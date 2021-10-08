The Riverhawks rarely aired it out in the less-than-ideal conditions all Cache Valley high school football players faced on Friday night, but they were sure efficient when they did.
Ridgeline quarterback Kaden Cox completed 6 of 10 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Riverhawks rolled to a 49-7 victory over short-handed Logan on a rain-soaked Friday at Crimson Field.
In the process, the Riverhawks (9-0, 5-0) also captured the Region 11 title outright.
“Great win for our program,” RHS head coach Travis Cox said. “I thought our offense played great in the conditions and really carried us tonight. Defensively, we made some timely plays and were able to create some turnovers. Can’t say enough about these kids. They are a joy to coach.”
The injury-plagued Grizzlies (5-4, 2-3 Region 11) also had to answer for star Ridgeline running back Noah White, who racked up 202 yards on 18 carries and found paydirt three times — two via the run and one on a swing pass that he turned into a 63-yard sprint to the end zone.
Logan had some success moving the ball in the opening half, but Ridgeline’s defense was up to the challenge when the hosts entered or approached the red zone. Ridgeline’s Dillon May timed his break perfectly on a 56-yard interception return to the house. The Riverhawks also blocked a 38-yard field goal and came through with a tackle for loss on a fourth-and-2 run inside the Ridgeline 40-yard line.
Two of Kaden Cox’s touchdown passes went to Jackson Olsen, including a 77-yard bomb in the third quarter. The senior found Olsen in stride on that pass and also connected with Braylon Majors on a perfectly placed 32-yarder for a TD less than one minute into the fourth quarter. Olsen’s other scoring reception was a 5-yarder.
Ridgeline, which accumulated 489 yards of total offense, found the end zone on two possessions in each of the first three quarters.
White’s two scoring runs went for 5 and 56 yards. The 56-yarder occurred at the 6:06 mark of the third quarter — a mere 16 seconds of game time after the Grizzlies scored their lone touchdown.
Logan running back Alexander Tiew powered his way into the end zone from 3 yards out at the 6:21 mark of the third quarter. Tiew finished with 93 yards on 33 carries.
Ridgeline’s defense was led by Will Booth and Jaxen Hollingsworth. Booth paced the Riverhawks with 10.5 tackles, while Hollingsworth contributed with nine tackles, including 3.0 for a loss — 2.0 of which were sacks. JT White chipped in with nine tackles for the Riverhawks, who have won all but one of their games during the 2021 campaign by at least 25 points.
———
RIVERHAWKS 49, GRIZZLIES 7
Friday at Logan
Ridgeline 14 14 14 7 — 49
Logan 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
R — Noah White 5 run (Aaron Young kick), 9:55.
R — Dillon May 54 INT return (Young kick), 3:07.
Second Quarter
R — Jackson Olsen 5 pass from Kaden Cox (Young kick), 9:04.
R — White 63 pass from Cox (Young kick), 4:37.
Third Quarter
L — Alexander Tiew 3 run (Noe Moreno kick), 6:21.
R — White 56 run (Young kick), 6:06.
R — Olsen 77 pass from Cox (Young kick), 4:09.
Fourth Quarter
R — Braylon Majors 32 pass from Cox (Young kick), 11:07.