SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s balanced offensive attack along with a physical defensive performance powered the Bobcats to a 35-14 win over 5A Salem Hills Friday night to open the 2022 football season.
As with many season openers, both teams showed some first-game jitters early on, but Sky View head coach Chris Howell was pleased with his team’s effort in the victory.
“Across the board and in all three phases our team was really, really physical and that physicality was able to create a bunch of turnovers tonight,” Howell said.
With the score tied 7-7 in the first quarter, Sky View quarterback Carson Thatcher connected with wide receiver Michael Furgeson for a 56-yard touchdown pass to put the Bobcats out in front.
“It was just great ball placement by Carson and I just took it to the house,” Furgeson said about the scoring connection.
Sky View used a pair of quarterbacks in the game. The Bobcats went with Thatcher to start the contest, and the junior signal caller completed 14 of 25 passes for 213 yards through the air before leaving the game with cramping in the second half. Fellow junior Jace Favero filled in the second half and kept the offense moving.
Bryton Williams led the Sky View receivers with six receptions for 97 yards, and Furgeson followed with five catches for 95 yards.
“We were able to hit some big plays in the first half and then we were able to settle down and run the ball really well in the second half,” Howell said.
In the second half the Bobcats switched to a more run-focused offensive game plan powered by running back Brevin Egbert. The junior ball carrier led the Sky View rushing attack with 22 carries for 97 yards in the game.
A number of Bobcats made their varsity debuts and made contributions in the season opening victory.
“We all played really hard,” Furgeson said. “The defense was really flying around, special teams were really good. In the first half we threw the ball really well, and in the second half our run game really exploded.”
On the defensive side, senior outside linebacker Kason Spackman was a constant presence in the Sky Hawk backfield, as he registered a pair of sacks to go with two tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures and six total tackles on the evening.
“We knew if we wanted to win, our defense would need to step up and give us an opportunity to score on offense,” Spackman said.
The Bobcat defense recorded a total of four sacks on the night, with Jaxson Bradley and Taylor Lindley each recording one. Camron Carling led the Sky View defense with 10 tackles, plus he also recorded three quarterback pressures.
“We didn’t know what to expect coming in, but we knew if we played hard, then the outcome would be what we were looking for,” Spackman said.
Howell shared similar sentiments in accessing his teams performance on Friday night.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our effort tonight,” Howell said. “I’m sure we made mistakes as far as execution goes, but I know our effort was on par.”
Next Friday the Bobcats will travel to Heber City to face Wasatch in their second game of the season.
———
BOBCATS 35, SKYHAWKS 14
Friday at Smithfield
Salem Hills7070—14
Sky View14777—35
First Quarter
SV — Bryton Williams 15 pass from Carson Thatcher (Calebe de Quadros kick), 6:23.
SH — Aiden Haskell 61 pass from Jackson Nelson (kick good), :48.
SV — Michael Furgeson 57 pass from Thatcher (de Quadros kick), :04.
Second Quarter
SV — Brevin Egbert 3 run (de Quadros kick), 4:27.
Third Quarter
SH — Kort Stewart 17 pass from Nelson (kick good), 7:17.
SV — Egbert 1 run (de Quadros kick), 1:30.
Fourth Quarter
SV — Kason Spackman 8 run (de Quadros kick), 11:55.