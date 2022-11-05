CEDAR CITY – There will be a new 4A state champion in football.
Top-seeded Crimson Cliffs saw to that Saturday evening in the first semifinal of the state playoffs at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University. The Mustangs were able to get 19 points out of six turnovers and that was more than enough to record a 27-13 win against fourth-seeded Ridgeline.
“We had them on their heels early, but just couldn’t punch it in,” Riverhawk head coach Travis Cox said. “Then we had some turnovers and they got a couple (scores) over the top on us. But the kids played hard to the end.”
Four interceptions and two lost fumbles certainly made the task at hand much harder for Ridgeline (8-5), who went undefeated in winning the title in 2021. Crimson Cliffs (10-2) didn’t cash in on all the turnovers, but did enough to advance to the title game next week.
“We made too many mistakes that we just couldn’t overcome,” Cox said. “The kids have been battling all year. I’m proud of them. We stuck together and got to the semifinals and just couldn’t take the next step. We fell a little short today.”
It looked like the Riverhawks had gained the upper hand late in the third quarter. They had stopped the Mustangs at the 1-yard line and got the ball on downs.
Ridgeline got out of the shadow of the end zone and six plays later punted. However, Owen Munk picked off a pass two plays later to give the designated visitors the ball back.
The Riverhawks then drove 75 yards in just four plays. Nate Dahle found Jackson Olsen for a 15-yard gain. Running back JT White broke free for a 35-yard gain, and then Hunter Knighton hung on to a pass for a 17-yard gain after being hit hard as the ball arrived. Dahle and Olsen hooked up to cap the drive on a 8-yard touchdown pass and catch. Aaron Young booted the extra point, and Ridgeline was on top 13-12 with 2:19 left in the third.
“We were right in there, and the kids kept fighting,” Cox said. “We had our chances.”
The momentum did not last long. Tyler West brought the ensuing kickoff back for a 90-yard TD, avoiding numerous Riverhawks as he weaved across the field and high stepped by a tackle attempt by Young.
“That kickoff return changed the whole game,” CC head coach Wayne Alofipo said. “That really swung the momentum our way.”
Indeed it did as the Mustangs took a 21-13 lead after picking up the two-point conversion.
“We get up and then the returned kick was a huge blow to us,” Cox said.
A lost fumble on a sack gave the Mustangs the ball back late in the third at the Riverhawk 33. It took Crimson Cliffs 10 plays, but the top seed was able to find paydirt with 8:29 left in the game. On third-and-goal from the 15, Mason Topalian caught a short pass from Steele Barben and turned it into a TD.
Ridgeline kept fighting, but interceptions ended the final two Riverhawk possessions.
“You’ve got to hand it to Crimson,” Cox said. “They played a heck of a game and made a lot of plays. They were a little better team today.”
Ridgeline finished with 337 yards of total offense. Dahle completed 22 of 34 passes for 219 yards. Olsen caught seven passes for 61 yards, while Mason Criddle hauled in five passes for 41 yards. White rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries.
Crimson Cliffs had 350 yards of total offense. Barben passed for 212 yards on 21 of 30 passes and three TDs. West and Boston Adamson each caught five passes for 71 and 53 yards, respectively. Barben led the Mustangs on the ground with 60 yards on eight carries.
The Riverhawk defense was led by Noah Kekauoha and Munk with nine tackles each. White and Cooper Clark each made eight stops, while White had two sacks.
Ridgeline got off to a solid start, punting on its first possession, but holding Crimson Cliffs to three-and-out. The Riverhawks cashed in on their second possession with a 27-yard field goal by Young. Ridgeline took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.
After the defense held again, the turnover bug started for the Riverhawks. The Mustangs turned an interception into a 39-yard TD pass from Barben to West on the first play of the second quarter to take a 6-3 lead as the kick was blocked.
Crimson Cliffs then sacked Dahle, forcing a fumble and recovering at the Ridgeline 34. Five plays later Adamson was hauling in a 16 pass for a score from Barben. A run attempt for the extra points was thwarted.
Two first half turnovers loomed large for the Riverhawks, but would be a glimpse of what would also haunt them in the second half.
A 52-yard kickoff return by Ashton Macfarlane helped the Riverhawks get in scoring position. Young booted a 22-yard field goal to pull Ridgeline within 12-6 at halftime.
The Riverhawks carried the momentum over to start the second half. But as the turnovers mounted, it became too much to overcome.
“Our seniors have won a lot of games for our program,” Cox said. “They did a lot of good things. Our younger guys can learn from them. Hats off to the seniors and what they have done for the program.”
MUSTANGS 27, RIVERHAWKS 13
Saturday at Cedar City
Ridgeline 3 3 7 0 – 13
Crimson Cliffs 0 12 8 7 – 27
First Quarter
R – FG 27 Aaron Young, 4:31
Second Quarter
CC – Tyler West 39 pass from Steele Barben (kick failed), 11:54
CC – Boston Adamson 16 pass from Barben (run failed), 7: 39
R – FG 22 Young, 2:59
Third Quarter
R – Jackson Olsen 8 pass from Nate Dahle (Young kick), 2:19
CC – West 90 kickoff return (Adamson pass from Barben), 2:02
Fourth Quarter
CC – Mason Topalian 15 pass from Barben (Ty Ottenshot kick), 8:29
