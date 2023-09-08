It was the kind of bounce-back performances both Franklin County high school football programs were hoping for.
Preston celebrated Homecoming with a 28-6 victory over fellow 4A program Jerome, while West Side traveled to Arimo and used a late second-quarter surge to take control en route to a 38-7 triumph over 3A program Marsh Valley. The Indians and Pirates lost to defending state champions the previous Friday.
Meanwhile, it was a rough Region 11 opener for Logan, which gave up three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and was blown out on the road by Bear River, 50-6. Coverage of nailbiting wins by Sky View and Mountain Crest — the Bobcats held off Ridgeline, 23-22, at home, while the Mustangs edged Green Canyon, 14-10, on the road — can be found in separate stories online at hjnews.com.
Here’s what transpired in the games involving Preston, West Side and Logan:
PRESTON
Turnovers continue to plague Preston, but it didn’t matter against Jerome (0-3). That’s because the Indians put together a strong performance on defense and played well enough offensively to prevail in convincing fashion.
The Indians (1-3) kept the Tigers out of the end zone until the visitors converted on a long catch and run in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jaxson Merrill led the charge defensively for Preston with 14 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and a pair of pass breakups. Merrill wreaked havoc with 15 tackles in last Friday’s 26-14 loss to reigning Wyoming 3A state champion Star Valley.
“He was called into action last year as a sophomore and, in the offseason, he was a beast in the weight room preparing for this season, and it is so fun to see him just having so much success out there,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said of Merrill. “It’s not a surprise to me at all, but it’s fun to see a guy get the reward of the fruits of his labors. He’s a great player.”
Tucker Hatch chipped in with seven tackles for the Indians, who got two tackles for a loss, including a huge fourth-down sack, and two passes broken up from Karson Winder and a recovered fumble from Brenten Hough. Winder was also a spark plug offensively for the hosts as he rushed for 94 yards on 22 carries and found paydirt twice on short runs, including one late in the fourth quarter to slam the door.
Preston starting quarterback Reggie Larsen rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter and found Jake Schumann behind the Jerome secondary for a 49-yard scoring strike in a third-and-long situation in the second quarter. Larsen, who threw four interceptions, exited the game in the fourth quarter after breaking a finger on his non-throwing hand.
Freshman signal caller Carter Perry completed a pair of passes and orchestrated the offense on Preston’s final march to paydirt. The Indians, who got a team-high 68 yards on four receptions from Klayton Hobbs, finished with 313 yards of total offense.
"It feels good,” said Cunningham, whose team beat Jerome for the second straight season. “I’m happy for the kids. That’s what’s so great. They’re hungry, they were hungry for a win. It’s been a long time coming and we finally did it … but we’re not satisfied. We’ve got to just keep pushing forward, but it was nice to overcome that inertia and get the ball rolling in the right direction.”
WEST SIDE
The Pirates got back on track after last week’s wild shootout loss to Layton Christian Academy courtesy of a lopsided win over the Eagles (0-3). The game was scoreless midway through the second quarter, but West Side (2-1) came through with a trio of touchdowns in the final six-or-so minutes to take control.
Parker Moser rattled off scoring runs of 1 and 8 yards to give the Pirates a two-score cushion, and the visitors kept the momentum rolling on a 94-yard blocked field goal return to the house by Ayden Fitzgerald in the waning seconds of the opening half. Quarterback Eli Brown connected with Lincoln Henderson in stride on a stellar 39-yard seam route for a TD in the third quarter to extend West Side’s advantage to 30-0.
Marsh Valley found the end zone on a short pass in the fourth quarter against West Side’s JV defense. The Pirates then proceeded to march down the field and score on a nice 15-yard pass from backup signal caller Jaden Fuller to Bryson McDaniel. Crew Sage, Colten Gundersen, Judd Seeley and Moser all converted on two-point conversion runs for West Side, which amassed 454 yards of total offense, highlighted by 398 on 52 rushing attempts.
It was a balanced rushing attack for the Pirates, who got 91 yards on five carries from Henderson, 87 on 17 from Moser and 80 on eight from Seeley, the team’s JV fullback. Henderson also matched Dallas Nelson for the team lead with six tackles. Additionally, Nelson finished with one of West Side’s two sacks.
“Proud of the kids for overcoming a slow start,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “The defense came back and responded after the poor performance from a week ago.”
LOGAN
Simply put, Logan (2-3, 0-1) had no answer for Bear River’s aerial assault as quarterback Owen Olsen had seven touchdown passes midway through the third quarter. Olsen tossed a pair of TDs to Jace Roberts, plus one each to Talon Marble, Eli Braegger, Tydon Jones, Kolton Summers and Kash Avery. The Bears (3-2, 1-0) also went off offensively in last week’s 58-0 win over Carbon.
The Grizzlies avoided a shutout on Keaton Pond’s 9-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter.
———
INDIANS 28, TIGERS 6
Friday at Preston
Jerome 0 0 0 6 — 6
Preston 14 8 0 6 — 28
First Quarter
P — Reggie Larsen 14 run (Carey Swainston kick).
P — Jake Schumann 49 pass from Larsen (Swainston kick), 1:04.
Second Quarter
P — Karson Winder 1 run (Larsen run), 6:26.
Fourth Quarter
J — Gunther from Bingham long pass (kick failed).
P — Winder 4 run (kick failed), 1:31.
PIRATES 38, EAGLES 7
Friday at Arimo, Idaho
West Side 0 22 8 8 — 38
M. Valley 0 0 0 7 — 7
Second Quarter
WS — Parker Moser 1 run (Crew Sage run).
WS — Moser 8 run (Colten Gundersen run).
WS — Ayden Fitzgerald 94 blocked field goal return (pass failed).
Third Quarter
WS — Lincoln Henderson 39 Pass in stride beauty of seam route from Eli Brown (Moser run).
Fourth Quarter
MV — 6 pass (kick good).
WS — Bryson McDaniel 15 pass from Jaden Fuller (Judd Seeley run).
BEARS 50, GRIZZLIES 6
Friday at Garland
Logan 0 0 0 6 — 6
Bear River 22 21 7 0 — 50
First Quarter
BR — Talon Marble 8 catch from Owen Olsen (Stone Higley kick), 7:58.
BR — Eli Braegger 4 catch from Olsen (Higley kick), 3:38.
BR — Jace Roberts 30 catch from Olsen (Braegger catch from Olsen), 1:45.
Second Quarter
BR — Kolton Summer 11 pass from Olsen (Higley kick), 10:11.
BR — Roberts 51 pass from Olsen (Higley kick), 8:26.
BR — Tydon Jones 10 pass from Olsen (Higley kick).
Third Quarter
BR — Kash Avery 2 pass from Olsen (Higley kick), 6:23.
Fourth Quarter
L — Keaton Pond 9 run (pass failed), 11:20.
