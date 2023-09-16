MILLVILLE — It wasn’t a must-win situation Friday night, but neither team wanted to start region play 0-2.
Both teams turned the ball over three times, and the momentum swung back and forth in front of many screaming fans at Ridgeline’s Homecoming. In the end, the Riverhawks made a few more plays than Green Canyon to pick up the victory, 31-21.
“I thought we had a pretty good first half and were looking to execute a little bit better on both sides of the ball in the second half,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “If we want to go to where we want to go, we need to get a lot better. It starts with me.”
Both teams came into Friday’s contest after disappointing outings in region openers a week ago. The Riverhawks (5-1 overall, 1-1 region) and Wolves (4-2, 0-2) both felt they should have won. Neither coach was happy with how their respective team played Friday night, but for one it was a little less disheartening.
“We know our kids have heart, that’s what we love about them,” GC head coach JT Tauiliili said. “We just got to get some things cleaned up and go execute. I love the heart and grit. We have seen that all year. It’s just disappointing to show those characteristics, but not do enough to get it done.”
Ridgeline never trailed in the game, but the Wolves were nipping at the Riverhawks after a big third quarter. Green Canyon had pulled within 24-21 going into the final quarter. Benjamin Wallis came up with an interception giving the visitors the ball near midfield.
Facing a fourth-and-2, Green Canyon went for it and lost a yard to the delight of the Riverhawk faithful.
“I screwed us up on that fourth-down call,” Tauiliili said. “That needs to get fixed. It was big momentum wise. We were confident before that.”
Ridgeline was able to burn nearly four minutes off the clock and converted a fourth-and-2 play. The Riverhawks drove 60 yards in eight plays, capped by freshman Krew Jones follow a host of blockers to paydirt, scoring from seven yards out. It was the second touchdown in the game for Jones near the goal line. The score gave the hosts a 10-point lead with 4:40 to play.
“Krew ran the ball really well,” Cox said.
The Wolves still had some chances, getting a 40-yard kickoff return from Dewey Egan and an extra 15 yards on a personal foul. But that drive ended in four plays thanks to a sack by Cooper Clark and pass break by Trace Dustin.
Green Canyon got the ball back three plays later when Egan picked off a pass. Wolf quarterback Payton Wilson was sacked by a host of Riverhawks, and Green Canyon turned the ball over on downs. Ridgeline kneeled twice to run out the clock and seal the victory.
“We can’t turn the ball over if we want to beat good teams,” Cox said.
Ridgeline was playing without running back JT White, who was lost for the season last week at Sky View. Jackson Lindsay got the nod. Lindsay came into the game with five carries for 14 yards on the season, but rushed for 84 yards on 19 attempts and scored a TD. He also caught three passes for 33 yards.
“I knew I had to step up and help my team and do what we do,” Lindsay said. “... I did my job and helped my team win. I love the offensive line. We are going to McDonalds. My treat.”
“Jackson was unbelievable tonight for his first time playing varsity,” Cox said. “I thought he was really good. That was good to see.”
The Riverhawks finished the game with 372 yards of total offense. Quarterback Nate Dahle completed 22 of 37 passes for 257 yards and a TD, but was picked off three times. Graham Livingston hauled in 12 passes for 114 yards. Defensively, Clark led the team with seven tackles and two sacks. Jones made six stops with 1.5 sacks.
The Wolves finished with 213 yards of total offense. Wilson completed 12 of 25 passes for 152 yards and two TDs and was picked off twice. Eric Oates led the rushing attack with 43 yards on 13 carries, and Egan caught five passes for 36 yards. On defense, Carter Stembridge had 11 tackles.
Ridgeline took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 11 plays, highlighted by a 35-yard one-handed catch by Hunter Knighton. Jones scored his first TD from a yard out, and the Riverhawks were up 7-0.
The hosts then recovered an onside kick, but went nowhere. Ridgeline took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
Green Canyon was able to knot-up the score, 7-7, when Egan caught a 6-yard TD strike from Wilson early in the second quarter. Samuel Stott caught a 38-yard pass during the drive.
Then it was all Riverhawks until halftime. Carson Cox hauled in a 41-yard pass from Dahle to spark the next drive. Lindsay would score from four yards out for his first varsity TD, giving the Riverhawks a 14-7 lead.
“We made a few mistakes, but we came out and kicked butt,” Lindsay said. “We just do what we do.”
Wilson suffered a sandwich sack that had people on the sidelines wincing and lost the ball. Clark recovered it at the Green Canyon 20. The Riverhawks had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Aaron Young for a 17-7 advantage.
The Wolves elected to go for it on fourth-and-2 at their own 35 and a pass fell incomplete. Two plays later Knighton was hauling in a 10-yard TD from Dahle after Livingston had made a 25-yard catch.
