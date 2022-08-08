With the last three 4A state football champions coming from Cache Valley and Region 11, will this upcoming season produce a fourth straight?
The top contending team according to region coaches is Green Canyon in 2022. The Wolves have never won a state title in football and in their sixth year of existence are in a good position to make a run for their first.
“Well, we are undefeated at this point in the season, perfect so far,” GC head coach Craig Anhder quipped. “... It helps that we have built a culture and the kids have bought in to it. We make adjustments and tweaks, but we are doing a lot of the same, similar things.
“... Expectations are humbling. I hear we are the favorites, but I also hear out there that a lot of people don’t think we can do it.”
The Wolves, who went 7-3 last year and were upset by Crimson Cliffs in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, would rather be the underdog. They like taking that approach.
“There is a lot to prove, and the kids feel there is a lot to prove,” Anhder said. “There are some good teams in our region. Whoever wins this region is going to have to play really good football and things are going to have to go right. You need to avoid injuries. Our region is a tough region.”
However, Green Canyon returns so much experience that being the favorite is understandable. The Wolves return five starters on offense and eight on defense. Plus, Green Canyon has its kicker back. Is this the best team Anhder has had since starting the program?
“Ask me that in November,” Anhder said. “We have some really good athletes, and love the camaraderie of this team. There are as good as any team I’ve been around as far as being great individuals and working hard.”
Despite a couple of solid seasons — the Wolves went 8-4 in 2019 — the school located in North Logan has never made it further than the quarterfinals in the playoffs. Green Canyon would obviously like to end that trend and advance further.
“It’s kind of cliché’ but we are building good relationships, and this team is a fun team to be around,” Anhder said. “These kids are fun to be around and have worked hard this summer. There probably people that have worked as hard, but no one has worked harder. They have bought in.”
Keys to success this year for the Wolves comes down to staying healthy, taking care of the ball and making a step forward from last year’s success. The coach emphasized “winning the turnover battle.”
Anhder has taken over the offensive coordinator duties and wants to see more production out of the Wolves this fall. They averaged 20.7 points a game in 2021, which ranked ninth among 4A schools.
“The offense has got to take a big step,” Anhder said. “We’ve got to be come more productive offensively. We protected the ball last year and that was huge, but we’ve got to find a way to score more points this year.”
The offense does return senior quarterback Jack Stephens, senior wide receivers Caden Stuart and Boston Stewart, senior offensive lineman Dylan Atkinson and senior running back Gavin Christiansen. That group will be called upon heavily to lead the offensive unit. Senior offensive lineman Eric Allen started last year but is recovering from a knee injury and will hopefully return in late September.
Stephens passed for 1,524 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, completing 63.4 percent of his attempts. He did toss seven interceptions. He also was the second-leading rusher on the team with 548 yards on 123 carries and scored five times with his legs.
“Jack has worked really hard and improved as a quarterback,” Anhder said. “His timing is better, his control of the offense is better, his confidence is better. He is a focused kid and fun to be around.”
Christiansen was the leading rusher for the Wolves last year with 762 yards on 150 rushes and five TDs. He also caught 12 passes for 70 yards.
Joining Christiansen in the backfield is junior Eric Oates, who did get 15 carries for 72 yards and scored once, and junior Ethan Cutler, who saw some time a year ago.
“Gavin will get the majority of the carries, but those other two add a lot and will bring some variety,” Anhder said.
Stuart led the team in receiving with 48 receptions for 533 yards and one TD. He also carried the ball 20 times for 109 yards. Stewart caught 10 balls for 118 yards.
“Caden is a versatile athlete,” Anhder said. “We can do a lot of creative things with him. ... We have a lot of versatility at the receiver and running back spots.”
Joining Stuart and Stewart in the receiving corps will be seniors Kael Cragun, who also plays soccer and will handle kickoff duties this falls, Conner Dockery and Spencer Gerber, juniors Dewey Egan, Tanner Ferrin and Carter Stembridge, who will also play some tight end, but the Wolves are mostly a four-wideout offense.
Atkinson is a three-year starter and has moved to center this season. He is joined by senior Keplar Bagley, juniors Joe Rubio and Weston Bast and sophomore Ty Jensen.
“The new guys on the line know that everybody is coming after them,” Anhder said. “They have something they want to prove.”
Cam Johnson is back as defensive coordinator. The Wolves’ D allowed 19.0 points a game, which ranked third in 4A. Green Canyon runs what the head coach calls a triangle scheme.
“It’s a very unique defense,” Anhder said. “You will see us in a three-man front, a four-man front and coming with different pressures. It’s all based around a triangle.”
Up front for the Wolves will be returning starters senior Jackson Landon and junior Will Wheatley, a state championship wrestler. Wheatley was fourth on the team in tackles last year with 75 and was tops in sacks with seven. He also intercepted a pass. Stembridge has moved to the D-line and will start. Adding depth to the trenches will be seniors Logan Hull and Maynor Delarca and junior Dylan Turner.
Senior Cordell Coats returns as the middle linebacker. He made 55 stops a year ago. Senior Tate White was second on the team with 95 tackles and four sacks as an outside linebacker. The other linebacker spot is a battle between juniors Collin Gibson and Calvin Wallis.
Alpha — a linebacker/safety hybrid — Peyton Johnson is back. The senior led the team in tackles last year with 100. Ferrin will start at safety with Stuart also playing safety, who had 43 tackles. Senior Brody Hamann, who made 45 stops and intercepted two passes, started at outside linebacker last year, but has moved to safety.
Gerber is back at cornerback. Egan will be the other corner.
Senior Caleb Naegle will punt, kick field goals and extra points. He made seven field goals a year ago, including a walk-off winner. Stuart and Egan will return kicks. Stuart returned two for scores last year.
“We did some great things on special teams last year that won us football games,” Anhder said. “
The Wolves open the season at Crimson Cliffs on Friday.
“I don’t see a game on of schedule where you can go. ‘Oh, there’s one where we can let up a little bit,’” Anhder said. “We love that. Why not push it to the limit.”