The first play of the 2023 high school football season was a shaky one for the Pirates, but they bounced back in a hurry.
West Side gave up a 60-yard kickoff return right off the bat, but came through with a red zone stop and then proceeded to roll to a 48-6 victory over Firth on Friday evening at Lyle S. Henderson Field in Dayton. The Pirates extended their winning streak against the Cougars to nine games, in the process.
“Firth has a great program,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “I mean, they’ve played for the last three state championships. I realize they’ve lost a lot of kids, but they’re still a well-coached team. I just think we got up on them quick and they’ve got a lot of new faces, and we probably just kind of shocked them a little bit. But they’ll improve and be a lot better. But Firth’s a good team and it’s hard to believe we’ve had nine straight wins over them because we’ve had some battles over the years.”
It was a well-rebounded performance by the Pirates, who exploded for 40 points in the first half and called off the dogs after finding paydirt on the first possession of the third quarter. Firth scored a touchdown against West Side’s JV defense on the final play of the game to avoid being shut out.
The Pirates got offensive touchdowns from four different players, plus Crew Sage and Parker Moser both brought back punt returns to the house — a 30-yarder by Sage in the first quarter and a 60-yarder by Moser in the second. Firth had to punt from the very back of its end zone on Sage’s TD.
“Offensively, I thought we played pretty balanced for us," coach Moser said. “We like to run those three backs and we were able to spread the ball around pretty well between the different kids and keep (the Cougars) on their toes. And Eli did what we asked him to do. He is was very effective. We don’t throw a lot, but it was very efficient and no turnovers.
“And the defense, it was bend but don’t break. We stopped the run. That’s our priority and they caught a few passes on us, but we kept them out of the end zone other than the very end, so a good job by our defense.”
Moser, who finished with a game-high 107 yards on 14 carries, also scored on a 5-yard scamper, while Sage’s other TD was a 38-yard sprint on his team’s first possession of the second half. Colten Gundersen powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out to start the scoring for the hosts, and the state champion wrestler also converted on five two-point conversion runs in the game. West Side went 6 for 6 on two-point conversion runs as Sage also had one.
West Side racked up 266 yards on 36 rushing attempts, while quarterback Eli Brown completed 6 of 7 passes for 107 yards, which included a 19-yard scoring strike to Lincoln Henderson early in the second quarter. Sage chipped in with 64 yards on the ground on just six carries for the Pirates, who got a team-high 40 receiving yards from Moser, the reigning 2A Fifth District Offensive Player of the Year.
West Side, ranked second in the first 2A media poll, limited Firth to 213 yards of total offense and more than 100 of them were against the reserves. Henderson paced the Pirates with five tackles, while Ivan Campbell, Brenden Ballif and Arron McDaniel were each credited with sacks, and Trayce Stone had an acrobatic interception to terminate a Firth possession pretty deep in West Side territory.
