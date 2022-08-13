It was a gratifying start to the Ryan Visser era at Mountain Crest.
Carson Olsen came through with four touchdown runs and the Mustangs sparkled defensively on their way to a 27-0 victory over Hurricane in a non-region football game on Friday night at Desert Hills High School.
“Honestly, I kind of think of it as perfect first game (where) you win the game, but you’ve got a lot to work on and clean up for Game 2,” said Visser, a Preston native who spent the previous three seasons in charge of the program at Big Piney (Wyoming) High School. “And I know it’s cliché, but I’m one of those coaches that believes usually the biggest jump for a football team is (from weeks) one to two. So, we’re excited to build on our strengths and also shore up some of this issues we (encountered). The biggest thing is the kids competed and played really, really hard. They did what they were coached to do for the most part and, honestly, we’re super proud of the way they played.”
Olsen rushed for a touchdown in each quarter as he found paydirt from 17, 14, 4 and 11 yards out. Olsen made a lot of noise last season as a linebacker as he racked up 125 tackles, but he showcased his well-rounded abilities in Friday’s season opener.
“Carson, he’s a great linebacker like you said, and I think the whole state knows that but, yeah, he’s a great runner as well,” Visser said. “And we’ve got three great running backs and it just so happened when Carson was in (the red zone) we were scoring. But he is a great runner. He’s really patient. Our O-line is awesome and I know Carson will be the first to say that. We got a really solid, veteran line that opened up a lot of good holes, and Carson makes really good reads and is patient and, yeah, had a great night.”
Meanwhile, Hurricane was never able to figure out Mountain Crest’s defense, which got four interceptions — all by different players. Thatcher Phelps, Will DeKorver, Ian Allen and Karston Buttars each picked off a pass for the Mustangs.
“I want to really give a shout-out to the defense as a whole,” Visser said. “Obviously, they played a heck of a game with a shutout and all of the turnovers. Kolton Kirby really shut down their best receiver who had over a 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. I think he had two catches, maybe, so Kolton did a heck of a job matching up on him.”
Mountain Crest also received a huge special teams play from Brayden Tannahill, who blocked a punt in the third quarter.
A lengthy road trip didn’t deter a large contingent of Mountain Crest fans from driving down to southern Utah to cheer on their team, much to the delight of Visser.
“We’ve got a great community that supports us and we’re really excited for them to come out next Friday for our first home game,” Visser said.
MUSTANGS 10, WOLVES 3
Green Canyon made the long trip to Washington and fought tooth and nail with a Crimson Cliffs program that tested Ridgeline in the semifinals of last year’s 4A state tournament. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they were ultimately unable to finish off drives.
Green Canyon passed for 278 yards and rushed for another 97, but was unable to find the end zone. The Wolves took a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Caleb Naegle.
A 55-yard scoring run gave the Mustangs a 7-3 advantage early in the second quarter, and they booted a 33-yard field late in the final quarter for the game’s final points. Crimson Cliffs finished with 338 yards of total offense.
“In a tough game, our defense played really well,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “Our offense started slow, but started to move the ball, but would sputter in the red zone. It was a good first game and one that we can really learn from.”
Green Canyon’s Jack Stephens completed 30 of 49 passes for 278 yards and two interceptions. Both teams turned the ball over twice. Gavin Christiansen churned out 70 yards on 15 carries, plus caught eight passes for 60 yards for the Wolves, who got 104 yards on 10 receptions from Dewey Egan. Green Canyon was without standout receiver Caden Stuart, who broke his leg last week.
Collin Gibson was ouystanding defensively for the Wolves as he intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made six tackles. Peyton Johnson led the way with nine tackles for Green Canyon, who got 5.0 sacks, including 1.5 from Cordell Coats. Coats also contributed with six tackles, while teammate Spencer Gerber forced a fumble.
———
MUSTANGS 27, TIGERS 0
Friday at St. George
Mtn. Crest 7 7 6 7 — 27
Hurricane 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
MC — Carson Olsen 17 run (Jud Wells kick).
Second Quarter
MC — Olsen 14 run (Mateo Webb-Barragan kick), 1:24.
Third Quarter
MC — Olsen 4 run (kick blocked), :30.
Fourth Quarter
MC — Olsen 11 run (Wells kick), 4:31.
MUSTANGS 10, WOLVES 3
Friday at St. George
G. Canyon 3 0 0 0 — 3
C. Cliffs 0 7 0 3 — 10
First Quarter
GC — Caleb Naegle 35 FG, 2:15.
Second Quarter
CC — Konner Kell 55 run (kick good), 9:17.
Fourth Quarter
CC — Ty Ottenschott 33 FG, 2:18.