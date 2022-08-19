Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition.
The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
At Heber City, the Bobcats (1-1) fell behind less than two minutes into the game. The Wasps (1-1) scored on their first two possessions — a 35-yard touchdown pass and a 2-yard run — to jump out to a 14-0 lead. Sky View would play catch up the rest of the game.
“We played a really good team tonight who executed at a really high level,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “We learned a lot about where we are as a team. That’s what the preseason is about.”
The Bobcats did cut the early deficit in half when Michael Furgeson hauled in a 77-yard TD pass from Carson Thatcher midway through the opening quarter.
But the Wasps scored to end the first quarter and to start the second, building a 28-7 lead. Wasatch cashed in on an 11-yard run and a pick six.
Just before halftime Sky View tried to gain some momentum. Thatcher found Bryton Williams for a 16-yard scoring strike. The kick was off the mark, and the Bobcats trailed at halftime, 28-13.
Wasatch put the game away in the third with 17 straight points. A 32-yard field goal and two long runs gave the hosts a 45-13 lead heading to the fourth.
Thatcher capped off the scoring with a 1-yard TD plunge for the visitors. The Bobcat signal caller passed for 243 yards. Williams was the leading receiver, hauling in six passes for 107 yards. Running back Brevin Egbert led the Sky View on the ground, rushing for 63 yards on 15 carries. Kason Spackman led the defense with nine tackles.
“We have another big test next week,” Howell said. “I am looking forward to seeing how we respond.”
At Stansbury Park, it took the defending 4A champion Riverhawks (0-2) just 12 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Jackson Olsen took the opening kickoff and returned it 85 yards to paydirt.
And they still held the lead when the Stallions (2-0) responded with a TD, but missed the extra point. However, Stansbury then proceeded to score two more TDs to build a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter.
“Played a great team tonight in Stansbury,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “Our guys really battled.”
Yes, the Riverhawks never did roll over, but did turn the ball over five times. After two games, Ridgeline has already surpassed its total turnovers for all of last year.
Will Rippstein broke free for a 44-yard TD scamper to pull the visitors within 20-14 with 1:50 left in the opening half. And the Riverhawks got the ball back.
However, the Stallions grabbed the momentum back with a 15-yard recovered fumble return for a score. Stansbury took a 27-14 lead into the break.
Freshman quarterback Nate Dahl, who started Friday, threw a 29-yard TD strike to Carson Cox with 4:48 left in the third to pull the Riverhawks within 27-20. Ridgeline would get no closer.
Stansbury would score the final 17 points of the game.
“We are playing a lot of new kids, and they are starting to get it figured out,” Cox said. “Love our team and I am excited for them and the rest of the season.”
Dahle passed for 160 yards on 13 of 28 passing with a TD and two interceptions. Ridgeline finished with 285 yards of total offense, while Stansbury had 510 and ran 23 more offensive plays. The Stallions had 331 yards on the ground.
Olsen, who started at quarterback last week, caught four passes for 73 yards. Rippstein led the rushing attack for the Riverhawks with 85 yards on 11 carries. Avyn Gore led the defense with 10 solo tackles, while JT White made eight stops. Traceton Stokes intercepted two passes.