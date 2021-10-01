Scoring in the high 40’s was the trend Friday night in Region 11 football action.
All three games turned into blowouts. Ridgeline kept its perfect season intact with a 49-7 victory against Bear River. Green Canyon kept in the hunt for a share of the region title with a 49-10 win over Logan. Sky View also stayed in the hunt with a 48-0 shutout over Mountain Crest.
A pair of teams tied for second took the field in North Logan, but it was all Wolves (7-1, 3-1 region) after the first quarter. Green Canyon scored the final 35 points of the game to blow a tight contest open.
“The boys played their most complete game to date,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “They played with relentless effort most of the night.”
The game started with a bang as Caden Stuart brought back the opening kickoff 85 yards to paydirt. Kyle Baker caught the first of three touchdown passes by quarterback Jack Stephens on the night to give the hosts a 14-0 lead.
The Grizzlies (5-3, 2-2) fought back with a 40-yard TD pass from Kody Kirk to Gage Jenson and a 27-yard field goal by Noe Moreno at the end of the opening quarter.
However, it was all Wolves after that.
Carter Christensen had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Stuart caught a 5-yard scoring strike from Stephens in the third. Green Canyon put the game away with three trips to the end zone in the final quarter.
At Hyrum, it was all Bobcats (4-3, 3-1) against the Mustangs (1-7, 0-4). Sky View scored in every quarter.
“I was really impressed with our execution in all three phases,” Bobcat head coach Christopher Howell said. “Our offensive and defensive line did a great job of controlling the trenches. Our kids played really hard and were really physical.”
The two-time defending state champions seem to have found their swagger again. They built a 27-0 lead by halftime and just kept on scoring.
The Sky View scores came in doubles. Reed Wilde had two short TD runs, Davis Hall caught two scoring passes from quarterback Garrett Zollinger. Cole Watterson scored twice, catching a TD pass and returning an interception 43 yards for a pick six. Kasen Erickson booted a pair of field goals from 30 and 18 yards.
Zollinger finished with 351 passing yards on 25 of 33 attempts. Hall hauled in nine receptions for 185 yards. Truman Moser led the ground attack with 62 yards on 12 carries. Wilde led the Bobcat defense with seven tackles.
“We have to continue to get better going into next week,” Howell said.
Sky View hosts Green Canyon next week in a crucial region game.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (8-0, 4-0) scored 42 points by halftime and went deep on their bench on Senior Night.
“It was a great team win,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “We have a special senior class and with tonight being Senior Night, it was great seeing them all get significant playing time. I loved seeing how supportive and happy they were for one another.”
Quarterback Kaden Cox had another big night, completing 15 of 23 passes for 310 yards and five TDs. Running back Noah White rushed for 197 yards on 19 carries and two scores. Jackson Olsen caught five passes for 151 yards and two TDs. Ridgeline finished with 522 yards of total offense.
The Riverhawk defense held the Bears (0-8, 0-4) to just 211 yards of offense and came up with five turnovers -- three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“I was very impressed with some of our younger kids who had to play because of injuries,” coach Cox said. “Derek Gassaway, a sophomore, and JT White, a freshman, both started at middle linebacker and both played great. Carson Cox filled in for Will Booth on offense and did very well.”
Carson Cox caught a 27-yard TD pass from Kaden Cox in the first quarter. Strat Simmons and Peyton Knowles also caught scoring strikes from the signal caller. The TD passes to Olsen went for 66 and 75 yards, respectively, at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second.
Ridgeline built a 28-0 lead before Bear River got on the scoreboard. The Riverhawks took a 42-7 lead into the break as White had his two TD runs before halftime.
Ridgeline can wrap up the region title next week with a win at Logan.
IDAHO GAMES
At Sugar City, Preston fell behind early and could never get all the way back. The Diggers held on for a 24-14 win.
“We started slow and got in a hole early,” Preston head coach Eric Thorson said. “We made some adjustments and the players kept playing tough.”
Sugar-Salem (3-2) scored 17 points in the first quarter and took that lead into the second half. Preston scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, but came up short from completing a comeback.
The Diggers have now won three in a row. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by the Indians (4-2)
“Hats off to Sugar for a great game plan and to our players for doing their best,” Thorson said. “The silver lining is we have an opportunity to refocus going into district games.
