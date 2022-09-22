NORTH LOGAN – Playing on Thursday night for television, the Wolves and Riverhawks kept fans on the edge of their seats.
Ridgeline was able to score early in the fourth quarter, stop Green Canyon when it counted and run out the clock for a hard fought Region 11 football victory, 21-14. It was a battle right to the end between the two preseason favorites who have dealt with some adversity this season.
“Hopefully this will propel us into the next few games,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “... Sky View took it to us (last week) and we had to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what team we wanted to be and how we wanted to play. We changed a few things up. Our kids and coaches got a good wake-up call.”
The Riverhawks (4-3 overall, 2-1 region) and Wolves (1-6, 1-2) came into the contest after losses and having opened region play with a win. Both fought to get back on track and try and stay atop the standings.
“We just couldn’t produce offensively,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “So, it’s on to next week.”
The Wolves were pumped up for Homecoming and despite being outplayed for the most part in the first half, were never out of the game. In fact, the hosts took the second-half kickoff and put together the most impressive drive of the game.
Green Canyon drove 83 yards in 15 plays, eating up 6:50 off the clock. Quarterback Peyton Johnson scored from two yards out to cap the march and tie the score at 14-14 with 5:10 left in the third quarter.
“We really challenged our offense to come out and do something, and they did that first drive,” Anhder said. “I was really proud of how they came out and drove it all the way down the field.”
The Wolves forced a Riverhawk punt and running back Gavin Christiansen ripped off a 19-yard run. It was looking like the hosts may have just swung the momentum their way.
Ridgeline had other plans as Tanner Paskett came up with a sack to half the Green Canyon drive. The Wolves had to punt.
“Defense was lights out tonight,” Cox said. “We switched some guys around and fixed some things on defense. We went back to the basics. Jake Pitcher called the defense tonight and did a great job.”
The Riverhawks then put together the winning drive. They marched 69 yards in 10 plays, converting two third-down plays. A 30-yard pass from quarterback Nate Dahle to Carson Cox set up what would become the winning score. Running back Will Rippstein powered in from two yards out with 9:53 left to play. Aaron Young booted the extra point, and the visitors had a seven-point lead.
“They (Wolves) were stacking the box, so we just took what the defense gave us,” said Dahle, who passed for 299 yards on 28 of 36 pass attempts. “And it worked out.”
The Riverhawk freshman signal caller certainly looked poised throughout Thursday night. He completed a pass to six different teammates.
“He grew up really fast tonight,” Cox said of Dahle. “We don’t put him out there if we don’t have confidence in him. We allowed him to be a quarterback tonight. We trusted everything tonight, which was key.”
Green Canyon had a chance to answer and picked up two first downs on third-down plays. But the Wolves turned the ball over on downs at the Ridgeline 29.
The Riverhawks were able to run out the last 4:48 of the game, converting a third-and-7 and a fourth-and-1.
“I think we grew up as an offense tonight,” coach Cox said. “I think we have always felt we could throw the ball, but just didn’t trust that we could throw the ball. Nate (Dahle) settled in early, the receivers made some big-time plays early and gave him (Dahle) some confidence. That was the key to this whole game.”
Ridgeline finished with 340 yards of total offense. Obviously, most of that came through the air as Rippstein was limited to 36 yards on 11 carries on the ground. Dahle connected with wide receiver Ashton Macfarlane nine times for 71 yards, while Carson Cox caught six passes for 97 yards. Fellow freshmen Hunter Knighton hauled in five receptions for 51 yards, and Graham Livingston caught four balls for 35 yards.
“We had a short week of practice, but really stayed focused and went hard,” Dahle said. “We prepared really well. … Things are starting to open up. I’m trusting my line. I trust all my guys to catch the ball.”
The Riverhawk defense was led by Paskett with 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Owen Munk finished with nine stops, and JT White also made nine tackles.
Green Canyon had 203 yards of total offense after gaining just 41 in the first half. Johnson completed 11 of 19 passes for 108 yards as Dewey Egan caught five of those for 60 yards. Christiansen carried the ball 26 times for 88 yards.
“Our offense just couldn’t sustain it and keep it going,” Anhder said.
On defense, the Wolves were led by Tate White, Collin Gibson and Tanner Ferrin with seven tackles each. White made three tackles for loss.
“I was really proud of our defense,” Anhder said. “Our defense kept us in it … but they (Riverhawks) got enough yards to score three touchdowns.”
Ridgeline started the scoring after both teams turned the ball over on downs to begin the contest. Running back JT White scored from two yards out to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with three minutes left in the first.
On their second possession, the Wolves elected to go for it on fourth-and-2. They came up a yard short, giving the Riverhawks a short field to work with.
Two plays later Dale found Cox along the sidelines. Cox high-pointed the pass, stayed in bounds, avoided a Green Canyon defender and ended up scoring from 38 yards out on the first play of the second quarter. Ridgeline took a 14-0 lead.
A nice punt by Caleb Naegle pinned the Riverhawks deep in their own territory. On fourth down, RIdgeline did its normal rugby-style punt, but it went into the line. Green Canyon defensive lineman Will Wheatley ended up with the ball and scooted six yards into the end zone for the Wolves’ first score of the night at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter.
“That was crazy, whatever that was, but it was a good job by our defense of playing tough and applying a lot of pressure,” Anhder said. “I was proud of Will Wheatley getting that touchdown. That was great.”
Two big pass plays just before halftime set up a field goal attempt by the Riverhawks. Young’s kick had the distance from 37 yards, but was wide right. Ridgeline took a 14-7 lead into the break.
Green Canyon then came out and made the game interesting after a very long halftime.
“I love the close games,” coach Cox said. “Our kids enjoy playing in it. Every region game is a battle this year. It was a great atmosphere out here.
—
RIVERHAWKS 21, WOLVES 14
Thursday at North Logan
Ridgeline 7 7 0 7 – 21
Green Canyon 0 7 7 0 – 14
First Quarter
R – JT White 2 run (Aaron Young kick), 3:17
Second Quarter
R – Carson Cox 38 pass from Nate Dahle (Young kick), 11:52
GC – Will Wheatley 6 return (Caleb Naegle kick), 6:05
Third Quarter
GC – Peyton Johnson 2 run (Naegle kick), 5:10
Fourth Quarter
R – Will Rippstein 2 run (Young kick), 9:53