It was a gratifying start to the Ryan Visser era at Mountain Crest.

Carson Olsen came through with four touchdown runs and the Mustangs sparkled defensively on their way to a 27-0 victory over Hurricane in a non-region football game on Friday night at Desert Hills High School.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

