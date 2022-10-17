Three Region 11 teams from the valley will be hosting first-round 4A state playoff games on Friday.
With the regular season wrapping up last week, the final RPI and playoff bracket was released Saturday morning. Ridgeline was the top seed from the northern region at No. 4. The Riverhawks (6-4) will host 13th-seeded Pine View (0-8) on Friday in Millville, with the kickoff slated for 5 p.m.
No. 6 Mountain Crest (6-4) and No. 7 Sky View (5-4) also get home games. The Mustangs host Region 11 opponent Bear River (3-7) Friday night at 7 p.m. The Mustangs and No. 11 Bears faced each other on Oct. 7, in Hyrum with Mountain Crest rolling to a 41-13 win.
The Bobcats, who finished tied atop the Region 11 standings with the Riverhawks, who they beat 30-6, will host No. 10 Hurricane (2-8) on Friday at 3 p.m. in Smithfield. The Tigers lost to Mountain Crest in the season opener, 27-0, at home.
Two valley teams will be on the road Friday. No. 9 Logan (5-5) is at No. 8 Cedar (3-6), starting at 4 p.m. No. 12 Green Canyon (1-8) is at No. 5 Snow Canyon (6-3), beginning at 6 p.m.
With just 13 teams in 4A, three schools get first-round byes, based on the final RPI. Those three in order from first to third are Crimson Cliffs (8-2), Desert Hills (7-3) and Dixie (6-3).
Crimson Cliffs barely beat Green Canyon in the season opener at home, 10-3. The Mustangs two losses are to 5A Timpview (49-14) and region foe Dixie (24-19).
Desert Hills lost to 5A Spanish Fork (26-13) and two Region 10 teams in Crimson Cliffs (21-14) and Snow Canyon (42-20). The Thunder had a number of close games, where they came out on top early in the season.
Dixie lost to 5A Springville in the season opener (41-14) and then two region opponents in Desert Hills (56-21) and Snow Canyon (56-12).
With wins against Desert Hills and Dixie, Snow Canyon is a dangerous team at the No. 5 seed. Ridgeline did beat the Warriors, 24-8, before beginning region play.
Ridgeline is the defending 4A state champion. The Riverhawks ran the table, going undefeated a year ago and beating Dixie in the title game, 45-20, in Salt Lake City.
Sky View won the two previous 4A titles in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the Bobcats beat Pine View, 39-33, in a wild game in St. George and in 2019 defeated Park City, 35-0, in Salt Lake City.
IDAHO GAMES
While the Utah side of Cache Valley enjoyed Fall Break last Friday, both West Side and Preston were in action, hosting district opponents. The Pirates took down Aberdeen in a match-up of two of the top teams in the 2A Fifth District, 22-8, while the Indians fell to Pocatello, 41-21.
At Dayton, West Side (6-1, 2-1 district) did what it does best to come out on top. The Pirates ran the ball controlling the clock, came up with big plays on defense when needed, did not turn the ball over and only picked up two penalties.
“That was West Side football at its finest,” Pirate head coach Tyson Moser said. “I think this team is starting to find its identity. We are not a big-play team and don’t have a lot of star power, but we have a lot of gritty kids.”
The Pirates scored on three of their first four possessions and didn’t allow the Tigers to find the end zone until late in the contest. West Side only had five offensive possessions in the game, including the final one where it ran out the last two minutes of the game.
“We just need to grind the clock and get a few yards at a time and play West Side defense,” Moser said.
The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) came into the game on a roll and had the Pirates concerned. Aberdeen did finish with 247 yards of total offense with 217 of that on the ground, but the West Side defense came up big throughout the game when it needed to.
The Pirates had 239 yards of total offense with 201 of it from running the ball. Both teams were efficient when they did pass and each averaged more than 5 yards a carry when rushing. West Side was just able to finish drives.
Crew Sage had a monster game on both sides of the ball. On offense, he scored twice, once with his legs on a 9-yard touchdown run and the second one with a 10-yard TD reception from Eli Brown. The sophomore also ran in a two-point conversion when a snap was bobbled. On defense, he led the team with 13 tackles.
Pirate running back Easton Shurtliff capped off the first drive of the game with an 8-yard TD run up the middle, and Sage scored the extra points for an 8-0 lead just three-and-a-half minutes into the contest. West Side would stay in front the rest of the way.
Parker Moser led the Pirate rushing attack with 81 yards on 14 carries, while Shurtliff also carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards. Sage had 31 yards on seven rushes.
Brown completed 4 of 6 passes for 38 yards.
Defensively, joining Sage in double-digit tackles was Shurtliff with 12 and Jackson Beckstead with 12. Colby Bowles and Lincoln Henderson each made nine stops.
At Preston, the Indians (1-7, 0-2) moved the ball for the second week in a row, but turnovers did them in once again. Preston turned the ball over three in the first half — all on promising drives.
“Yeah, that’s kind of a reoccurring theme for us, but it’s part of the game,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “You’ve got to protect the ball. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
Karson Winder scored all three TDs for the Indians, who only trailed by seven points midway through the third quarter. However, Pocatello (3-4, 1-0) answered each time Preston scored. The Thunder scored on touchdowns on three of their first four possessions in the fist half and the first three drives of the second half.
Winder scored on a 1-yard TD plunge in the second quarter. He caught a swing pass from Owen Judd for a 6-yard score in the third quarter. Winder finished the scoring for the hosts with another 6-yard TD reception from Judd in the fourth quarter.
Judd passed for 261 yards, but was intercepted twice in Pocatello territory. The other turnover — a fumble — happened at midfield.
Winder had nine receptions for 95 yards.
Bracken Ward and Winder led the Preston defense with 10 tackles each.
