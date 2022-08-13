Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s balanced offensive attack along with a physical defensive performance powered the Bobcats to a 35-14 win over 5A Salem Hills Friday night to open the 2022 football season.

As with many season openers, both teams showed some first-game jitters early on, but Sky View head coach Chris Howell was pleased with his team’s effort in the victory.