Ridgeline had more chance to score before halftime when Aidan Anderson intercepted a pass. The Riverhawks ran a fake punt with Trey Purser taking a direct snap and rumbling 15 yards on fourth-and-5. The drive ended at the Wolves 11 as time expired. The Riverhawks took a 24-7 lead into the break.
“We’ve just got to play better throughout the game,” Cox said. “We’ve got to take advantage of opportunities. You can’t get an onside kick and not score, convert a fake punt and not score. We’ve got to start playing better.”
Green Canyon came out and seized the momentum in the third. The Wolves drove 80 yards in 10 plays. Hayden Schramm caught a 19-yard TD pass from Wilson, pulling the visitors within 24-14.
After forcing a Ridgeline punt, the Wolves were driving again. The Riverhawks terminated that drive when Dustin picked off a pass in the end zone and tried to bring it out, getting tackled at the 2.
Green Canyon’s Shandon Thain then came up with a tipped ball for an interception at the Ridgeline 18. The Wolves cashed in with a 6-yard TD run by Wilson, pulling within 24-21 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We need to keep working on executing our plays,” Tauiliili said. “We need to keep working to fix ourselves.”
Then came the fourth when Ridgeline was able to make enough plays to record the victory. The Riverhawks now lead the all-time series with the Wolves, 5-2.
SKY VIEW WINS
For the second week in a row the Bobcats stopped a two-point play at the end of the game to preserve a win by the narrowest of margins.
Sky View nearly let a three-touchdown lead get away at Smithfield. But Carver Ballard was in the right place and broke up a pass on a two-point play with 11 seconds left in the contest to preserve a 35-34 win on Homecoming. Last week Ridgeline went for two with 1:09 to play and failed.
The win keeps the Bobcats perfect on the season at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the region. However, head coach Chris Howell was not too happy with how close it got at the end.
“We let a three score lead get away from us,” Howell said. “We did not finish well. We had too many penalties in the second half, especially in crucial moments. Hopefully, we learn our lesson. Bear River played extremely well down the stretch.”
The Bobcats scored early in the fourth quarter and held a 35-14 lead. It was looking good for the hosts.
Bear River (3-3, 1-1) didn’t throw in the towel, scoring three TDs in the final 11 minutes of the game. The Bears then went for two.
“Bear River ran a muddle huddle pass play and Carver Ballard broke it up,” Howell said.
Sky View raced out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter on TD runs of 51 and 4 by Brevin Egbert. After a Bear score in the second quarter, Egbert scored again from a yard out to give the Bobcats a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Bryton Williams caught TD passes of 39 yards and 19 from Carson Thatcher in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Calebe de Quadros made all five of his extra-point kicks, which proved to be big at the end.
Sky View finished with a balanced offensive attack of 478 yards with 229 on the ground and 249 through the air. Egbert had 27 carries for 213 yards. Thatcher passed for 249 yards and 190 of them went to Williams on 10 catches. Easton Ballard led the defense with 13 tackles.
Bear River quarterback Owen Olsen had another big game with three TD passes and also scored once with his feet.
RIVERHAWKS 31, WOLVES 21
Friday at Millville
Green Canyon 0 7 14 0 — 21
Ridgeline 7 17 0 7 — 31
First Quarter
R — Krew Jones 1 run (Aaron Young kick), 7:26
Second Quarter
GC — Dewey Egan 6 pass from Payton Wilson (Caleb Butterfield kick), 10:23
R — Jackson Lindsay 4 run (Young kick), 8:14
R — FG 32 Young, 6:03
R — Hunter Knighton 10 pass from Nate Dahle (Young kick), 4:14
Third quarter
GC — Hayden Schramm 19 pass from Wilson (Butterfield kick), 7:29
GC — Wilson 6 run (Butterfield kick), :22
Fourth Quarter
R — Jones 7 run (Young kick), 4:40
BOBCATS 35, BEARS 34
Friday at Smithfield
Bear River 0 7 7 20 — 34
Sky View 14 7 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert 51 run (Calebe de Quadros kick), 7:57
SV — Egbert 4 run (de Quadros kick), :14
Second Quarter
BR — Jace Reynolds 7 pass from Owen Olsen (Stone Higley kick), 10:44
SV — Egbert 1 run (de Quadros kick), 6:39
Third quarter
SV — Bryton Williams 39 pass from Carson Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 9:31
BR — Olsen 16 run (Higley kick), 2:30
Fourth Quarter
SV — Williams 19 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), 11:43
BR — Roberts 75 pass from Olsen (Higley kick), 10:53
BR — Tydon Jones 1 run (Higley kick), 6:49
BR — Talon Marble pass from Olsen (pass failed), :11
