With Region 11 having wrapped up football action last Friday, several teams decided to play a game before the state playoffs begin next week.
After what happened Wednesday night, two schools may have wished they were on break with the schools that didn’t play. Sky View was roughed up at 5A Bountiful, 41-14, while Mountain Crest didn’t fare much better at 5A Maple Mountain, falling 30-7.
“Just a tough night against a really good team,” Bobcat head coach Chris Howell said.
At Bountiful, Sky View (6-4) hung close with the Redhawks (7-2) through the first quarter and a half. In fact, it was tied at 14-14 after Cole Watterson returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the second quarter.
But the Bobcats just had no answer for running back Corbin Cottle. He began the night off with a 70-yard TD run. He would add scoring runs of 22, 63 and 8 yards.
“They (Redhawks) were big and physical up front and were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Howell said. “I thought our offense did a pretty good job moving the ball in the first half.”
Sky View had 208 yards of total offense by halftime, but trailed 27-14. Quarterback Garrett Zollinger passed for 150 yards in the first half, throwing a 24-yard TD strike to Michael Ferguson in the opening quarter.
The Redhawks took the lead for good with 7:15 left in the second quarter. Signal caller Owen Geilman hit wide receiver Drew Bowles for a 32-yard TD strike. Cottle added his 63-yard run to paydirt to end the first half scoring.
Bountiful scored once in the third when Cottle got into the end zone from eight yards out and added the final TD in the fourth on a Geilman pass to Jaxon Demorest from 26 yards out.
Zollinger completed 21 of 28 passes for 175 yards in the game. He also finished with the most rushing yards on the team with 19 on 10 carries. The Bobcats could never get the run game going.
At Spanish Fork, Maple Mountain (3-7) scored the first 23 points of the game and was never really threatened by Mountain Crest (2-8).
The Golden Eagles got TD passes of 78 and 41 yards from quarterback Hunter Bezzant to Jaxson Denton in the first and third quarters. Sam Gomez added a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter as the hosts took a 9-0 lead into the break.
Bezzant tossed his third TD pass of the game as Maple Mountain took charge in the third, building a 23-0 lead heading to the fourth.
The Mustangs avoided the shutout with a 3-yard run by quarterback Preston Lofthouse on the first play of the fourth quarter. Mountain Crest, who was coming off a 28-14 win at Bear River on Saturday, would get no closer.
Bezzant added his fourth TD toss of the game to seal the deal for the Golden Eagles.
The Bobcats and Mustangs will now wait to see who and where they will play in the upcoming state tournament.
———
REDHAWKS 41, BOBCATS 14
Wednesday at Bountiful
Sky View 6 8 0 0 — 14
Bountiful 7 20 7 7 — 41
First Quarter
B — Corbin Cottle 70 run (Ben Smith kick), 5:58
SV — Michael Ferguson 24 pass from Garrett Zollinger (kick blocked), 2:20
Second Quarter
B — Cottle 22 run (Smith kick), 11:27
SV — Cole Watterson 96 kickoff return (Davis Hall pass from Zollinger), 11:11
B — Drew Bowles 32 pass from Owen Geilman (Smith kick), 7:15
B — Cottle 63 run (kick failed), 5:19
Third Quarter
B — Cottle 8 run (Smith kick), 2:47
Fourth Quarter
B — Jaxon Demorest 26 pass from Geilman (Smith kick), 8:03
GOLDEN EAGLES 30, MUSTANGS 7
Wednesday at Spanish Fork
Mountain Crest 0 0 0 7 — 7
Maple Mountain 9 0 14 7 — 30
First Quarter
MM — Jaxson Denton 78 pass from Hunter Bezzant (kick failed), 5:20
MM — FG 22 Sam Gomez, 1:57
Third Quarter
MM — Denton 41 pass from Bezzant (Gomez kick), 9:19
MM — Sean Persson 16 pass from Bezzant (Gomez kick), 3:15
Fourth Quarter
MC — Preston Lofthouse 3 run (Jud Wells kick), 11:55
MM — Nathan Heaton 13 pass from Bezzant (Gomez kick), 6:59