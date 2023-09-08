Mountain Crest Green Canyon Football

Mountain Crest running back Dax Benson (9) carries the ball as Green Canyon’s Ben Wallis (23) defends Friday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN — Mountain Crest forced two fumbles in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter to secure a 14-10 victory over Green Canyon in a defensive showdown in a Region 11 football game on Friday night.

“We’re really excited for a big win,” Mountain Crest head coach Ryan Visser said.” We’ve been in four battles in a row now and our boys are tough as nails and don’t ever quit.”


