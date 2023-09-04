Last Friday was a banner night for all six of the Region 11 football teams.
With league play beginning this week, every team built some momentum with victories. There is no doubt Region 11 is going to be a dog fight.
Three teams have unblemished records in Green Canyon, Ridgeline and Sky View. The Wolves, Riverhawks and Bobcats are all 4-0.
The remaining trio of teams of Mountain Crest, Logan and Bear River are each 2-2. The Mustangs, Grizzlies and Bears have been competitive and shouldn’t be overlooked by the top three.
The first RPI of the season was released Monday. The surprise team of the region is atop the rankings. Green Canyon came in at No. 1. The Wolves went 1-9 last season after being tabbed to contend for the title. Injuries and some bad bounces in close games went against Green Canyon a year ago.
That has not been the case in 2023. Under first-year head coach JT Tauilili, the Wolves have quickly learned how to win close games and play to the final whistle. Last week at Morgan, a 29-yard field goal by Caleb Butterfield with 3:24 minutes to play ended up being the difference in a 15-14 win. Each game the Wolves defense has come up with multiple turnovers and even scored a few touchdowns.
Ridgeline is second in the RPI that came out Monday. The Riverhawks had rallied to win in each of the first three weeks. That was not the case last week as they jumped in front of Cedar Valley, 14-0, and led at halftime 35-7. They went on to win on the road, 49-7.
Head coach Travis Cox had stressed a fast start, and the Riverhawks did just that. Quarterback Nate Dahle threw three of his four touchdown passes to wide receiver Graham Livingston, and running back JT White rushed for 151 yards on 14 carries and scored twice.
Sky View checks in at No. 4 in the first RPI of the season. The Bobcats have had consistent play from quarterback Carson Thatcher and the defense and exceptional performances from running back Brevin Egbert. Egbert is among the high school national leaders in rushing at more than 200 yards a game.
Last week the Bobcats jumped out to a 28-0 lead at Fremont and cruised to a 35-7 victory in their best defensive performance of the year. Sky View scored in every quarter. Egbert had 185 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs. Thatcher passed for the other two TDs.
Mountain Crest was just out of the top 10 in the RPi at No. 11. There are 27 teams in 4A this year. The Mustangs began the season with a beat down of Hurricane, then suffered two, close losses against some really good teams. This past week they were able to pull out a close game against a traditionally tough Minico (Idaho) team on the road, 19-18, after a lengthy weather delay.
Jaky Bitton caught a 61-yard pass from Casey Crofts in the third quarter that would end up being the game winner. The Mustang defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt by Minico. Thompson Flippence recovered a muffed punt for Mountain Crest with 1:36 to play to help seal the win. Crofts scored twice on his feet in the first half.
Bear River is at No. 14 in the RPI. Like the Mustangs, the Bears opened the season with a big win by a large margin. Unlike Mountain Crest, Bear River was then worked over pretty good the next two weeks. Last Friday the Bears bounced back for a 57-0 win over Carbon.
Logan rounds out Region 11 in the RPI at No. 19. After two lop-sided losses and large margin of victory in a third game, the Grizzlies won a close game this past Friday at home against Juan Diego. Logan used some big defensive plays to limit the Soaring Eagle to one TD and won, 14-7.
The Grizzlies forced three turnovers in the game against Juan Diego, two of which led to touchdowns. Quarterback Keaton Pond found wide receiver Cooper Redd for TD throws of 3 and 9 yards.
Region play will begin with a bang as Sky View hosts Ridgeline this Friday. The Bobcats and Riverhawks ended up tied atop the standings in 2022 with Sky View winning the game between the two. Obviously, one team will suffer its first setback of the 2023 campaign.
In other region action this Friday, Green Canyon puts its perfect record on the line at home against Mountain Crest. Logan travels west to take on Bear River.
North of the border, it was a rough Friday for Franklin county teams. Once again Preston feel behind and made it interesting in the fourth quarter, falling to Star Valley (Wyoming), 26-14. The Indians (0-3) had trailed 26-0 at one time.
West Side suffered a rare defeat. They traveled south and lost at Layton Christian in a wild one, 54-44. The Pirates (1-1) only came up empty on two offensive possessions, losing a fumble and being stopped once. But they couldn’t stop Layton Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.