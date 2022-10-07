MILLVILLE — With a piece of the Region 11 title on the line, the Riverhawks took their sweet time before grabbing it.
That’s because Logan was focused on trying to get in the mix as well as games with league title implications came right down the final seconds Friday night. Ridgeline came up with enough big plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a 13-10 win. In the process, the Riverhawks finish in a tie atop the region standings with Sky View.
“We had a lot of different guys step up tonight, and I thought that was the key for us,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “We had some big plays on special teams and on offense in key moments. I thought our defense played pretty solid, other than one drive. ... We want to celebrate, but we also know that Sky View beat us. We will probably hang a banner, but our goal is to go after the big one. That is our main focus. It’s good for the kids to get a share of it.”
The Riverhawks (6-3 overall, 4-1 region) have now won six of their last seven games. The only setback was like Cox said, to Sky View. It took some big plays at the end to keep winning.
“Logan is a tough team,” Riverhawk linebacker Owen Munk said. “They are physical. We had to make plays and we did that and ended up getting the win. ... It feels good (to share the region) but we are focused on the next game.”
Logan (4-5, 2-3) has now dropped three of its last four games. However, the Grizzlies can take solace in being the lone region team to beat Sky View this season.
“It was a good game, a well-fought game,” Logan head coach Bart Bowen said. “I thought our kids were balanced.”
Bowen was blaming himself right after the game Friday. With a 10-6 lead, Logan lined up for a 56-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter.
Munk, who had made a nifty pass break up on third-and-long, got free and blocked the field goal attempt. Sam Pirtie recovered the loose pigskin at the Grizzly 46.
“We have a couple of different things we can do,” Munk said of trying to block kicks. “It just happened to open up for me and I just went in there and made the play.”
“He (Munk) has been playing really well,” Cox said. “He has been playing lights out.”
Ridgeline picked up a first down for the first time in the second half on a 6-yard run by JT White, and started to build momentum. The Riverhawks drove the 46 yards to paydirt in nine plays, converting a fourth-and-2 when White broke free for a 16-yard gain. On third-and goal from inside the 1-yard line, quarterback Nate Dahle got rid of the ball under heavy pressure and fellow freshman Hunter Knighton came down with it in the end zone. The touchdown and extra point by Aaron Young gave the hosts a 13-10 lead with 5:48 to play.
The Grizzly coach second-guessed himself on trying for the long field goal.
“I made a terrible decision on that field goal,” Bowen said. “That was the decider. That’s on me. ... He (Isaac Lopez Morales) has a leg, but I’m just trying to get a long kick, basically treat it like a punt. That was worse-case scenario. I shouldn’t have called it.”
Logan looked to have swung the momentum back its way when Andrew Thornley returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards, but a 15-yard penalty after the return took some of the wind out of the Grizzlies’ sails.
Three incomplete passes, including a nice break up by Ridgeline defensive back Ashton Macfarlane, forced Logan to punt from its own 43.
“At the end of the day, we need to be bend but don’t break on defense,” Munk said. “We made enough stops and we believe our offense will be able to score.”
Ridgeline was able to run the final 5:09 off the clock, driving 77 yards in 10 plays. Dahle found Jack Jenson for a 26-yard pass play to keep the drive alive, and then hit Graham Livingston for 28 yards on a third-and-6 play. Both Riverhawk receivers were covered well, but made plays to make the receptions.
“Jack started with us three days before the season,” Cox said. “We knew he was a good athlete, probably the best on our team. We knew there would be times we could use him. We used him tonight in a big-time moment and he made a big-time play.”
The Riverhawks finished with 248 yards of total offense. Dahle passed for 178 yards on 17 of 35 attempts, connecting with six different teammates. Livingston led the team with 73 yards on four catches. JT White finished with 54 yards rushing on 15 attempts — all coming in the second half.
“We have two different running backs and like to mix it up,” Cox said. “JT has some speed, and I thought it was good to mix it up with them (Will Rippstein and White).”
Defensively, Ridgeline was led by Avyn Gore with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops. Munk had six tackles, including a sack, and also recovered a fumble. The senior had been playing strong safety, but switched and doesn’t mind where he plays. Cox praised him for making the move.
“I like playing both and think it helped our team by switching me,” Munk said. “Whatever is best for the team I will play it and love it.”
Logan finished with 217 yards of total offense with 100 in the air and 117 on the ground. Signal caller Keaton Pond passed for 93 yards on 9 of 17 attempts. David Audd caught four balls for 59 yards. Tytan Mason rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries.
