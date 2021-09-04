It was an encouraging end to an extremely trying week for the Green Canyon football team.
Tight end Kyle Baker threw for his first career touchdown and caught another one, and the Wolves held off a late Morgan rally to earn a 24-21 road victory over the returning 3A state runner-ups on Friday night. Morgan beat Green Canyon in a very close game a year ago.
Tragedy struck earlier this week when a Green Canyon player passed away. The Trojans paid their respects to him with a moment of silence, plus the hosts released some green and gray balloons during the coin toss.
“It has been some heavy days and it’s great to see the players have smiles on their faces tonight,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “Our boys played with relentless effort tonight.”
The undefeated Wolves have won all four of their games this season in nailbiting fashion — all by three points or fewer. It didn’t appear this game would come down to the wire as Green Canyon took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter and a 21-7 advantage into the fourth.
Morgan found paydirt twice in the final quarter to make things interesting — the second time on a 17-yard pass from Nick Despain to Jaxon Whiting with 2:27 remaining in the contest. The Wolves (4-0) were ultimately able to ice the game, though.
Green Canyon scored its first touchdown on an 8-yard run by Gavin Christensen, who finished with 105 yards on 17 carries. Green Canyon’s lead ballooned to 14-0 on a trick play as Baker found Cole Fife for a 43-scoring strike off a double pass.
Baker gave the Wolves a 21-7 lead late in the second quarter on a 10-yard scoring reception from quarterback Jack Stephens. Baker hauled in eight catches for 71 yards, and Stephens contributed with 117 yards passing and 70 yards rushing.
Caleb Naegle booted a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to stretch Green Canyon’s advantage to 24-14. The Trojans were unsuccessful on a lengthy field goal attempt earlier in the game.
Peyton Johnson highlighted another strong performance by the Green Canyon defense. Johnson racked up 18 tackles and forced a fumble that teammate Cordell Coats recovered. Aidan Merrill chipped in with 12 tackles for the Wolves who, like the Trojans, were whistled for 14 penalties.
RIVERHAWKS 43, WILDCATS 12
Simply put, Woods Cross had no answer for the Ridgeline tandem of Kaden Cox and Strat Simmons. Cox threw for 416 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to Simmons, who accumulated 198 yards on 10 receptions —as the Riverhawks rolled on the road.
The undefeated Riverhawks (4-0) jumped out to a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter and never looked back against the 5A Wildcats.
Cox tossed TDs of 6 and 30 yards to Simmons, plus also connected with Noah White (5 yards) and Will Booth (7) on passes to paydirt. Noah also found the end zone on a short run, as did teammate Landen Kimball.
Cox also did a good job finding other targets in the passing game, particularly Jackson Olsen and Braylon Majors, who teamed up for 156 yards on nine receptions. Ridgeline amassed 482 yards of total offense.
Woods Cross didn’t score until late in the third quarter. It was another solid defensive effort by the Riverhawks, who got seven tackles from Ashton Macfarlane and 1.5 tackles for loss apiece from Kurtis Morgan and Owen Munk. Additionally, Simmons and Dillon May each had an interception for the visitors.
“Great game for our team,” RHS head coach Travis Cox said. “Woods Cross does some things that are different on offense and I thought our defense adjusted great. Offensively, we were great in the pass game. Kaden and Strat have such great chemistry and they really carried us throughout the game.”
INDIANS 28, BRAVES 27
It was a wild ending at home for Preston, which made a huge special teams mistake — an errant snap over the punter’s head — to give Star Valley (Wyoming) new life in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Braves, they weren’t able to capitalize despite starting their final possession at the Preston 6-yard line. A high snap loomed large as Star Valley missed a short field goal in the waning seconds of the non-district contest.
Ironically enough, a couple of big special teams plays helped propel Preston to its second straight victory over Star Valley in as many seasons. Owen Pearson booted a 32-yard field goal late in the second quarter for the Indians, while Owen Judd blocked a PAT as Star Valley attempted to pull even midway through the fourth quarter.
Preston signal caller Brecker Knapp threw a 47-yard TD pass to Chevy Nelson and also scored with his feet on a well-executed bootleg later in the game. Knapp finished with 195 yards passing. Charles Iverson rushed for 101 yards and powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out in the fourth quarter for the hosts.
