Following up perfection is never easy.
However, that has not even been discussed at Ridgeline. As the Riverhawks prepare for the 2022 football season, the same mantra is being used – one week at a time.
That approach led to a 13-0 season in 2021 and the schools first state title in the sport, when Ridgeline capped off the memorable run with a 45-20 win over Dixie in the 4A state championship game. But that was last year.
“We really don’t ever talk about last year,” Riverhawk head coach Travis Cox said. “The expectation has always been there to win. I don’t like to lose. The kids believe in winning and we don’t look too far down the road. We worry about our weekly preparation. If we prepare, we will be good. We have focused on that for three years now.”
Cox is set to begin his third season at the helm. While on paper it may look like a big challenge as Ridgeline lost MVP quarterback Kaden Cox, 4A’s top rusher in Noah White and 1,000-yard receiver Stratford Simmons, but if the coach is worried, he is not showing it.
“I think Ridgeline is looking pretty good, but you never know until we get out there so we’ll see,” coach Cox said. “Every year has been different. I thought we were talented the first year, but we had to deal with all the COVID stuff. Last year, I was really comfortable with those kids and had coached them for such a long time. This year, the easy part is the kids have all been in the program for three years and for the most part the coaches have all been together for three years. … We have found some guys and knew some would be good, they just haven’t done it on Friday yet.”
They will get that chance next week when the Riverhawks open the season at 5A Bonneville.
“We have a tough schedule,” Cox said. “Bonneville probably played us the best out of all the teams we played last year. We will have our hands full.”
Preseason polls show the coaches believe that Ridgeline will be right up there challenging for another Region 11 title. In order for the Riverhawks to do that, they will need some players to fill in some big shoes. Cox is confident that will happen.
“I think the region is going to be really competitive this year,” Cox said. “Green Canyon has some really good players returning, and Sky View is always tough. I think Mountain Crest is going to be pretty good. Bear River always play tough and hard.”
Causing more turnovers will be a key. The Riverhawk defense did not come up with many takeaways last season. But the defense really didn’t have to as the offense was so good with the ball, turning it over just five times all year and averaging a classification-best 45.2 points a game.
“We need to create more turnovers on defense and continue to limit the turnovers on offense,” Cox said. “We weren’t very good in some areas of special teams last year and we have focused more on that. We need to be a more well-rounded team this year.”
Four starters are back on offense, which once again is led by coordinator Jeremy Livingston. However, one is not playing the position he played a year ago. Jackson Olsen has moved back to his natural position of quarterback. The senior led the team in receiving yards last season with 1,125 and caught 17 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 56 yards on just five carries and scored once on the ground.
“Jackson is really athletic and fast,” Cox said. “He has a great arm and knows our offense inside and out. We feel pretty comfortable with where he is at and what he can do.”
Olsen may have the green light to run more than the signal caller has the last two years. The Riverhawks will still run a spread offense, but will most likely have more personnel groups than in the past.
Anchoring the offense is a trio of returning starters on the line. Center Easton Dahlke and tackles Jake Alles and Levi Painter are back.Dahlke and Alles are seniors, while Painter will be a junior.
“We return three really solid offensive linemen,” Cox said. “Whenever you can do that, it kind of makes you confident you can get something done on the offensive side.”
Senior Bowen Robinson will be one guard and is one of the coaches favorite players with the way he competes at practice. Junior Ben Thomas and freshman Easton Hammond are battling for time at the other guard spot. Juniors Caysen Dana and Dante Bond will add depth.
Senior Will Rippstein is the leading rusher back. He had 11 carries for 33 yards. He will be pushed by the little brother of graduated 2,000-yard rusher Noah White. JT White is a sophomore.
“Will had kind of waited his turn and is a different back than Noah,” Cox said. “He is big and can run downhill. JT is a completely different back, and we will use them both.”
With Olsen behind center now, the receiving corps has not caught a lot of balls. A number of Riverhawks have played and have a few receptions. Seniors Mason Criddle and Ashton Macfarlane, along with junior Carson Cox will headline the group. Junior Seth Bovee and freshman Graham Livingston will also be counted on.
Sophomore Wes Murdock and freshman Hunter Knighton will see time at tight end.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Riverhawks will be without five of their leading tacklers who graduated. Of the four starters back, one is out for a few weeks still recovering from an injury. Ridgeline led 4A in 2021, allowing just 14.4 points an outing.
“We lost some good guys on defense, but also return some good guys,” said Cox, who is in charge of the defense. “The anxious part is seeing how they will be on Fridays.”
Headlining the defense is senior strong safety Owen Munk, who is moving from linebacker, and senior defensive end Tanner Paskett. Each made 54 tackles last year, and Paskett had a team-best 10 sacks. However, Paskett will miss the first few games as he recovers from knee surgery.
“He is probably three weeks out,” Cox said.
In the Riverhawks 3-4 defense, Dana will be the noseguard with Bond, Alles, senior Trey Johnson and junior Fred Malouf seeing time at the ends. Senior Austin May will also be in the mix, as well as Bone Robinson.
Middle linebackers will be JT White at one spot, while juniors Avyn Gore and Wil Graham share the other spot. The outside linebackers will be senior Max Baer at one position, with junior Derek Gasaway and freshman Cooper Clark battling to be the other starter. Junior Max Donavan will add depth.
Macfarlane, senior Noah Kekauoha and junior Ian Dahle will rotate at the cornerback positions. Senior Traceton Stokes is the free safety.
Placekicker Aaron Young is back. The sophomore did not attempt a field goal last year, but made 66 extra points.
“We are really excited to have him back,” Cox said. “Field goals are going to be huge for us this year. He will be a weapon for us for sure.”
Murdock will be the main punter, but Olsen could also share those duties. Returning kicks will be Macfarlane and Clark.