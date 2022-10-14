For the second straight week, the Indians moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large.
Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in a 41-21 loss to visiting Pocatello in a 4A Fifth District football game on Friday night.
“Yeah, that’s kind of a reoccurring theme for us, but it’s part of the game,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “You’ve got to protect the ball. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
Karson Winder scored all three touchdowns for the Indians, who only trailed by seven points midway through the third quarter. Every time Preston (1-7, 0-2) was able to find paydirt, though, Pocatello (3-4, 1-0) had an immediate answer. The Thunder, who had lost each of their three previous games by seven points or fewer, scored TDs on three of their four possessions in the opening half, plus their first three drives after halftime.
Pocatello’s potent one-two running back punch of Ryken Echo Hawk and Tyson Beckles wreaked havoc throughout the game. Echo Hawk, who recently received a scholarship offer from Idaho State University, rushed for nearly 200 yards, while Beckles busted off scoring runs of 18 and 47 yards. Echo Hawks’ only touchdown went for 20 yards.
“I would say he’s the best running back we’ve faced all year,” Cunningham said of Echo Hawk. “He’s one of the top running backs in the state, without a doubt. He’s tough and then they have the one-two punch with No. 7 (Beckles). When he comes in, he’s a load. He just gets going so quick, so they have a good backfield combination. They’re pretty tough.”
Pocatello quarterback Dayton Rice didn’t drop back to pass very often, but he was very efficient when he went to the air. Rice found a wide open Alex Winn for a 25-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and connected with Krue Hales in stride in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard TD one quarter later. Rice also capped off a second-quarter scoring drive with a 10-yard keeper.
Winder’s first TD was a 1-yard plunge on fourth and goal midway through the second quarter to pare Preston’s deficit to 14-7. That drive was highlighted by a 35-yard pass from Owen Judd to Kaden Larsen. Larsen hauled in a 55-yard heave from Judd in the fourth quarter, but the hosts ended up turning the ball over on downs in the red zone.
Winder caught a well-executed swing pass from Judd and scored untouched from 6 yards out in the third quarter to trim Preston’s deficit to 21-14. Winder’s other TD was another 6-yard catch from Judd at the 6:02 mark of the fourth quarter.
Any slim chance of a Preston comeback was terminated by Beckles’ aforementioned 47-yard sprint to the end zone less than two minutes after Winder’s third TD.
Judd threw for 261 yards, but was intercepted twice in Pocatello territory, including once inside the 10-yard line. Preston’s other turnover was an unforced fumble at midfield.
Winder accumulated 95 yards on nine receptions, while Larsen chipped in with 90 yards receiving and Kade Lords caught four passes for 41 yards. Owen Pearson started at slot receiver and snared a couple of catches. Pearson didn’t start practicing with the team until this week, inasmuch as he’s been busy helping propel Preston’s boys golf team to a district title.
The senior earned all-state honors a week ago after finishing 10th at the 4A State Championships with a two-round total of 149. Pearson shot a 3-over-par 73 on Day 1 of the tournament and a 76 on Day 2. Preston teammate Tripton Beckstead, a freshman, tied for 11th place with a two-day total of 150 (rounds of 76 and 74).
The Indians finished fifth in the team competition with a 633. Preston’s other varsity competitors were Cam Hobbs, Ashton Bassett and Kasen Bryce.
Brackin Ward and Winder contributed with 10 tackles apiece for Preston, which got three tackles for a loss from Judd and a forced fumble from Jaxson Merrill, which was recovered by teammate Mason Blad to end Poky’s first possession of the game.
“I’m just proud of the kids and their effort,” Cunningham said. “They keep fighting. They get punched in the mouth and they keep swinging back, so I can’t ask for more of the kids than that.”
Preston’s season will conclude next Friday at home against Snake River.
THUNDER 41, INDIANS 21
Friday at Preston
Pocatello 7 14 13 7 — 41
Preston 0 7 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
Poky — Alex Winn 25 pass from (Garrett Keller kick), 3:20.
Second Quarter
Poky — Dayton Rice 10 run (Keller kick), 10:15.
P — Karson Winder 1 run (Parker Cromwell kick), 6:04.
Poky — Krue Hales 27 pass from Rice (Keller kick), 2:28.
Third Quarter
P — Winder 6 pass from Owen Judd (Cromwell kick), 5:45.
Poky — Ryken Echo Hawk 20 run (Keller kick), 2:07.
Poky — Tyson Beckles 18 run (kick failed), :53.
Fourth Quarter
P — Winder 6 pass from Judd (Cromwell kick), 6:02.
Poky — Beckles 47 run (Keller kick), 4:23.
