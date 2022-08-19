NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for.
The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
Pleasant Grove scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and rolled to a 42-10 victory on an evening with some rain early on in the game.
“We’ve got to get our offense clicking, and that’s just going to take time,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “They (Vikings) are a good team, but that could have been a much better game. We could have played much better and played a much better game than that. We’ve got to get better.”
With both teams coming off season-opening losses a week ago, each was hungry to get that first victory. The Wolves defense came ready, as Will Wheatley record a tackle for loss, and Carter Stembridge sacked Pleasant Grove quarterback Nicolas Staffieri to force a punt.
However, the Wolves’ offense couldn’t do anything with the opportunity. On the third play of the game, Jack Stephens had a pass tipped, and Viking defensive back Tualau Wolfgramm picked off the pass and returned it 30 yards for a TD, giving the visitors the lead three-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
It was a rough night for the Green Canyon offense as it finished with just 161 yards of total offense. Stephens passed for 116 yards on 16 of 31 pass attempts and rushed for 15 yards on 14 carries.
“We need to take a long-term perspective,” Anhder said. “There are things we are going to learn from this game. You never want to lose. But you win or you learn. We are learning. Our kids have a great attitude. We are going to reboot and get better.”
The Wolves (0-2) did have their best drive of the first half on their second possession. They converted a third-and-6 and a fourth-and-2 on an 11-yard scramble by Stephens and a 9-yard run by Gavin Christiansen, respectively. However, it stalled at the Viking 24, and the hosts turned the ball over on downs.
Green Canyon got the ball right back when Dewey Egan picked off a ball near midfield. It was the first of a trio of picks by the Wolves.
“I just stayed in our coverage, dropped back and read the quarterback,” Egan said. “Luckily, I made some plays.”
The Wolves couldn’t do anything with the opportunity and lined up to punt. Tanner Blake blocked the punt attempt for the Vikings (1-1), scooped up the ball and returned it to the 3-yard line.
Once again the Wolves’ D rose to the occasion. Egan had a tackle for loss, then an offensive penalty pushed the visitors further from the end zone. Tanner Ferrin ended the threat by intercepting Staffieri to end the first quarter.
When the Vikings got the ball back, Staffieri started connecting with his own team. Pleasant Grove scored on its next two possessions as Staffieri connected with William Francom from 19 yards out and then Mataira Brown from 13 yards to give the visitors a 21-0 lead.
Egan came through with his second interception of the game and returned it 31 yards to set up the Wolves first points. Caleb Naegle booted a 27-yard field goal to get the hosts on the scoreboard just before halftime.
“The defense started hot,” Anhder said. “They were moving and getting some turnovers. They brought some excitement, and our offense didn’t match it.”
The Wolves couldn’t sustain the momentum to start the second half. After going three and out, Green Canyon watched Pleasant Grove score on all three of their possessions of the third quarter. Staffieri hit Kristopher Mccoy for a 32-yard TD pass and Shawn Cottle from seven yards out. Running back Jaeden Wright scored from five yards out on the ground between the passes.
“We need to keep our body language up,” Egan said. “It’s good to learn it now. We’ve got big games coming up.”
Despite the three interceptions, Staffieri completed 21 of 29 passes to his own team for 307 yards, connecting with nine different teammates. Pleasant Grove finished with 356 yards of total offense.
The Vikings took a 42-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Our defense couldn’t hold them any longer, and the flood gates opened,” Anhder said. “Then they (Vikings) just had their way with us.”
Egan got into the act on offense, hauling in a pass from Stephens, who somehow got a pass off under heavy pressure. Egan caught the pass over the middle and was gone for a 53-yard TD with 4:52 left in the game. It was the first TD of the season for the Wolves.
“We definitely need to step it up on offense,” said Egan, who was playing with a hyper-extended elbow. “It feels good to finally get in the end zone. Maybe we can recreate that. He (Stephens) is a stud. Hopefully we can start scoring more.”
The Wolves will try and do that next week.