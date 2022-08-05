Sky View Football Preview 02

Sky View linebacker Camron Carling tackles a Mountain Ridge player during a game in 2021.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editor’s note: This is the third of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams.

Most high school football coaches make some tweaks each year, depending on the personnel for that season.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you