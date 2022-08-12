MILLVILLE — Heading into the 2022 football season, Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox knew turnovers needed to be a focus.
First, he wanted the Riverhawk defense to create more. And obviously, the offense needed to secure the ball when in its possession.
It was a mixed bag in the season opener for Ridgeline against 5A Bonneville. The defending 4A state champions brought a 13-game winning streak into Friday night’s contest and will now be looking to start another one next week. The Lakers scored late and made just enough plays to edge the Riverhawks, 12-7.
“We battled,” Cox said. “We held them (Lakers) to six points all the way until the end there. We ran out of gas a little.”
The Ridgeline defense did stand strong for most of the game, bending but not breaking. An interception by Traceton Stokes ended one drive. A goal-line stand, where Owen Munk tripped up the ball carrier in the backfield on fourth-and-goal from the 1 stopped another. Ashton Macfarlane led a host of Riverhawks in blocking a 27-yard field goal attempt by the Lakers.
“The defense fought,” Cox said. “They had a couple of stands. We will clean some things up and be fine.”
However, on the other side of the ball, it was not clean. The offense turned the ball over on two of its first three possessions Friday night and ended up with three for the game. Ridgeline had just five in 13 games last year.
“We did some good stuff, but mainly we need to take care of the ball,” Cox said. “We need to make the simple plays and learn from this. It’s a long season.”
There will be some growing pains as the Riverhawks lost some big weapons on offense. Jackson Olsen moved to his natural position at quarterback and got his first varsity start Friday. The senior completed his first five passes and finished up passing for 88 yards on 12 of 28 attempts. The dual-threat signal caller rushed for 133 yards on 12 carries.
“We have a new guy playing QB, but we will learn from this,” Cox said of Olsen. “It takes a little time. There is a lot on his shoulders. He will be fine. You can see the talent. We are not worried about Jackson.”
Olsen got a big chunk of his rushing yards on one play. Backed up after a Bonneville punt, the Riverhawks had the ball on their own 6-yard line. On second-and-10, Olsen faked a hand off and kept the ball. Olsen spun away from one would-be Laker defender and was off the races for a 94-yard touchdown at the 5:31 mark of the opening quarter. Aaron Young booted the extra point that proved to be the difference through most of the game.
Bonneville went three-and-out on its first two possessions, but got the ball in Riverhawk territory after Mason Turner picked off an Olsen pass.
The Lakers marched 41 yards on eight running plays to paydirt. Quarterback Jaxon Johnson scored from three yards out on third-and-goal on the second play of the second quarter. The extra point was missed, which loomed large for most of the game.
Johnson would become a thorn in the side of the Riverhawks. The junior hobbled off a couple of times, but always returned. He finished with 34 carries for 173 yards on the ground and passed for another 163 yards on 14 of 20 attempts.
Bonneville rushed the ball 47 times for 236 yards. The Lakers dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for nearly 32 minutes to the Riverhawks 16.
After a the goal-line stand near the end of the first half, Ridgeline took a 7-6 lead into the break.
Bonneville ate a good chunk of the clock in the third, but had noting to show for it. A blocked field goal by the Riverhawks and then a punt ended the visitors two drives.
Stokes came up with his pick early in the fourth at the Ridgeline 19. The Riverhawks crossed midfield, but a fumble by Olsen after a 10-yard scamper gave the Lakers the ball at their own 38.
Bonneville drove 62 yards in 10 plays, converting two third-down plays. Johnson scored his second TD of the night on a 1-yard plunge with 4:06 to play. The Lakers tried for two points, but a pass failed.
Ridgeline picked up a first down on fourth-and-4 to keep hopes alive. However the drive sputtered at the Riverhawks own 46. The Lakers were able to run out the final 2:16 of the game.
Bonneville, who went 6-5 a year ago, celebrated as the final seconds ticked off. The Lakers gave the Riverhawks their closet game of the 2021 season, losing 29-16 at Washington Terrace.
Leading the Riverhawk defense was Munk with 14 tackles, including 12 solo. Derek Gasaway and Avyn Gore chipped in eight and seven stops, respectively.
Ridgeline lost senior wide receiver Mason Criddle in the second half. His status was unknown after the game, but he was out of his shoulder pads and sitting on the bench.