Missed opportunities on offense and a muffed punt threatened to unravel the Grizzlies, but they refused to lose their poise.
Matthew Mason rushed for a trio of touchdowns and Logan outscored Viewmont 12-0 in the second half en route to a come-from-behind 20-16 victory over the 5A Vikings Friday night in Centerville.
Logan was one of four teams from Cache Valley that prevailed during the opening week of high school football in the Beehive State, joining Sky View, Ridgeline and Green Canyon.
Mason, who is also a standout safety, gave the Grizzlies the lead for good on a 38-yard scoring scamper with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. The senior found paydirt on a 3-yard run in the final 10 seconds of the third quarter, and sprinted his way to the end zone from 41 yards out in the second quarter.
The Grizzlies got a two-point conversion pass from Jaelin Hoth on Mason’s first touchdown.
Viewmont scored nine of its points in the first quarter.
Krue Kennington had a timely fumble recovery for the Logan defense.
“The first half was ugly,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “We struggled to execute on offense and penalties killed some drives. Defense played really well all game. We muffed a punt that led to their first score and dropped an INT that later led to a score before halftime. Our halftime adjustment was to relax and execute. The boys did that. We were able to run the ball well in the second half. Defense was big time at the end of the game and got the ball back to the offense the whole second half.”
WOLVES 17, MUSTANGS 13
Like Logan, Green Canyon used a strong defensive performance and some clutch plays late to rally past its opponent. The Wolves scored all 10 points in the fourth quarter to edge visiting Crimson Cliffs.
Tight end Kyle Baker gave the Wolves their first lead of the contest on a 13-yard touchdown reception from Jack Stephens early in the fourth quarter, and it was an advantage the hosts wouldn’t relinquish.
“Kyle made an incredible one-handed catch on fourth-and-13 to get the go-ahead points,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said.
Caleb Naegle came through with a 41-yard field goal to extend Green Canyon’s lead to 17-13 less than three minutes after Baker’s memorable play.
Crimson Cliffs was leading 10-0 when Green Canyon’s Caden Stuart returned a kickoff 97 yards to paydirt with less than five minutes remaining in the opening half.
The Wolves, who got interceptions from Peyton Wood and Carson Gerber, held the 4A Mustangs scoreless after halftime.
“The players showed a lot of grit to come up with the tight win,” Anhder said.
RIVERHAWKS 29, LAKERS 16
Ridgeline came through with three touchdowns in the second half — by three different players — to pull away from 5A Bonneville on the road. Noah White had scoring runs of 3 and 52 yards for the Riverhawks, and the 52-yarder late in the fourth quarter slammed the door.
Kaden Cox tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Will Booth, and a 9-yarder to Strat Simmons. The scoring strike to Booth was on a fourth-and-15 play in which Cox evaded pressure and his pass was tipped before finding the arms of Booth.
The Riverhawks came up with a big defensive stand inside the 5-yard line at the end of the second quarter and took a 8-3 lead into the locker room.
Jordan Jacquez had a 50-yard kickoff return for a TD with 1:33 remaining in the contest, but it was too little too late for the Lakers, who did take a 3-0 advantage in the opening quarter.
Cox completed 19 of 26 passes for 209 yards and the two aforementioned scores, vs. zero interceptions. Simmons hauled in seven of those passes for 97 yards. White racked up 167 yards on 16 rushing attempts, plus chipped in with 78 yards on six receptions.
Booth played very well defensively for the Riverhawks as he contributed with nine tackles, one sack and broke up a pair of passes. Owen Munk and Jaxen Hollingworth chipped in with eight tackles apiece for Ridgeline, which got two PBUs from Ashton Mcfarlane. Hollingworth also had a sack.
"Great win tonight," RHS head coach Travis Cox said. "I thought our defense played great in the red zone and offensively we got in a good rhythm in the second half. We've got a long ways to go, but it's always nice to start out with a win."
STALLIONS 49, MUSTANGS 7
Stansbury raced out to a 21-0 lead and buried visiting Mountain Crest under an avalanche of 21 third-quarter points. The Stallions moved up to 5A after going 8-4 as a 4A squad a year ago.
Quarterback Preston Lofthouse had a short scoring run for the Mustangs in the second quarter.
Stansbury signal caller Ezra Harris threw for three TDs — one of them to Nate Bushnell, who also had scoring runs of 81 yards and 1 yard. Trot Baker gave the Stallions a huge early boost with a 77-yard fumble recovery to the house less than four minutes into the game.
TROJANS 39, BEARS 5
Bear River traveled to defending 3A state runner-up Morgan and was blown out. The Bears scored first on a 25-yard field goal by Jarom Nelson, but were limited to a second-quarter safety the rest of the way.
Gavin Turner caught a touchdown pass and booted a pair of field goals for Morgan, which bounced back from its early deficit by exploding for 19 points in the opening quarter.
Bear River handed Morgan one of its two loses a year ago, but the Bears are much more inexperienced this season.
———
RIVERHAWKS 29, LAKERS 16
Friday at Washington Terrace
Ridgeline 8 0 14 7 — 29
Bonneville 3 0 0 13 — 16
First Quarter
B — Lucas Victorino 28 FG, 7:59.
R — Noah White 3 run (Jackson Olsen run), 5:56.
Third Quarter
R — Will Booth 22 pass from Kaden Cox (Olsen pass from Cox), 8:39.
R — Strat Simmons 9 pass from Cox (pass failed), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
B — Carson Jones 15 run (kick failed), 11:17.
R — White 52 run (Young kick), 1:45.
B — Jordan Jacquez 50 kickoff return (Victorino kick), 1:33.
WOLVES 17, MUSTANGS 13
Friday at North Logan
C. Cliffs 3 10 0 0 — 13
G. Canyon 0 7 0 10 — 17
First Quarter
CC — Ryan Woolley 26 FG, 7:41.
Second Quarter
CC — Kona Crowell 51 pass from Chase Hansen (Woolley kick), 5:01.
GC — Caden Stuart 97 kickoff return (Caleb Naegle kick).
CC — Woolley 52 FG, 0:10.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Kyle Baker 13 pass from Jack Stephens (Naegle kick), 10:28.
GC — Naegle 41 FG, 8:13.
GRIZZLIES 20, VIKINGS 16
Friday at Centerville
Logan 0 8 6 6 — 20
Viewmont 9 7 0 0 — 16
First Quarter
VM — Hayden Lange throws 33 pass (kick good), 8:16.
VM — safety.
Second Quarter
L — Matthew Mason 41 run (Jaelin Hoth pass), 10:27.
VM — Luke Jacobs 5 run (kick good), 2:33.
Third Quarter
L — Mason 3 run (run failed) :9.
Fourth Quarter
L — Mason 38 run (run failed), 6:18.
STALLIONS 49, MUSTANGS 7
Friday at Stansbury
Mtn. Crest 0 7 0 0 — 7
Stansbury 14 14 21 0 — 49
First Quarter
S — Trot Baker 77 fumble return (Reeve Norman kick), 8:16.
S — Nate Bushnell 81 run (Norman kick), 3:33.
Second Quarter
S — Preston Birch 24 pass from Ezra Harris (Norman kick), 10:31.
MC — Preston Lofthouse 1 run (Jud Wells kick), 4:14.
S — Bushnell 1 run (Norman kick), :02.
Third Quarter
S — Brock Wilson 28 pass from Harris (Norman kick), 10:11.
S — Dreyton Rowley 14 pass from Thomas (Norman kick), 7:56.
S — Bushnell 20 pass from Harris (Norman kick), :27.