as he gained 139.1 yards a game as he also returned kickoffs. Backing up Winder at running back will be junior Jaxson Merrill and sophomore Conner Iverson.
The receiving corps is by committee right now. Junior Jake Schumann does lead the group going into the season, while the rest will be in a rotation. The group includes seniors Kolter Moffitt, Klayton Hobbs, Derek Pitcher and Devin Pitcher and juniors Eli Allen and Cruz Harris. Tight end Tommy Henderson, a senior, broke a finger and will not be available for a few weeks, so fellow senior Colter Jensen will start the season at tight end.
The offensive line from a year ago is back and according to the coach “looking really good.” Senior center Brandon Lindhardt is joined by senior guards Zabian Mendoza and Parker Bodrero and senior tackles Brenten Hough and Micah Peery. Junior Freeman Sturges plays guard and tackle and will see time. Juniors Saager Keller and Sam Pabawena will add depth.
The defense will run a 3-3-5 this season as there is a lack of some “big kids.” Cunningham wants to rotate those in the trenches and keep them fresh. Peery, Mendoza, Hough, Lindhardt, Harris and Henderson will be the main guys at the beginning of the season.
Winder, senior Brackin Ward and Merrill will most likely be the starters at linebacker. They will be backed up by junior Teagan Zollinger.
The secondary will include seniors Tucker Hatch, Derek Pitcher, Devin Pitcher, Harrison Barton, Hobbs, Moffitt and sophomore Mckoy Keller.
The kicking duties is still a battle between junior Carey Swainston and senior Brenym Rawlings. The coach said he will most likely go with one for kickoffs and use the other for extra points. Winder punted last year and will begin the season with those duties.
The basketball players that have joined the team this year are Larsen, Moffitt, Hobbs, Harris and Henderson.
“The Fab Five I got from basketball are going to be helpful,” Cunningham said. “They are going to turn some heads and be helpful. It is huge to get those kids. I’m very happy to get them. They are athletic and tall and been a good infusion.”
Preston has played in some seven-on-seven competitions and went to a camp in Richfield, where they squared off against former Indian head coach Eric Thorson. Cunningham called it “a lot of fun.” There has been 75 athletes come out for football this year.
Preston will once again be in a three-team district this year with Pocatello and Century, but that will change next year as Pocatello is moving up a classification to 5A.
“I’m pretty sure they will create a new six-team district,” Cunningham said. “... Pocatello is always good and has about 1,400 students while we are between 800 and 850. They have good coaches, but with the number of students they can draw from really tips the scales in their favor. They are the team to beat in our district this year.”
Preston opens the season this Friday in a neutral site game in Butte, Montana, against Lakeland.
“We definitely have a challenging schedule, no doubt about it,” Cunningham said. “There are no weeks off.”
