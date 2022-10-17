Ridgeline Football

Ridgeline linebacker celebrates a turnover against Minico on Sept. 2, 2022 in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Three Region 11 teams from the valley will be hosting first-round 4A state playoff games on Friday.

With the regular season wrapping up last week, the final RPI and playoff bracket was released Saturday morning. Ridgeline was the top seed from the northern region at No. 4. The Riverhawks (6-4) will host 13th-seeded Pine View (0-8) on Friday in Millville, with the kickoff slated for 5 p.m.

