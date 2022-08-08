green canyon football preview

Green Canyon's Caden Stuart runs down the field against Crimson Cliffs in a playoff game in 2021.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

With the last three 4A state football champions coming from Cache Valley and Region 11, will this upcoming season produce a fourth straight?

The top contending team according to region coaches is Green Canyon in 2022. The Wolves have never won a state title in football and in their sixth year of existence are in a good position to make a run for their first.

