Editor’s note: This is the third in a seven-part series profiling the high school football teams in Cache Valley.
It was an unfamiliar start for a Travis Cox-coached Ridgeline football team a year ago.
After winning their first state title in 2021, the Riverhawks dropped the first two games of the 2022 campaign. However, they did not panic. Ridgeline went on to tie for first in Region 11 and reach the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs, finishing with an 8-5 record.
That squad returns 12 starters and a wealth of experience, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Many freshman emerged as starters or seeing significant playing time. The head coach expects the youth of his team to take a big step forward in 2023.
“We’ve had a great offseason, probably the best we’ve ever had,” Cox said.
Entering his fourth season at the helm, Cox has guided the Riverhawks to a 30-7 record during his tenure. The Riverhawks face another tough schedule.
“One of our goals as a program is to try and give our kids the best opportunity to showcase their talents and potentially get them to the next level,” Cox said. “Our goal is to play up. I would rather know our weaknesses early than later.”
With Jeremy Livingston running the offense and Jake Pitcher in charge on defense, Cox feels the team is in good hands. The offense will continue to be spread with multiple options. The defense will be a 3-4 base.
“Our coordinators are the same, but we have added to our staff,” Cox said. “We needed some more guys.”
Some areas that are unknown right now for the Riverhawks are the secondary and the offensive line
“You always are concerned about whether you can replace some of the talent from a year ago,” Cox said. “We don’t want to have any fall off. The biggest key is to replace what you had and get better.”
Seven starters return on the offensive side of the ball led by sophomore quarterback Nate Dahle. As a freshman, he got his shot in the second game of 2022 and went on to pass for 2,165 yards on 187 of 318 attempts (58.8 percent), 14 touchdowns and threw 10 interceptions. Dahle also rushed for 139 yards and five scores.
“Nate is a young kid obviously but he has a lot of snaps and a lot of practice under his belt,” Cox said. “He is a really confident kid. Nate is the key to the offense being the QB.”
Backing Dahle up will be senior Trace Dustin and freshman Cade Berrett.
The young signal caller has his top three receivers back in senior Carson Cox, who caught 35 balls for 437 yards and five TDs, sophomore Graham Livingston, who hauled in 26 passes for 372 yards and a score, and sophomore Hunter Knighton, who had 24 catches for 268 yards and three TDs.
“It’s good to have those three guys back,” Cox said.
Freshman Krew Jones has been added to the mix at tight end.
“He is a really good freshman,” Cox said. “He is a great blocker and fast kid. We really like him. ... He is a good player and will be fun to watch.”
The Riverhawks did lose their top rusher — Will Rippstein — to graduation, but junior JT White is back and was carrying a big load by the end of the season. White rushed for 328 yards and three TDs.
“A lot of our skill positions are back and that is really going to help,” Cox said. “... JT will start, but we feel really good about our running backs.”
Junior Jackson Lindsay will also get carries out of the backfield and could also line up as a receiver.
The offensive line was mostly a veteran group last year as two first-team all-staters have graduated. Still, there is a core of eight athletes that are being considered. Senior Ben Thomas is at center, sophomore Easton Hammond started at guard as a freshman, and senior Levi Painter started at tackle.
Senior guards Will Graham and Will Juber drew praise from the coach. Seniors Austin Sorensen and Dante Bond are battling for a tackle spot.
“We have plenty of guys to choose from,” Cox said. “It’s just a matter of who ends up winning the spots.”
Trey Purser could see time at tight end, offensive line or on defense.
“We were waiting for him to wrap up his baseball season; he is a great baseball player,” Cox said. “He is going to be a major contributor for us. We are just trying to figure out the right spot for him.”
Defensively, the Riverhawks will miss standout safety Owen Munk. There is a good group back that may have not started last season but saw playing time.
“I really like our D-linemen,” Cox said. “We have different skill sets amongst the guys. We have size and speed and play a rotation to keep guys fresh. That’s going to be a strength.”
Up front is Dana at nose guard and Bond at end who will anchor the line as they had 28 and 26 tackles, respectively, a year ago. Jones is expected to start at end. The rotation will include Juber, Carson Cox, Purser and junior Boston Bindrup.
Graham and senior Bode Hansen will be the middle linebackers, along with Knighton. Sophomore outside linebacker Cooper Clark, who started and made 44 tackles last year is back, and will be joined by junior Charlie Booth. White, garnered all-state mention and finished last season with 52 tackles, will play multiple places in the linebacker corp.
“He (White) is a really good football player,” Cox said. “... We like our linebackers, even though they don’t have as much experience,” Cox said. “Our front seven should be pretty good. The guys up front are really going to help them.”
Strong safety Avyn Gore seemed to be wherever the ball was and finished with 66 stops, which ranked second on the team. The senior earned second-team all-state accolades. Dustin will be at the other safety spot. Cornerbacks are senior Aidan Anderson, junior Bronco Galloway, sophomore Braxton Parry and Livingston.
“Avyn Gore has the most experience and we will lean on him a lot at the start,” Cox said.
Junior placekicker Aaron Young is back. He earned second-team all-state honors last year after kicking nine field goals and 27 extra points. Dustin will handle the punting duties. Galloway, Lindsay and Livingston will return kicks.
With 4A more than doubling for the 2023 season, Cox likes it.
“This is going to give us a chance to see different teams when we reach the playoffs,” Cox said. “It is better in general to have more teams in 4A. It should have always been this way.”
Having tied with Sky View for the region title a year ago, a coaches preseason poll by the Desert News has the Riverhawks as the favorite this fall. In fact, Ridgeline is tabbed No. 3 in all of 4A in the poll.
“Region 11 is going to be really good,” Cox said. “Mountain Crest brings a lot of guys back from a really good team, Sky View is a really good team with guys back. Bear River is going to be better. The unknowns are Logan and Green Canyon because you don’t know much about their coaches. I know Green Canyon has some really good players, especially on defense. Logan has some tough kids. I think it will be a fun region.
“... We honestly don’t worry about the preseason polls. It’s a new year with a lot of new teams in 4A. We just put our head down, worry about the next game and see what happens.”
