NORTH LOGAN — Mountain Crest forced two fumbles in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter to secure a 14-10 victory over Green Canyon in a defensive showdown in a Region 11 football game on Friday night.
“We’re really excited for a big win,” Mountain Crest head coach Ryan Visser said.” We’ve been in four battles in a row now and our boys are tough as nails and don’t ever quit.”
Behind a 14-10 lead with less than six minutes remaining in the game, Mountain Crest (3-2, 1-0) was forced to punt inside their own 30-yard line after a false start penalty took away a fourth-and-inches try.
Green Canyon (4-1, 0-1) started off hot in a do-or-die drive when quarterback Payton Wilson used his legs to gain 19 yards. In Mustang territory, the Wolves continued to move forward behind short gains and a clutch 23-yard fourth-down reception by wide receiver Samuel Stott.
With the Wolves threatening to score, Mustang linebacker Carter Egbert slammed into running back Eric Oates to force a fumble on the next play, which Mountain Crest recovered.
After a fruitless three-and-out series from Mountain Crest, Green Canyon had one more shot with less than two minutes remaining. After three incompletions, Wilson found wide receiver Shandon Thain for a 19-yard reception on fourth down. Wilson then put his legs on display first for a gain of 11 yards. But on his second straight quarterback keeper, Mountain Crest defensive lineman Porter Kennington chased down Wilson and forced a fumble at the end of a huge gain. Jaky Bitton recovered the loose ball for the Mustangs and the visitors knelt out the clock for the victory.
“They (Green Canyon) were doing a couple of things that were really testing us there at the end,” Visser said. “But our D, I mean all year it’s been really hard to drive all the way down the field and score on us. We somehow, some way make a play.”
The Mustangs winning the turnover battle 3-0 — with defensive back Thatcher Phelps intercepting Wilson on GC’s opening drive — proved to be the difference in the Region 11 opener.
“We felt like we shot ourselves in the foot quite a few times, but honestly, I think it’s a credit to Mountain Crest,” Green Canyon head coach JT Tauiliili said when praising the toughness of the Mustangs. “They came out and they just punched us in the mouth and we couldn’t answer… They made some big, big plays tonight and we weren’t able to match that.”
The defenses shined for both sides in the first half with the first 22 minutes of the game going scoreless. After two drives with not much to show, Mountain Crest switched things up and played up-tempo, which seemed promising but didn’t end with a score on the Mustangs' third drive.
It was a look that MC installed this week to try and prey on a perceived weakness in Green Canyon’s defense, which came into this game as the best in 4A, according to Visser.
Capitalizing on the last drive’s success, the Mustangs ran a perfect two-minute drill to close for the final drive of the first half. To start the drive, Mountain Crest drew a 15-yard penalty on a horse collar tackle and flew down the field as Crofts found Phelps and Bitton for gains. Then, from 35 yards out, wide receiver Will DeKorver beat three Wolves and secured the catch at the goal line for a touchdown.
“He’s an impact player and he made big plays tonight,” Visser said of DeKorver. “He’s an awesome kid and he works his tail off.”
Wilson tried to respond to the score singlehandedly before the break. He scrambled for 14 yards and took off for another 22-yard gain, putting Green Canyon 35 yards out with four seconds left. Finally, the Mustang defense contained Wilson and Egbert brought him down to end the half.
After the break, MC marched down the field and scored on an 80-yard drive, capped off by a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Dax Benson, who finished with 45 yards on 13 carries. But the headliners on offense for Mountain Crest was the connection between DeKorver and quarterback Casey Crofts. The two seniors linked up for 139 yards on seven completions.
Tauiliili saw a spark in Wilson’s rushes in that final drive of the first half and gave him the green light to continue using his legs. Wilson went on to finish the contest with more than 59 yards on 10 carries.
“We stalled a little bit offensively and we’ve kind of felt that way basically the whole season,” Tauiliili said. “Letting him use his legs, we were hoping at halftime that’d kind of spark things and we felt like he made some really big plays for us.”
Green Canyon’s passing attack was balanced, with five Wolves picking up more than 30 yards. Thain led the Wolves with 86 yards on six receptions and wide receiver Tanner Ferrin scored the Wolves’ only touchdown on a 3-yard reception. Green Canyon's other points came on a 32-yard field goal from kicker Caleb Butterfield early in the fourth quarter.
For Tauiliili, it’s hard to put blame on a defense that allows just two scores.
“They’ve carried us this entire season to this point,” Tauiliili said. “Honestly, we’ve really pushed them into a corner where it was like, ‘Oh my gosh you guys can’t give up any points 'cause we’re only going to come up with 10 or three.’ That’s unsustainable. We know offensively we’ve got to go make some plays. The opportunities were there and we didn’t seize them.”
Next week, the Mustangs host Logan, while the Wolves head south to Millville to take on Ridgeline.
