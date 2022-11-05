Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CEDAR CITY – There will be a new 4A state champion in football.

Top-seeded Crimson Cliffs saw to that Saturday evening in the first semifinal of the state playoffs at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University. The Mustangs were able to get 19 points out of six turnovers and that was more than enough to record a 27-13 win against fourth-seeded Ridgeline.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.