For the second time in as many weeks, Green Canyon’s football game came down to the wire and, once again, the Wolves made enough plays to earn a gratifying victory.
Green Canyon rallied past 5A Park City in the third quarter and held off a furious late charge by the Miners on its way to a 17-14 win on Friday night in North Logan.
Blake Tabaracci’s second touchdown run of the evening pared Park City’s deficit to 19-17 with 3:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Miners (0-2) quickly got the ball back and proceeded to march down the field, but Stephen Shagen’s 37-yard field goal went wide right as time expired, and the Wolves survived.
Green Canyon quarterback Jack Stephens connected with Will Egan for a 83-yard scoring bomb in the second quarter, and Stephens found paydirt on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Caleb Naegle’s 23-yard field goal with 2:52 remaining in the third proved to be the game-winner for the Wolves (2-0).
Naegle booted a 31-yard field goal late in the opening quarter to give Green Canyon a 3-0 advantage. Park City scored 10 points in the final 2:11 of the second quarter to take a 10-9 lead into the locker room.
Stephens ended up completing 13 of 22 passes for 182 and no interceptions. The junior also got the job done with his legs as he finished with a team-best 82 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
It was another memorable performance from Green Canyon’s defense, which limited Crimson Cliffs to 13 points a week ago. Will Wheatley sparkled for the Wolves defensively as he contributed with 11 tackles and a pair of sacks.
Cordell Coats chipped in with nine tackles and 1.0 sack for the Wolves, who got nine tackles from Tate White and a fumble recovery from Brody Hamann.
BOBCATS 28, LAKERS 18
A couple of disastrous plays threatened to derail Sky View’s program-record winning streak, but the Bobcats were up to the challenge on the road against 5A Bonneville. The Lakers scored on a 75-yard fumble recovery and a 85-yard punt return to take a 12-7 lead in the third quarter, but the Bobcats came storming back with three straight touchdowns spanning the third and fourth quarters.
Cole Watterson blocked a punt and Sky View quickly capitalized on a 16-yard scoring strike from Garrett Zollinger to Jackson Sundstrom for the go-ahead TD with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Watterson also intercepted a pass for the Bobcats, who increased their winning streak to 27.
Reed Wilde came through with a pair of short touchdowns runs early in the fourth quarter to give Sky View a seemingly comfortable 28-10 lead. However, the Lakers (0-2) found the end zone with 4:42 remaining in the contest to pare their deficit to 28-18, and disaster nearly struck again for the Bobcats when the snap sailed over the head of Sundstrom, their punter. To his credit, Sundstrom deftly scooped the ball up inside his own 15-yard line under duress and got off a clutch punt, putting the clamps on a potential Bonneville comeback.
“That was a testament to his situational awareness of not wanting to kind of take a sack or get the kick blocked,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “You know, he was smart. He got his head down and kicked that thing solid, and actually gave us decent field position right there, which was a big deal. ... So yeah, hats off to him for being aware on that play.”
In addition to Watterson, the Bobcats received strong defensive efforts from several players. Sky View finished with eight sacks, including two apiece from Blake Bishop, Daxxon Dehek and Kason Spackman. Davis Hall and Izeja Torres added a team-best seven tackles for Sky View (2-0).
Hall also made a huge play offensively for the Bobcats with his 68-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter. Wilde bounced back from a slow start and racked up 79 yards on 14 carries.
“They’re a good team,” Howell said of Bonneville. “Their quarterback is super shifty. I like him a lot. They have that big wide receiver that they threw a ton of bubble routes to. Then they have a little shifty receiver that I really like, but I felt like from a defensive perspective we did a really good job. But I love (Bonneville’s) defense. I thought they played really hard. They gave us fits in the run game and then they played things just a little bit differently in the pass game too. They were switching some routes this week that we didn’t necessarily see them switching last week, and so I’m proud of the way our kids found a way to grind out a win.”
WASPS 51, MUSTANGS 3
It was an encouraging start for Mountain Crest in its home opener, but things quickly got away from the hosts in the second half. Wasatch, a good 5A program, exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to turn a 7-3 lead into a blowout. The Wasps (2-0) added 17 points in the final quarter.
Wasatch broke through with a 61-yard scoring pass with 8:15 remaining in the second quarter to take the lead for good. It was the first of a whopping seven touchdown passes by Adarius Edwards, who tossed two apiece to Joshua Sanders, Jarinn Kalama and Christopher Cook.
The Mustangs (0-2) went up 3-0 with 4:19 remaining in the first quarter on a 17-yard field goal by Jud Wells.
BOBCATS 28, LAKERS 18
Friday at Washington Terrace
Sky View 0 7 7 14 — 28
Bonneville 0 6 6 6 — 18
Second Quarter
B — Carson Jones 75 fumble return (kick failed), 2:58.
SV — Davis Hall 68 pass from Garrett Zollinger (Kasen Erickson kick), 2:26.
Third Quarter
B — Jordan Jacquez 85 punt return, 5:07.
SV — Jackson Sundstrom 16 pass from Zollinger (Erickson kick), :51.
Fourth Quarter
SV — Reed Wilde 3 run (Erickson kick), 9:52.
SV — Wilde 2 run (Erickson kick), 8:16.
B — Max Diaz 41 pass from Koy Dixon (run failed), 4:42.
WOLVES 19, MINERS 17
Friday at North Logan
Park City 0 10 0 7 — 17
G. Canyon 3 6 10 0 — 19
First Quarter
GC — Caleb Naegle 31 FG, 1:51.
Second Quarter
GC — Will Egan 83 pass from Jack Stephens (kick failed), 5:39.
PC — Blake Tabaracci 6 run (Shagen kick), 2:11.
PC — Stephen Shagen 35 FG, 0:00.
Third Quarter
GC — Stephens 2 run (Naegle kick), 8:59.
GC — Naegle 23 FG, 2:52.
Fourth Quarter
PC — Tabaracci 15 run (Shagen kick), 3:24.
WASPS 51, MUSTANGS 3
Friday at Hyrum
Wasatch 0 7 27 17 — 51
Mtn. Crest 3 0 0 0 — 3
First Quarter
MC — Jud Wells 17 FG, 4:19.