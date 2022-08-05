Editor’s note: This is the third of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams.
Most high school football coaches make some tweaks each year, depending on the personnel for that season.
Sky View is no different. In fact, the Bobcats plan a few changes that may be very noticeable during the 2022 campaign. The northernmost high school in Utah returns just a handful of starters from a year ago.
“We have changed some things a little program wide,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “Our kids have embraced it and worked really hard. I think, hopefully, we turn some heads this year. ... Every year is a challenge and you adapt to the talent you have. The challenge is to create your own identity each year.”
Howell is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Bobcats. He has guided Sky View to a 33-6 record during his time at the helm and two 4A state titles (2019 and 2020). Could the upcoming season be his most challenging in Smithfield?
“We have a ton of kids that played a lot last year even though they might not have been starters,” Howell said. “We have a lot of guys with varsity experience, just not in that so-called starting role. We do have a lot of guys to replace, but I feel confident about the guys we have.”
The Bobcats went 7-5 last year and finished second in Region 11 at 4-1. They lost a heartbreaker to Dixie, 36-35, in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Dixie went on to reach the championship game. Before last season, Sky View had won four straight region titles.
While there are not a lot of starters back, Sky View does have athletes that saw varsity action a year ago. How fast they progress will be key to the success of the 2022 team.
“I like our team a lot,” Howell said. “... We have some good players and some good depth. Our energy and effort are good right now.”
Establishing a run game is a goal of the Bobcats on offense, while stopping the run on defense will also be key.
“We have to have really good line play,” Howell said. “There is no magic to that. We need to have good line play on defense too. It all starts there. That will be the key to our success this year, whether we can do a good job effectively up front on both sides of the ball.”
On offense, center Shez Hulse is the lone returning starter. The senior will be counted on heavily to provide leadership. Brandt Reese is back as the offensive coordinator.
“We have revamped the offense,” Howell said. “Our offense will look quite a bit different this year. I’m excited about that. The wrinkles are causing us problems on defense in practice. I’m hoping that carries over to the teams we play. I really like what we are doing on offense right now.”
A pair of juniors are in a battle to take over as the quarterback. Jace Favero and Carson Thatcher both saw very limited time on varsity last year, but neither completed a pass. Favero rushed the ball twice, but did not attempt a pass, while Thatcher did have four incompletions.
So, who will start next Friday when Sky View opens the season by hosting 5A Salem Hills?
“That is a good question,” Howell said. “Both Jace Favero and Carson Thatcher are really good kids and super team oriented in what they do. They are competing hard every single day. Each has there own strengths. I’m excited to see where it goes and how each respond based off of winning the spot or losing the spot.”
Both good see time and may even see time in different situations. The coach has no time line on naming the starter and may wait until a few days before the game.
Four Bobcats had at least one carry from scrimmage last year. Junior Brevan Egbert is the leading returner as he carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards and scored one touchdown.
“We have a stable of guys we are going to use at running back,” Howell said. “I think that will be an advantage for us. We have a lot of depth on both sides of the ball. ... I feel like we have a number of guys that can help us at running back. I like that group a lot, and we have some young guys we could even bring in.”
Juniors Sam Porter and Hans Herrmann and seniors Kason Spackman and Boston Hall will be getting caries as well behind Egbert.
The receiving corps also has a handful of players that saw varsity time in 2021. Senior Michael Furgeson will lead the group having caught six balls for 90 yards and a score. Junior Brooks Rigby had seven receptions for 77 yards. Junior Bryton Williams caught two passes.
“We have a whole bunch of guys that can play (receiver), and that’s a great thing,” Howell said. “The more depth we have, the more success we can have. ... Hopefully we are able to spread the ball around and share the wealth because we have so many weapons.”
Adding depth to the trio mentioned above are senior Jett Ballard, juniors Ramsey Vicars, Taylor Lindley, Easton Ballard, Carver Ballard and Spackman.
Juniors Taylor Lindley and Garrett Zahmel and Spackman are the three primary athletes that will play at tight end. Sophomore Chance Wilson and Herrmann could also see time there. Sky View has been “tight end heavy” the past few seasons with its power run game.
Joining Hulse on the offensive line will be juniors Carter Andrews, Seth Toolson, Conner Dean, Landon Elsner and senior Mason Bird are in the running for the starting spots. Sophomore Preston Smith will also see time.
Howell is once again in charge of the defense. On that side of the ball, the Bobcats return three starters in linebackers Camron Carling and Spackman and Williams at cornerback. The Bobcats are a base 3-4 team.
“We have evolved a little bit, so it will be interesting to see how that reveals itself,” Howell said. “Our kids are playing and practicing really hard. You never have a clue how good you are until you play someone else.”
Bird, Hulse and Elsner will rotate at nose guard in the defensive trenches. At the ends will be Dean, Toolson, Lindley, sophomore Jace Lillywhite and Smith.
Spackman, Egbert and senior Jaxson Bradley will anchor the outside linebacker spots. Inside linebackers include Carling, who was third on the team in tackles last year with 57, Herrman, junior Collin Miller and senior Boston Hall.
Holding down the safety spots are Fergeson and Rigby with Vicars, senior Seth Chambers and Easton Ballard adding depth.
“We have a lot of really good corners,” Howell said. “I have no idea how I’m going to figure out who is the best. I try and evaluate each practice.”
Senior Sean Tempest, Williams, Carver Ballard, junior Michael Ludlow, Porter are all in the mix for the cornerback positions.
Four-year starter Kasen Erickson graduated, which leaves a big hole in the place-kicking duties. He was second all-time in the state for career extra points.
“That (kicker) might be our biggest question mark,” Howell said. “Kasen is a really hard guy to replace. He was so consistent.”
The kicking job is still “up for grabs” between junior Calebe De Quadros, sophomore Branoc Jamison and a freshman. Spackman and Lindley are battling it out for the punting duties. Vicars, Williams, Fergeson and Rigby will share the return duties.
A tough schedule awaits the Bobcats.
“We don’t schedule to go undefeated,” Howell said. “We schedule to be in the fight at the end. I believe our preseason does that.”