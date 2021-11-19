A lot of people who live in the Dayton and Weston portion of Franklin County likely didn't get much sleep on Friday morning, but they're probably not complaining.
That's because they were busy watching West Side's football program make history. The Pirates became Idaho's first-ever 2A program to capture three straight state championships as they capped off a second consecutive undefeated season with a 33-13 victory over Firth late Thursday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho. The game didn't start until 9:21 p.m. and concluded at around 11:30.
A trio of game-changing scoring plays --- a 70-yard run, a 30-yard interception return and an 89-yard reception --- helped propel West Side to its 32nd victory in a row. The Pirates have now won five state championships since Tyson Moser took over as the head coach prior to the 2009-10 academic year and eight total in school history.
West Side returned to Dayton with the coveted blue trophy in 1980, 1983, 2004, 2010, 2014, 2019 and 2020, and again early Friday morning. Additionally, West Side's seniors capped off their prep careers with 43 wins in 45 games --- a phenomenal achievement for arguably the greatest dynasty in the Gem State's 2A ranks.
This is the second straight year these two teams squared off in the 2A state title game. West Side blanked Firth by a 39-0 scoreline a year ago.
It was certainly an outstanding start for West Side, which received the opening kickoff and promptly burned Firth on the first play from scrimmage. Cage Brokens sprinted 70 yards up the middle to paydirt and the Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead after just 20 seconds of actual game time.
West Side's defense then proceeded to prevent Firth from picking up any first downs in the entire first quarter. The Cougars (9-3) went three and out on all three of their possessions in the quarter and finished with zero yards on nine plays.
Firth's second series ended in disaster as Easton Shurtliff forced a fumble that was recovered by Bryler Shurtliff at the Cougars' 13-yard line. West Side (11-0) only needed four plays to capitalize on that takeaway as Parker Henderson plowed his way into the end zone from 1 yard out with 1:04 remaining in the opening quarter. The Pirates were unsuccessful on the ensuing two-point conversion, just like they were earlier in the quarter.
The Cougars bounced back with a much-needed touchdown with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter to pare their deficit to 12-7. Receptions of 31 and 25 yards by Austin Jacobsen powered Firth inside the West Side 10-yard line, and Sam Park capped off a nine-play march with a 5-yard scoring run.
Firth's momentum was short-lived, though, as West Side's next possession culminated with a 3-yard TD run by Henderson with 31 seconds remaining in the opening half. Henderson also came through with a 32-yard catch and run inside the Firth 10-yard line three plays before his second jaunt to paydirt in the contest. Cristian Plancarte booted the extra point and the Pirates took a 19-7 lead into the locker room.
Any chance of a Firth comeback was likely vanquished 13 seconds into the third quarter when Gage Vasquez's pass was intercepted by Owen Nielsen, who returned it 30 yards to the house as West Side's advantage ballooned to 26-7.
The Cougars put together two lengthy drives in their next two series, but both ended on downs in West Side territory. Shurtliff came up with his second fumble recovery of the contest at midfield to end Firth's second possession of the second half, and a holding call loomed large on Firth's next possession. Karson Chugg also came through with a big sack for the Pirates.
Shurtliff provided the final dagger for the Pirates when he hauled in a contested pass from Blaize Brown, broke a tackle and scampered 89 yards to the end zone and a 33-7 West Side lead just 13 seconds into the final quarter.
The Cougars avoided getting shut out in the second half on a 35-yard scoring pass from Vasquez to Jacobsen.
A longer story by Idaho State Journal sports writer Jordan Kaye can be found later on at hjnews.com