The Indians (2-1) scored their other TD on a trick play, which resulted in a 53-yard pass from Emery Thorson to Tyler Lindhardt. Thorson contributed with 57 yards rushing and 55 yards receiving, in addition to his aforementioned TD pass.
Ashton Madsen paced the Preston defense with 10 tackles, followed by Cole Francis and Iverson with nine each, and Davon Inglet with eight.
“The culture of this team really shined tonight,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “The players focused on doing their best regardless of the situation. It gives us a great opportunity to be successful in crucial times.”
LAKERS 31, MUSTANGS 7
Bonneville signal caller Koy Dixon scored four TDs with his feet as the 5A Lakers traveled to Hyrum as pulled away from Mountain Crest (1-3). Dixon found paydirt once in each quarter.
A Dan Bindrup 19-yard scoring run pulled the Mustangs even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
RAMS 47, GRIZZLES 13
It was a rough trip to Pocatello, Idaho, for Logan, which suffered its first loss of the season. Highland scored early and often and took a commanding 34-0 lead into the half.
To their credit, the Grizzlies (3-1) did finish strong as both of their touchdowns took place in the final quarter — the first on a 6-yard run by Matthew Mason, and the second on a 3-yard scamper by Keaton Pond.
———
WOLVES 24, TROJANS 21
Friday at Morgan
G. Canyon 14 7 0 3 — 24
Morgan 0 7 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
GC — Gavin Christensen 8 run (Caleb Naegle kick), 9:03.
GC — Cole Fife 43 pass from Kyle Baker (Naegle kick), 5:16.
Second Quarter
M — Robby Cameron 25 INT return (Beau Johnson kick), 5:24.
GC — Baker 10 pass from Jack Stephens (Naegle kick), 1:40.
Fourth Quarter
M — Will Korth 1 run (Johnson kick), 10:25.
GC — Naegle 24 FG, 5:33.
M — Jaxon Whiting 17 pass from Nick Despain (Johnson kick), 2:27.
RIVERHAWKS 43, WILDCATS 12
Friday at Woods Cross
Ridgeline 6 22 7 8 — 43
W.Cross 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
R — Strat Simmons 6 pass from Kaden Cox (pass failed), 1:26.
Second Quarter
R — Noah White 5 pass from Cox (Aaron Young kick), 8:30.
R — Will Booth 7 pass from Cox (Jackson Olsen run), 5:12.
R — White 3 run (Young kick), 1:42.
Third Quarter
WX — Cash Henderson 1 run (kick failed), 2:25.
R — Landen Kimball 1 run (Young kick), 1:49.
Fourth Quarter
R — Simmons 30 pass from Cox (Peyton Knowles passfrom Olsen), 5:44.
WX — Lock Smoot 3 run (run failed),1:22.
INDIANS 28, BRAVES 27
Friday at Preston
Star Valley 7 7 0 13 — 27
Preston 6 9 6 7 — 28
First Quarter
P — Tyler Lindhardt 53 pass from Emery Thorson (2-pt failed).
Second Quarter
P — Chevy Nelson 47 pass from Brecker Knapp (2-pt failed).
P — Owen Pearson 32 FG, :14.
Third Quarter
P — Knapp 4 run (kick failed), 6:32.
Fourth Quarter
P — Charles Iverson 1 run (Pearson kick).
LAKERS 31, MUSTANGS 7
Friday at Hyrum
Bonneville 7 7 7 10 — 31
Mtn. Crest 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
B — Koy Dixon 4 run (kick good), 8:01.
MC — Dan Bindrup 19 run (Jud Wells kick), 3:30.
Second Quarter
B — Dixon 1 run (kick good), 9:52.
Third Quarter
B — Dixon 1 run (kick good), 7:47.
Fourth Quarter
B — Dixon 2 run (kick good), 9:27.
B — Lucas Victorino 39 FG, 6:12.
RAMS 47, GRIZZLIES 13
Friday at Pocatello, Idaho
Logan 0 0 0 — 13
Highland 14 20 3 10 — 47
Fourth Quarter
L — Matthew Mason 6 run (pass failed), 8:29.
L — Keaton Pond 3 run (Andrew Thornley kick), :53.