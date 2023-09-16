TRC_6465.JPG (copy)

Preston running back Karson Winder gains yards against Jerome last Friday at him. Winder rushed for four touchdowns in this Friday's wild 53-51 road win over Burley.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

One local high school football team won in heart-stopping, thrilling fashion, while another stormed out to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Preston got a 10-yard touchdown pass from freshman Carter Perry to Kolter Moffitt on the final play of the game in its wild 53-51 road victory over fellow 4A program Burley, while Mountain Crest rolled to a 61-7 triumph over Logan in Region 11 action on Friday evening at Lynn R. Miller Field in Hyrum. It was the second straight win for the Indians, while the Mustangs extended their winning streak to three.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.