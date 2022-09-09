HYRUM — A tight game became a bit of a runaway in the second half as the Mustangs hosted the Riverhawks in both teams Region 11 opener.
Ridgeline scored 15 points in less than three minutes midway through the third quarter to break the close game open. The Riverhawks went on to notch their third straight win, beating Mountain Crest, 25-6.
“Whenever you play your rivalry game, you can be a little unsettled, which we were early,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “We settled in well in the second half. ... We’ve got a little momentum now I think, but man every week is a new week. We just have to keep building every week. They (Mustangs) have been playing pretty good defense, so for us to put up 25 on them is pretty good.”
It was a defensive battle throughout the first half. The Riverhawks (3-2 overall, 1-0 region) held a 3-0 lead going into break. Aaron Young booted a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
“Our offense needs to get into gear sooner,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “We need to learn how to win as a team. ... Our defense plays hard, but we need to be more balanced.”
The Mustangs (2-3, 0-1) had intercepted a pass on the final play of the opening half when Will DeKorver made the pick and returned it more than 20 yards. There was a penalty on the Riverhawks on the return, which was assessed on the kickoff to start the second half. Mountain Crest also got the ball to start the third quarter, so it seemed the hosts had some momentum.
However, the Mustangs ended up with the ball on their own 20 to start the third, thanks to a great open-field tackle by a Riverhawk. Mountain Crest did reach midfield, picking up three first downs in four plays. But on the fourth play the ball came loose.
Ridgeline’s Cooper Clark caused the fumble and recovered it. The momentum quickly flipped to the visitors.
The Riverhawks started passing more as quarterback Nate Dahle found wide receiver Ashton Macfarlane three times for a combined 31 yards. But the big pass came on fourth-and-7. Hunter Knighton hauled in a 21-yard pass, which was followed by a powerful run up the gut by Will Rippstein for a 6-yard touchdown. A muffed snap led to the holder being tackled, but Ridgeline held a 9-0 lead with 6:23 left in the third.
“The turnover coming out of the half was huge for us,” Cox said. “That was probably the biggest play of the game. We got the turnover and scored and then had a couple of big special teams plays that really helped us out.”
Like sharks smelling blood in the water, the Riverhawks made several big plays to seize control.
On the ensuing kickoff after the Rippstein TD, the Mustangs made a bad decision to return a kickoff from the side of the field that surely would have rolled into the end zone. It resulted in Mountain Crest having the ball at the 4-yard line.
“Sadly, it’s kind of an ongoing thing at the moment,” Visser said of the mistakes. “We have done that three weeks in a row, playing good teams. You can’t make mistakes. ... There is adversity in football. We need to be okay with that and roll with it and move on to the next play.”
A fumbled snap had Mustang signal caller Casey Crofts doing all he could to get out of the end zone. He didn’t make it as Caysen Dana led a host of Riverhawk defenders in picking up a safety.
A penalty on Mountain Crest on the ensuing kick after the safety had Ridgeline just 45 yards from paydirt. Seven plays later JT White was scoring from a yard out on fourth-and-goal.
“We just started flying around more in the second half and were more physical,” said White, who finished with 49 yards on five carries. “We fired out in the second half. ... I honestly think we wore them out and picked away at their defense.”
With 3:34 left in the third, it was suddenly a 18-0 lead for the Riverhawks.
“Special teams were huge for us tonight, for sure,” Cox said. “... We knew we couldn’t have Will continue to carry the ball 30 times a game, so JT came in and did a great job.”
Crofts started finding DeKorver as the Mustangs drove into Riverhawks territory. DeKorver caught six passes for 122 yards for the game. But the drive stalled at the Ridgeline 26, and the hosts turned the ball over on downs to end the third quarter.
Ridgeline put the game away with a seven play drive that covered 74 yards. Dahle found wide receiver Carson Cox all by himself over the middle, who made the catch and waltzed into the end zone for a 29-yard TD with 9:33 to play.
Dahle completed 13 of 23 passes for 145 yards for the game. Carson Cox had three catches for 50 yards, while Macfarlane finished with five receptions for 63 yards.
“Nate (Dahle) settled into the game and started understanding what the (MC) defense was trying to do,” coach Cox said. “He just took what was there.”
Rippstein led the Riverhawks on the ground with 101 yards on 24 carries.
Two penalties on Ridgeline helped Mountain Crest move the ball late in the contest. Crofts hooked up with DeKorver in the end zone for a 30-yard TD with 2:58 to play. The Mustangs went for two and failed.
Crofts completed 15 of 29 passes for 184 yards for the game. Dontay McMurtrey led the Mustangs on the ground with 48 yards on 12 carries.
Defensively, Porter Budge had seven tackles for the Mustangs, and Dax Benson made five stops.
“It’s a long season,” Visser said. “We feel like we are going to get into a groove. There is plenty to play for and the guys know that. It’s a tough one with the rivalry, but I love this team and know they will keep fighting and getting better.”
Ridgeline was led by Noah Kekauoha with eight tackles. Clark and White each had seven tackles, including one for a loss.
“Our defense, we are not huge, but we fly around and are fast,” White said. “... This is a huge win for us.”
———
RIVERHAWKS 25, MUSTANGS 6
Friday at Hyrum
Ridgeline 0 3 15 7 — 25
Mountain Crest 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second Quarter
R — FG 24 Aaron Young, 10:55
Third Quarter
R — Will Rippstein 6 run (kick failed), 6:23
R — Safety, Casey Crofts tackled in end zone by Caysen Dana, 6:13
R — JT White 1 run (Young kick), 3:34
Fourth Quarter
R — Carson Cox 29 pass from Nate Dahle (Young kick), 10:29
MC — Will DeKorver 30 pass from Casey Crofts (pass failed), 2:58