On defense, Cooper Redd and Caleb Argyle each made eight tackles.
“Defense was solid, made great calls, great checks,” Bowen said. “Our DC was in their head and knew what was coming. I’m really proud of our back end. This whole year they have been solid, getting interceptions and making plays. Our D-line played their hearts out.”
Obviously, points were hard to come by in the game, but especially in the first half. Macfarlane gave the Riverhawks good field position with a 46-yard punt return. Jenson made an 11-yard catch from Dahle to get the hosts in field goal range. Young booted a 29-yard field goal with 5:38 left in the opening quarter to start the scoring.
The Grizzlies and Riverhawks traded turnovers late in the first quarter. Redd tipped a pass, and Logan linebacker Krue Kennington came up with an interception at the Ridgeline 31.
Logan reached the 2-yard line, but ended up settling for a 19-yard field goal from Isaac Lopez Morales with 8:45 left in the half to tie the game up at 3-3.
Ridgeline put together a 19-play drive that covered 85 yards right before halftime. The Riverhawks had to settle for a 26-yard three-pointer by Young. Ridgeline took a 6-3 lead into the break.
After trading punts to begin the second half, Logan marched 82 yards in eight plays. Audd caught a 32-yard pass from Pond to begin the drive. A 15-yard penalty on the Riverhawks defense also aided the Grizzlies. On third-and-goal from the 2, Mason got the call and went up the middle for a TD as Logan took a 10-6 lead with 5:05 left in the third.
The visitors remained in front until midway through the fourth.
“Logan has played tough all year,” Cox said. “If they don’t turn the ball over, they are pretty much in games. They are a tough, physical team. You’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit. They made it hard for us tonight.”
MUSTANGS 41, BEARS 13
Mountain Crest broke a tight game open with 20 points in the fourth quarter against visiting Bear River Friday night. With the win, the Mustangs (5-4, 3-2) secured third place in the region.
“I’m really proud of the team for continuing to work and keep their composure as things got tight,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “We made big, explosive plays when we needed.”
The lead changed hands three times in the first half. The Bears (2-7, 1-4) scored first, but each time the Mustangs responded. It also helped that the hosts won the turnover battle, 4-1.
“We won the turnover battle and played good team football,” Visser said. “Happy to see the boys have fun playing ball and great to give the seniors a Senior Night win. They have been an awesome group. We are excited to get better next week.”
The Bears came into the game having given up eight passing touchdowns over the past two weeks. The Mustangs bettered that average by tossing five.
Starting quarterback Casey Crofts passed for four TDs, while Porter Budge tossed the final one. Will DeKorver caught scoring passes of 44 and 70 yards, respectively in the first half. Mountain Crest took a 14-10 lead into halftime.
Carson Olsen scored on the ground from three yards out to give the Mustangs a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter.
Kyver Jensen booted his second field goal of the game to pull the Bears within 21-13 early in the final period.
Crofts then hooked up with Landon Beus for a 60-yard TD and Zander Ryan for an 11-yard score to put the game out of reach. Budge connected with Cooper Gardner from nine yards for the final score in the closing minutes.
RIVERHAWKS 13, GRIZZLIES 10
Friday at Millville
Logan 0 3 7 0 — 10
Ridgeline 3 3 0 7 — 13
First Quarter
R — FG 29 Aaron Young, 5:38
Second Quarter
L — FG 19 Isaac Lopez Morales, 8:45
R — FG 26 Young, :04
Third Quarter
L — Tytan Mason 2 run (Lopez Morales kick), 5:05
Fourth Quarter
R — Hunter Knighton 1 pass from Nate Dahle (Young kick), 5:48
MUSTANGS 41, BEARS 13
Friday at Hyrum
Bear River 3 7 0 3 — 13
Mountain Crest 6 8 7 20 — 41
First Quarter
BR — FG 26 Kyver Jensen, 1:14
MC — Will DeKorver 44 pass from Casey Crofts (kick failed), :08
Second Quarter
BR — Owen Olsen 17 run (Jensen kick), 9:30
MC — DeKorver 70 pass from Crofts (Dontay McMurtrey pass from Crofts), 3:30
Third Quarter
MC — Carsen Olsen 3 run (Jud Wells kick), 9:53
Fourth Quarter
BR — FG 28 Jensen, 11:20
MC — Landon Beus 60 pass from Crofts (kick failed), 11:00
MC — Zander Ryan 11 pass from Crofts (Wells kick), 3:02
MC — Cooper Gardner 9 pass from Porter Budge (Wells kick), 1:52
