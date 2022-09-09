Ridgeline Mountain Crest Football

Ridgeline running back Will Rippstein (28) carries the ball as Mountain Crest's Brayden Tannahill is in pursuit Friday night in Hyrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYRUM — A tight game became a bit of a runaway in the second half as the Mustangs hosted the Riverhawks in both teams Region 11 opener.

Ridgeline scored 15 points in less than three minutes midway through the third quarter to break the close game open. The Riverhawks went on to notch their third straight win, beating Mountain Crest, 25-6.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

