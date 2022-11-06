CEDAR CITY – As the temperature started to drop, the Thunder heated up Saturday night in the second 4A semifinal of the state playoffs at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University.
Desert Hills rallied to score 34 unanswered points in the second half on a field surrounded by snow that had been pushed off the day prior. Mountain Crest seemingly had the momentum to start the third quarter, but quickly lost it and could never regain it in a 44-14 loss.
It will be an all-Region 10 championship next week. Crimson Cliffs beat defending 4A champion Ridgeline in the first semifinal, 27-13.
Like the Riverhawks, the Mustangs (8-5) suffered some untimely turnovers, which spelled doom. Desert Hills (9-3) cashed in.
“I told the boys before the game they were winners and I just told them that again,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “No one thought they would go this far. We believed in them. They are trying to learn how to win and we played a really good team.”
Mountain Crest turned the ball over four times. The Thunder turned those into 20 points.
“The dam just kind of broke, and it was tough to put it back together,” Visser said. “Desert Hills is a good team and we obviously made too many mistakes. But I love this group of seniors that are really committed and bought into what we are trying to do here.”
It was looking good for the Mustangs at halftime. The sixth-seeded designated visitors had driven 80 yards in 13 plays, taking nearly six minutes off the clock just before the break. Mountain Crest converted two third-down plays and a fourth down play. A pitch to Carson Olsen turned into a 14-yard touchdown with 38 ticks left in the first half.
The Mustangs took a 14-10 lead into the break and got the ball to start the second half.
“This team has not quit all year,” Visser said. “It wasn’t one thing that set us back. It just kind of snowballed out of control. I don’t think the score is indicative of how the game went.”
The tide quickly turned in the favor of second-seeded Desert Hills.
Cyrus Polu was in the right place at the right time as a Mustang pass glanced off a Mountain Crest receiver and into Polu’s hands. The Thunder linebacker returned it 33 yards for a pick six. It was the first of five second half TDs for Desert Hills.
“We needed to believe in ourselves,” DH head coach Rick Berry said. “In the first half we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do.”
They certainly did in the second half.
Two plays after the first Polu pick, he was at it again. Polu picked off another pass and returned it 22 yards to set up a 3-yard TD run by Tyden Morris. Suddenly the Thunder were up 23-14 three minutes into the third quarter.
Mountain Crest turned the ball over on downs at the Thunder 36 on its next possession. Desert Hills drove 64 yards on 14 plays to paydirt. Beau Wall scored his second TD of the game out of the wildcat from five yards out and the rout was on.
“That is football against a good team,” Visser said. “Momentum got on their side and we just couldn’t get it back. It was a tough game, and I hate that it broke that way for these guys. They played their hearts out.”
Forced to go for it on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs, giving the Thunder a short field. Desert Hills made it 37-14 on a Polu run from six yards out.
The final score came after the third interception by the Thunder. Tayven Mortensen returned it 37 yards. Eight plays later Morris was scoring from a foot out to cap the scoring with 1:05 to play.
Mountain Crest finished with 239 yards of total offense. Quarterback Casey Crofts passed for 125 yards on 14 of 27 attempts with three interceptions and a TD. Will DeKorver caught four passes for 41 yards, including a 19-yard TD. Olsen led the rushing attack with 74 yards on 11 carries and a score, while Dontay McMurtrey had 60 yards on 14 carries.
Desert Hills had 298 yards of offense. The Thunder rushed for 209 yards on 45 carries. Morris rushed for 142 yards on 26 carries and caught three passes for 36 yards.
The scoring started after Mountain Crest held Desert Hills to a three-and-out to begin the game. The Mustangs had the wind in its favor and a Thunder punt got hung up somewhat.
Mountain Crest drove 54 yards on 11 plays, converting a fourth down and a third down. DeKorver climbed the ladder in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 19-yard TD pass from Crofts, giving the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with 5:57 left in the first quarter.
After Desert Hills scored 10 straight points, Mountain Crest got the momentum back to end the half and took a 14-10 lead into halftime. But the second half was not kind to the Mustangs.
—--
THUNDER 44, MUSTANGS 14
Saturday at Cedar City
Mountain Crest 7 7 0 0 – 14
Desert Hills 0 10 20 14 – 44
First Quarter
MC – Will DeKorver 19 pass from Casey Crofts (Jud Wells kick), 5:57
Second Quarter
DH – Beau Wall 1 run (Alexander Jones kick), 10:39
DH – FG 28 Jones, 6:32
MC – Carson Olsen 14 run IWells kick), :38
Third Quarter
DH – Cyrus Polu 33 interception return (kick failed), 10:28
DH – Tyden Morris 3 run (Jones kick), 8:57
DH – Wall 5 run (Jones kick), 1:15
Fourth Quarter
DH – Polu 6 run (Jones kick), 8:17
DH – Morris 1 run (Jones kick), 1:05
