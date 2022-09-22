Ridgeline Green Canyon Football

Ridgeline wide receiver Graham Livingston (11) catches a pass as Green Canyon's Tanner Ferrin (18) and Brody Hamann defend Thursday night in North Logan. The Riverhawks beat the Wolves, 21-14.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN – Playing on Thursday night for television, the Wolves and Riverhawks kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Ridgeline was able to score early in the fourth quarter, stop Green Canyon when it counted and run out the clock for a hard fought Region 11 football victory, 21-14. It was a battle right to the end between the two preseason favorites who have dealt with some adversity this season.

