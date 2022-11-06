Support Local Journalism

CEDAR CITY – As the temperature started to drop, the Thunder heated up Saturday night in the second 4A semifinal of the state playoffs at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University.

Desert Hills rallied to score 34 unanswered points in the second half on a field surrounded by snow that had been pushed off the day prior. Mountain Crest seemingly had the momentum to start the third quarter, but quickly lost it and could never regain it in a 44-14 loss.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

