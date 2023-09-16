One local high school football team won in heart-stopping, thrilling fashion, while another stormed out to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Preston got a 10-yard touchdown pass from freshman Carter Perry to Kolter Moffitt on the final play of the game in its wild 53-51 road victory over fellow 4A program Burley, while Mountain Crest rolled to a 61-7 triumph over Logan in Region 11 action on Friday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field in Hyrum. It was the second straight win for the Indians, while the Mustangs extended their winning streak to three.
Coverage of the other two Region 11 contests — a nailbiting 35-34 win by Sky View over visiting Bear River, and Ridgeline’s 31-21 triumph over visiting Green Canyon — can be found in a separate story online at hjnews.com. Cache Valley’s other high school program, Idaho 2A state power West Side, had a bye this week.
Here is what transpired in the games involving Preston and Mountain Crest-Logan:
PRESTON
It was a zany conclusion to this non-district game as both teams scored four touchdowns apiece in a back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured a whopping seven lead changes. The teams exchanged leads 10 times in the contest.
It appeared the Bobcats (2-2) would prevail on a long scoring pass with 40 seconds remaining in the game, but the Indians (2-3) promptly marched down the field and prevailed in walk-off fashion on Perry’s aforementioned accurate strike to Moffitt in the back middle of the end as time expired. It was the fourth TD pass — all in the fourth quarter — by Perry, who who is recently cancer free after a courageous battle with Burkitt’s lymphoma.
“I mean, it was incredible,” Preston head coach Craig Cunningham said. “I was very pleased that our kids kept their composure in that situation. Every time, (Burley) scored and took the lead, we answered. We were able to answer and it was just tremendous growth for our program in general. It was a huge win for them. I don’t think I’ve had a come-from-behind victory since I’ve been here on the coaching staff or the head coach with Preston, so it was huge. … I’m so proud of the kids.”
Perry completed 13 of 20 passes for 225 yards in his first career starter. No. 15 was thrust into action after starting signal caller Reggie Larsen broke a finger in his non-throwing hand in the second half of last Friday’s home triumph over Jerome. Arguably the biggest play of the game other than the final one was a 30-yard strike to Jake Schumman by Perry after he alertly picked up an errant snap at least 15 yards into the backfield on the game-winning drive. A fourth-down penalty by the Bobcats on that march to paydirt gave the visitors new life.
“He channeled his best Patrick Mahomes imitation there on that fumble, obviously, and turned that into a big play, rather than just panicking and falling (on the ball),” Cunningham said. “That, again, showed great composure on his part, especially out of a freshman. He’s our freshman sensation. We’re looking forward to working with him over the next four years, obviously. He’s great.”
Perry’s other TD tosses were a 25-yarder to Schumann, a 23-yard to Klayton Hobbs and a 30-yarder to Moffitt. Those three receivers teamed up for 195 yards and four TDs on 10 receptions.
It was also a big night for Preston senior standout Karson Winder, who rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns — of 3, 3, 8 and 26 yards — and came through with seven tackles and 1.5 sacks from his linebacker position. Additionally, Winder threw an accurate two-point conversion pass that was dropped. This was the most balanced the Indians have been offensively this season and they accumulated 410 total yards.
Jaxson Merrill finished with 11 tackles, including two for a loss, and one forced fumble for Preston, which got seven tackles and a sack from Tommy Henderson and an interception from Harrison Barton. This was Henderson’s first game of the season, inasmuch as he has been recovering from an injury.
Burley star receiver Gaitlin Bair, who is one of the highest-rated recruits in the entire country, sat out Friday’s game with an injury.
MOUNTAIN CREST-LOGAN
Like Preston, Mountain Crest used a well-rounded offensive performance en route to by far its highest scoring tally of the season. Quarterback Casey Crofts threw for nearly 200 yards and a trio of TDs, while the Mustangs rushed for nearly 250 yards and five scores.
Another strong defensive effort by the Mustangs (4-2) was highlighted by a 61-yard interception return to the house by Thatcher Phelps, plus an INT by Thompson Flippence.
The Mustangs (4-2, 2-0) stormed out to a 41-0 first-half lead and found paydirt four times in the opening quarter. The Grizzlies (2-4, 0-2) avoided the shutout on Keaton Pond’s 10-yard scoring sprint in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
“Great game tonight,” MC head coach Ryan Visser said. “Awesome first quarter from both the offense and defense to get us started the right way. I think we’re starting to hit our stride with a few things we’ve been working on. Our offensive line had a big night opening lanes and our defense did a great job swarming all night. The community and student section really came out and made it a fun atmosphere. Looking forward to a big game next week (against Ridgeline).”
Two of Crofts’ scoring strikes went to Jaky Bitton — one from 2 yards out and the other a 25-yarder — while the other one was a 6-yarder to standout Will DeKorver. Phelps also contributed with a short TD run, In addition to his aforementioned pick-six. Dax Benson scampered to paydirt of rushes of 5 and 23 yards, while Mountain Crest also got TD runs from Cole Jones from 3 yards out and Lincoln Lofthouse from 30 yards out.
———
INDIANS 53, BOBCATS 51
Friday at Burley, Idaho
Preston 7 6 13 27 — 53
Burley 0 15 8 28 — 51
First Quarter
P — Karson Winder 3 run (Carey Swainston kick).
Second Quarter
P — Winder 3 run (Winder pass dropped by Schumann pass failed), :8.
Third Quarter
P — Winder 8 run (Swainston kick), 7:55
P — Winder 26 TD (run failed), 2:23
Fourth Quarter
P — Jake Schumann 25 pass from Carter Perry (Swainston kick), 9:55.
P — Klayton Hobbs 23 pass from Perry (Swainston kick), 6:57.
P — Kolter Moffitt 30 pass from Perry (Swainston kick), 1:10.
P — Moffitt 10 pass from Perry, :00.
MUSTANGS 61, GRIZZLIES 7
Friday at Hyrum
Logan 0 0 7 0 — 7
Mtn. Crest 28 13 13 7 — 61
First Quarter
MC — Will DeKorver 6 pass from Casey Crofts (kick failed), 9:48.
MC — Thatcher Phelps 1 run (Crofts run), 6:45.
MC — Benson 5 run (Maston Eastin kick), 4:06.
MC — Jaky Bitton 2 pass from Crofts (Jackson Oakey kick), 1:48.
Second Quarter
MC — Bitton 25 pass from Crofts (kick failed), 8:02
MC — Cole Jones 3 run (Oakey kick), 1:51.
Third Quarter
MC — Benson 23 run (Eastin kick), 8:25.
MC — Phelps 61 INT return (Oakey kick), 5:07.
L — Keaton Pond 10 run (Hector Lopez kick), :01.
Fourth Quarter
MC — Lincoln Lofthouse 30 run (Oakey kick), 9:12.
