NORTH LOGAN — A mixture of youth and veterans may be just the right combination to make some noise in Region 11 football this year.
Green Canyon is counting on that in 2021. The Wolves will try and improve on their third-place finish in the league and 5-5 overall record in 2020. They know it won’t be easy in the always competitive Region 11.
“I think our region is going to really tough again this year,” Green Canyon head coach Craig Anhder said. “Ridgeline has a lot of returners coming back and will be pretty good. Sky View had a really strong JV group. Logan has some really good skill position kids. Mountain Crest with a new coach, there is usually excitement. Bear River is hard-nosed and tough every year.”
The Wolves enter year five as a program. Anhder has been at the helm since the school opened in 2017.
“It’s taken some time to establish ourselves here,” Anhder said. “Two years ago we were third going into state and felt really good about that. Last year we didn’t feel like we reached our potential. It’s not a discredit to any of the players. If I could redo a COVID year, I would do it different.
“I think we are getting back on track. We’re excited to get back at it.”
Green Canyon opens the season by hosting 4A Crimson Cliffs on Aug. 13.
“We are eager to get going,” Anhder said. “I think there is a lot excitement. The kids have a great desire to be good.”
A strong summer program has caught the attention of some region opponents. The Wolves went 17-1 in 7-on-7 this past summer and beat the team they lost to in a championship game.
“We’ve had a great summer, but 7-on-7 is not real football,” Anhder said. “We’ve never pretended that it is, but we sure had fun, kept score and won a lot.”
Some very productive players were lost to graduation, namely quarterback Jake Lundin and defensive lineman Jacob Regen. Those two led their units and got help from athletes like McKade Hellstern, Garrett Herzog, Carter Compton and Caleb Balls. Despite the losses, Green Canyon does have some experience returning.
Six Wolves are back that started on offense and five that were starters on defense. That will give the program a nice core to build around.
“We have a lot of young kids this year,” Anhder said. “They bought in and really raised our level of work. We are hoping that can help us.”
Lundin was a two-year starter at quarterback and was a dual threat. Junior Jack Stephens will be too as he is the frontrunner to be the new signal caller.
“Jack has worked extremely hard in the weight room,” Anhder said. “It’s fun when you see your quarterback out there squatting with your linemen. He has some real strength. ... He is smart and savvy and can run the ball pretty well, and he throws the ball well. He is not Jake Lundin, and that is fine. We are going to try and maximize what he can do.”
Stephens will have some experience protecting him as four offensive linemen that started a year ago are back in seniors Bryce Radford, Thomas Corcoran and Larry Martin and junior Dylan Atkinson. Radford has committed to play at Utah State. Junior Eric Allen will be the other starter.
“I feel good about our O-line,” Anhder said.
Junior Gavin Christiansen will be the running back. He saw some action a year ago.
Senior Kyle Baker is back at tight end and junior Caden Stuart is the slot receiver. They both are returning starters. Baker has been offered by Southern Utah.
“Kyle has such good hands and can run,” Anhder said.
Senior Cole Fife will start at receiver, while juniors Tanner Barnes and Boston Stewart and sophomore Ben Elston are battling for the final starting spot.
On the defensive front, sophomore Will Wheatley and senior Tanner Tye are returning starters. Anhder plans to use a handful of athletes on the defensive line, which is a 3-man front, and will rotate them in. They include junior Destin Christensen, senior Nate Turner and junior Jackson Landon.
Junior Cordell Coats played a lot a year ago in the trenches, but has moved to linebacker. Senior Ben Selman, plus juniors Brody Hamann and Tate White will rotate with Coats in the three starting spots.
The Alpha back, which is a mix between a linebacker and safety, will be junior Peyton Johnson. Senior Aidan Merrill will be one safety, while the other spot will see Stuart, Hamann and Elston sharing time. The cornerbacks are senior Peyton Wood, a returning starter, and junior Spencer Gerber.
“I think the strength of our defense will be the chaos we can create,” Anhder said. “We’ve got a lot of speed, but not a lot of weight. We’ve got to do a lot of stunting. Hopefully we can fly around and get to the ball.”
The offensive and defensive schemes will remain similar to past seasons, with a few tweaks to highlight the current personnel. Joaby Parker will be in charge of the offense — which is new as Anhder had called the offensive plays in the past — and Cam Johnson will head up the defense.
On special teams, the Wolves lost their two kickers. Right now junior Caleb Naegle is kicking extra points and field goals. Kickoffs is up for grabs, but Boston Heap is in front. Punting duties will be handled by Naegle or Baker. Returning kicks will be Stuart and Barnes.