Much to the delight of head coach Craig Anhder, his Wolves didn’t have to sweat it out in the fourth quarter this time.
Instead, Green Canyon scored points on all four of its possessions in the opening half and coasted to a 38-7 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 football game on Friday night in North Logan. Green Canyon’s first four wins this season were by a combined 10 points, and the Wolves needed a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass to beat Mountain Crest, 21-14, last week.
“Our kids played with relentless effort tonight,” Anhder said. “And they learned how to play a more complete game. They also did their job at a higher, more consistent way. It was a fun night of football.”
The Wolves (6-1, 2-1) struggled at times to move the ball a week ago, but that was not the case against the Bears (0-7, 0-3). Additionally, it was a balanced offensive performance for Green Canyon, which got 216 yards passing from Jack Stephens, and a combined 158 yards on the ground from Stephens (43 yards), Gavin Christiansen (10-54) and Caden Stuart (9-61). Stephens was very efficient through the air as he completed 14 of 19 passes.
Stephens found the end zone on a pair of 1-yard runs in the first half. Christiansen scored from 6 yards out on Green Canyon’s opening drive. Caleb Naegle booted a 36-yard line with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Wolves a comfortable 24-7 halftime lead.
The Bears scored their only points in the second quarter on an explosive 48-yard catch and run from Ryker Jeppsen to Kaeson Burn. Bear River had a couple of good opportunities to dent the scoreboard in the second half — including a drive inside the GC 10-yard line — but Green Canyon’s defense was up to the challenge.
Any slim chance of an Bear River comeback was essentially stymied when Green Canyon’s Brody Hamann intercepted a Jeppsen pass and sprinted 28 yards down the east sideline to paydirt.
The final exclamation point was provided by sophomore running back Eric Oates, who scored on an impressive 13-yard run.
“It’s always great to get the younger kids on and play on Friday nights,” Anhder said.
In addition to rushing for 61 yards, Stuart chipped in with 76 yards on four receptions as the Wolves did a great job of getting their explosive playmaker the ball. Tight end Kyle Baker hauled in a team-high five receptions for 57 yards.
In addition to Hamann, Green Canyon’s strong defensive effort was highlighted by Peyton Johnson and Taite White, who teamed up for 27 tackles — 15 by Johnson and 12 by White. Will Wheatley contributed with nine tackles and a sack for the hosts.
———
WOLVES 38, BEARS 7
Friday at North Logan
B. River 0 7 0 0 — 7
G. Canyon 7 17 7 7 — 38
First Quarter
GC — Gavin Christiansen 6 run (Caleb Naegle kick), 8:58.
Second Quarter
GC — Jack Stephens 1 run (Naegle kick).
BR — Kaeson Burn 48 pass from Ryker Jeppsen (kick good), 9:28.
GC — Stephens 1 run (Naegle kick).
GC — Naegle 36 FG, :27.
Third Quarter
GC — Brody Hamann 28 interception return (Naegle kick), 9:42.
Fourth Quarter
GC — Eric Oates 13 run (Naegle kick), 4:27.