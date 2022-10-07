Logan Ridgeline Football

Ridgeline wide receiver Jack Jenson (86) gets tackled by Logan's Krue Kennington Friday night in Millville after making a catch.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — With a piece of the Region 11 title on the line, the Riverhawks took their sweet time before grabbing it.

That’s because Logan was focused on trying to get in the mix as well as games with league title implications came right down the final seconds Friday night. Ridgeline came up with enough big plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a 13-10 win. In the process, the Riverhawks finish in a tie atop the region standings with Sky View.

