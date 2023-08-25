Pretty soon the Riverhawks may be known as the “Comeback Kids.”
For the third week in a row to start the 2023 football season, Ridgeline found itself behind. And for the third week the Riverhawks didn’t flinch and came out on top.
This time it came in the first game of the Rocky Mountain Kickoff — an event held at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium. Ridgeline edged Stansbury Friday night, 28-27.
“We are a little banged up right now, so we had to kind of piece everything together,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “Some guys came in and played well. At the end of the day, the O-line carried us in the second half with the run game and really blocked hard.”
While Riverhawk running back/linebacker JT White was named the MVP of the game and deservedly so, there was also another Ridgeline hero. Defensive back Aidan Anderson blocked an extra point late in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in the tight game.
“That was a good game and they (Stallions) gave us everything they had,” Cox said. “Luckily, we blocked a PAT and that was the difference.”
White did have a big night for the Riverhawks (3-0). The junior carried the ball 27 times for 178 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground. He also caught four passes for 31 yards and made several big defensive plays, including breaking up a pass on the Stallions’ final offensive down of the game.
“Every time my number gets called, I’ve got to do what I can do,” White said. “... We are looking good as a team, but not where we want to be yet.”
The Riverhawks finished with 523 yards of offense, with 331 of that coming in the second half. Stansbury (1-2) had 458 yards of offense. Both Cox and White credited the offensive line, which consisted of Dante Bond, Easton Hammond, Ben Thomas, Trey Purser, Levi Painter and Austin Sorensen.
“The line was amazing,” White said. “They played with toughness, super gritty. I love them.”
Ridgeline quarterback Nate Dahle completed 17 of 33 pass attempts for 351 yards and a score. Eight different Riverhawks caught a pass in the game. Graham Livingston hauled in five passes for 105 yards, including a 63-yard TD from Dahle.
“The offensive line played well, and JT read it good,” Cox said. “... Our passing game was tough as several guys didn’t practice all week. It was scattered at the beginning, but once we settled in we got on a roll.”
Stansbury quarterback Coleman Dearden started slow, but ended up throwing for 335 yards on 28 of 49 attempts and two TDs. He completed a pass to nine different teammates. Xaviah Patch caught eight passes for 83 yards.
Stallion running back Tyson Ferry carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards and two TDs. He had 73 yards by halftime, but was mostly held in check in the second half.
Ridgeline had two golden opportunities in the first 12 minutes of the game, but came away with no points. On the opening kickoff, the Riverhawks went with an onside attempt and Ridgeline’s Bronco Galloway recovered the ball at the Stansbury 45.
The drive stalled and Ridgeline lined up for a 43-yard field goal attempt. The snap got away from the holder and ended the possession.
Five plays later the Riverhawk offense was back in business when Cooper Clark recovered a bad snap by the Stallions offense. Ridgeline had the ball at midfield, but ended up punting.
Near the end of the first quarter, Ridgeline attempted a 45-yard field goal, but it was just left.
Stansbury missed a field goal left to start the second quarter from 31 yards.
The Stallions then drove 62 yards in six plays. Dearden rolled out and found Kanden Hadlock for a 8-yard TD pass with 8:11 left in the first half, giving Stansbury the early lead.
Ridgeline responded with a 74-yard march to paydirt in 10 plays. Carson Cox caught a 36-yard pass to highlight the drive. White plunged in from less than a yard out to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:11 left in the second quarter.
The low-scoring game suddenly got offensive as Stansbury answered. Ferry had a 27-yard catch and run to set up a 1-yard TD plunge. The Stallions went back up, 14-7.
It took 29 seconds for the Riverhawks to answer. Dahle hit Livingston, who broke a tackle and was gone for a 63-yard TD. It was 14-14 at the break.
Ridgeline took the kickoff to start the second half and drove 80 yards in nine plays. White carried the ball six times on the possession, breaking loose for a 32-yard gain and then scoring from four yards out to give the Riverhawks their first lead of the game, 21-14 with 8:45 left in the third.
Then it was back and forth.
Stansbury tied the game with a 1-yard TD run by Ferry to knot up the game at 21-21 with 6:26 left in the third.
Ninety-four seconds later the Riverhawks were celebrating once again. White got outside, picked up some blocks and was gone for a 43-yard TD scamper. The score put Ridgeline up 28-21.
Stansbury used a 12-play drive just before the end of the third to find the end zone. Carter Cook caught a 10-yard TD pass from Dearden with 24 ticks left in the third. The all-important extra point was blocked by Anderson.
Ridgeline was driving to start the fourth quarter but a holding penalty helped stall the possession and the Riverhawks punted.
After trading punts, the Stallions had to go for it on fourth-and-2 with two-and-a-half minutes to play. White broke up a pass.
Ridgeline then was able to pick up a crucial first down on third-and-4 after the Stallions had used all their timeouts. White broke free for a 19-yard gain to seal the victory.
“We are just very resilient, always keeping our head in the game,” White said. “Last week we were down 14 quick and came back and won.”
