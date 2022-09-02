MILLVILLE — There were a handful of plays that had they not been made, the Riverhawks would not be celebrating.
But Ridgeline did make enough plays to slip by a big and physical Minico (Idaho) team Friday night, 21-20. In the process, the Riverhawks have now won two in a row just before Region 11 play begins next week. It was the first loss for the Spartans (2-1).
“This feels great,” said Ridgeline running back Will Rippstein, who rushed for 218 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.
The game went right down to the final seconds. The Riverhawks (2-2) made the plays needed and executed a gutsy play call for a two-point conversion.
“We will always go for two in that situation,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said.
With 4:04 minutes to play, Rippstein powered his way to the end zone from 10 yards out.
“That was a scary run, but I got it; it felt good,” Rippstein said. “We were just playing hard. It was all on the O-line.”
The Rippstein score brought the Riverhawks to within a point of Minico. Ridgeline called a timeout. After the TO, the Riverhawks lined up for two.
“It was a no-brainer for me,” Cox said. “I didn’t even think about it (going for two). I trust the two-point plays that Liv (offensive coordinator Jeremy Livingston) has, and he has some good ones.”
Freshman quarterback Nate Dahle faked a handoff to the right and rolled out to the left and possibly could have run in as the Spartans bit hard on the fake. However, Dahle pulled up and hit another freshman, Hunter Knighton, who was wide open. The two points gave the hosts the lead.
“Nate made some big-time plays when it mattered,” Cox said.
However, the Spartans had more than four minutes to work with and had been hard to stop all game, especially on the ground. Minico finished with 440 yards of total offense, with 383 of that coming via the run.
“They (Spartans) were really, really tough and physical,” Cox said. “We knew they were going to be that way and run right at us. Credit to our defense for hanging in there and not giving up. It seemed like we were rotating our whole team in there. We were just trying to figure out how to get a little bit of a stop.”
The Spartans came out running, rushing for 41 yards on seven carries. When they did elect to go to the air, Riverhawk Ashton Macfarlane was there to make the last big play by the defense. He intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards to the Ridgeline 40.
“I saw the tight end release up field and had to kind of split the two and figured if he throws it, he will throw it up, so I gave myself a little bit of space,” Macfarlane said. “I just got under it. I was so happy.”
“That was a huge play by Ashton,” Cox said.
With a minute to play and Minico having two timeouts, the Riverhawks needed a first down to run out the clock without any worries. A fumbled snap prevented that. But the Ridgeline was still able to play the clock just right and on fourth down Dahle ran around until the time expired and fell to the turf.
“I think this is big because it shows how physical we are,” Macfarlane said. “We are a fast group of kids and not as big as Minico, but we definitely punched them in the mouth on quite a few plays. Hopefully it shows the rest of the region how tough we are.”
Despite giving up so many yards, the Ridgeline defense did come up with big plays. On fourth-and-1 from the Riverhawk 3, a gang of Riverhawks swarmed Minico quarterback Carson Wayment for a no gain to end the visitors first possession.
On the second possession, the Spartans ran a fake punt near midfield with running back JT Garza getting the ball. Only one Riverhawk stood between him and first down, and Avyn Gore made the tackle.
“That was a big-time play,” Cox said. “That kid we had to tackle was one of their best players. That was a great job by Avyn.”
With a short field, the Riverhawks cashed in. They drove 42 yards in nine plays to paydirt. Dahle scored untouched from a yard out to give Ridgeline the early 7-0 lead.
Minico responded with a 80-yard drive in seven plays, aided by a face-mask penalty. Spencer Pease broke free for a 23-yard TD scamper. The extra point was missed, so Ridgeline still led midway through the second quarter.
The Spartans were threatening to take the lead just before halftime, reaching the 3-yard line. On first-and-goal, a host of Riverhawks met Wayment on a keeper, and JT White jarred the ball loose. Dante Bond pounced on the pigskin to terminate that Minico drive, and Ridgeline took a 7-6 lead into the break.
“JT made a heck of a play on the ball,” Cox said. “We have been working on going to the ball and hitting the ball all summer.”
The visitors took their first lead of the game at the 6:51 mark of the third quarter. Wayment found Spencer Bingham for a 9-yard TD pass.
Late in the third Rippstein scored his first TD, following the offensive line of Easton Dahlke, Jake Alles, Levi Painter, Bowen Robinson and freshman Easton Hammond, going up the middle from three yards out. The extra point kick was blocked, leaving the game knotted at 13-13
Minico broke that tie early in the fourth. On fourth-and-1, Jafeth Bendele scored from three yards out. Bendele was a thorn in the Riverhawks side all game as the running back finished with 181 yards on 28 carries. Garza rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries.
Ridgeline did not flinch. The Riverhawks drove 72 yards in 15 plays, converting three third-down plays and a fourth-down play. On third-and-4, Rippstein once again got some room from the line and ran over some defenders on his way to his second TD of the game.
“He was a beast out there,” Cox said of Rippstein. “He has been good the last three weeks. We rode him and that O-line of ours. As good as the run was, we had some huge third-down completions. Nate made some big throws, and our receivers made some tough plays.”
Dahle finished with 145 yards passing on 15 of 24 attempts. Seven different Riverhawks caught passes as Carson Cox and freshman Graham Livingston each caught four passes for 37 and 30 yards, respectively.
Rippstein didn’t even realize how many yards he had.
“I’ve never carried the ball that many times (28) and didn’t know I was over 200 yards,” Rippstein said. “I was just playing.”
Defensively, Gore led the way with 14 tackles, including 10 solo. Owen Munk and Max Baer made nine and eight stops, respectively.
Minus some players because of injury, the coach was super proud of his team.
“We’re getting some young guys some playing time,” Cox said. “Hopefully down the road it will help us out. We have been going through some growing pains the last four weeks.”
———
RIVERHAWKS 21, SPARTANS 20
Friday at Millville
Minico 0 6 7 7 — 20
Ridgeline 0 7 6 8 — 21
Second Quarter
R — Nate Dahle 1 run (Aaron Young kick), 9:10
M — Spencer Pease 23 run (kick failed), 6:16
Third Quarter
M — Spencer Bingham 9 pass from Carson Wayment (Jorge Solorio kick), 6:51
R — Will Rippstein 3 run (kick blocked), 3:48
Fourth Quarter
M — Jafeth Bendele 3 run (Solorio kick), 9:12
R — Rippstein 10 run (Hunter Knighton pass from Dahle), 4:04