On Thursday in Dayton, West Side scored often and a lot to keep its winning streak alive. On Senior Night, it was all Pirates in a 55-8 win over district foe Soda Springs.
West Side (6-0, 2-0) ran its winning streak to 27, extending the school record.
“The kids executed very well in all three aspects of the game,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “The Injury bug had hit Soda, so I know they were not at full strength. We wanted to go into our bye week with momentum and I think we accomplished that tonight. It was nice to get all of our seniors lots of playing time on their senior night.”
Running back Cage Brokens touched the ball just eight times, but three went for touchdowns. He finished with 43 yards. Cristian Plancarte was even more impressive with three carries for 72 yards and two scores. Parker Moser led the rushing attack with 105 yards on 13 attempts.
Quarterback Blaize Brown completed 7 of 10 passes for 96 yards and a TD. He also had an interception. Bryler Shurtliff caught six of those completions for 84 yards and the TD. Shurtliff also had a 31-yard TD run.
Easton Henderson capped the Pirate scoring by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone. West Side was up 55-0 before the Cardinals (1-5, 0-3) scored.
WOLVES 49, GRIZZLIES 10
Friday at North Logan
Logan 10 0 0 0 -- 10
Green Canyon 14 7 7 21 -- 49
First Quarter
GC -- Cade Stuart 85 kickoff return (Caleb Naegle kick), 11:45
GC -- Kyle Baker 12 pass from Jack Stephens (Naegle kick), 8:47
L -- Gage Jenson 40 pass from Kody Kirk (Noe Moreno kick), 5:03
L -- FG 27 Moreno, 0:28
Second Quarter
GC -- Carter Christensen 3 run (Naegle kick), 0:40
Third Quarter
GC -- Stuart 5 pass from Stephens (Naegle kick), 4:49
Fourth Quarter
GC -- Stephens 6 run (Naegle kick), 11:16
GC -- Tanner Barnes 21 pass from Stephens (Naegle kick), 6:12
GC -- Will Egan 38 run (Naegle kick), 1:23
BOBCATS 48, MUSTANGS 0
Friday at Hyrum
Sky View 10 17 14 7 -- 48
Mountain Crest 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First Quarter
SV -- Reed Wilde 1 run (Kasen Erickson kick), 9:37
SV -- FG 30 Erickson, 2:21
Second Quarter
SV -- Wilde 4 run (Erickson kick), 9:06
SV -- Davis Hall 39 pass from Garrett Zollinger (Erickson kick), 4:07
SV -- FG 18 Erickson, :00
Third Quarter
SV -- Hall 26 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), 5:42
SV -- Cole Watterson 12 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), 0:11
Fourth Quarter
SV -- Watterson 43 interception return (Erickson kick), 9:54
RIVERHAWKS 49, BEARS 7
Friday at Millville
Bear River 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Ridgeline 21 21 7 0 -- 49
First Quarter
R -- Strat Simmons 16 pass from Kaden Cox (Aaron Young kick), 10:19
R -- Carson Cox 27 pass from Kaden Cox (Young kick), 5:27
R -- Jackson Olsen 66 pass from Kaden Cox (Young kick), 2:41
Second Quarter
R -- Olsen 75 pass from Kaden Cox (Young kick), 11:08
BR -- Kaeson Brown 45 pass from Owen Olsen (Aamon Nelson kick), 10:41
R -- Noah White 20 run (Young kick), 6:30
R -- White 36 run (Young kick), 2:25
Third Quarter
R -- Peyton Knowles 31 pass from Kaden Cox (Young kick), 8:10
DIGGERS 24, INDIANS 14
Friday at Sugar City
Preston 0 0 7 7 -- 14
Sugar-Salem 17 0 7 0 -- 24
PIRATES 55, CARDINALS 8
Thursday at Dayton
WS -- Cristian Plancarte 43 run (Plancarte kick)
WS -- Cage Brokens 8 run (Plancarte kick)
WS -- Bryler Shurtliff 31 run (kick blocked)
WS -- Shurtliff 11 pass from Blaize Brown (Plancarte kick)
WS -- Brokens 3 run (Plancarte kick)
WS -- Brokens 7 run (Plancarte kick)
WS -- Plancarte 19 run (Plancarte kick)
WS -- Easton Henderson recovers blocked punt in end zone (Plancarte kick)
SS -- #6 4 run (pass from 21 to 22)