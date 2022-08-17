Editor’s note: This is the sixth of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams.
There are many questions to be answered when it comes to Preston football.
The Indians lost 23 seniors from a year ago, as well as head coach Eric Thorson, who had been at the helm for four years. Plus, Emery Thorson left with his dad and was the leading rusher and a big part of the defense in 2021. Preston had one of its more successful seasons in quite some time and especially at the 4A level, going 6-4.
But that is in the past. Craig Cunningham has taken over the program and welcomes back four starters from last season, including one that started on both sides of the ball in senior lineman Ayden Reynolds. Senior cornerback Owen Judd and senior Davon Inglet are also back as starters.
“Davon Inglet is kind of our multi tool — he plays everything,” Cunningham said earlier this week in an interview with The Herald Journal. “He is a safety and plays slot receiver, but will probably run the ball a lot for us this year.”
Cunningham is not new to Preston as he was the defensive coordinator for the past three years. The high school English teacher had been with Thorson at Richfield High School in central Utah for four years and joined him in Preston after one year.
“We reunited after one year,” Cunningham said with a laugh.
Can fans expect any new looks from this year’s team with a new head coach?
“We are still going to run a spread, single-back offense primarily,” Cunningham said. “We will use Tripps formations, so it will be pretty similar. On defense, we primarily ran a three-man front because we had a humongous kid that we could put at nose tackle. But we will probably be more of a four-man front this year.”
The 2022 season is quickly approaching. The Indians will head north to take on Lakeland in a neutral site game at Montana Tech in Butte. The two teams played there last year, with Preston coming out on top by a point.
“I’m excited for the kids,” Cunningham said. “They have worked really hard. It’s finally here, and we are ready to go and we will see what happens.”
Once again the Indians face a tough schedule and, of course, it will be a battle in the district. With only three teams in the district, games against Pocatello and Century are huge.
“Our district is tough,” Cunningham said. “Pocatello has beaten us 17 of the last 19, so they have been pretty dominant over us. Obviously, in my mind, they are the team to beat. Century has gone 12-6 against us, but the encouraging thing is over the last couple of years we have beat Century twice in three years and Pocatello once. Maybe we can buck that trend. We will see. We felt like we let the Pocatello game get away from us last year.”
Building on the momentum of last year is the goal. However, there is not much experience to lead this year’s squad. In fact, there are just 12 seniors.
“We are young,” Cunningham said. “... We have a nice group of athletes, we are just young.”
Judd was going to be the quarterback, but a broken wrist has forced a move for that senior to receiver. That will give junior Karson Winder the chance to be the leader of the offense as the signal caller. He did not attempt a pass last year at the varsity level. No one that is on the current team did.
“Owen Judd’s wrist has healed enough to play, but not good enough to play quarterback yet,” Cunningham said. “Karson has been out back up before. He is looking pretty good and has been practicing really well.”
Inglet will be the starting tailback. Winder was slated for that spot before the injury to Judd. Inglet did see some action last year out of the backfield.
Joining Judd in the receiver corps will be seniors Kade Lords and Kaden Larsen. Junior Tytan Knapp will be the starting tight end.
Reynolds is back on the offensive line at one of the tackles. He is joined by junior center Brandon Lindhardt and junior guards Zabian Mendoza and Micah Peery. The other tackle spot is being shared right now between junior Brenten Hough and senior Dashell Day.
In the trenches on defense will be tackles Peery and Mendoza and, at one of the defensive end spots, Reynolds. Knapp and Day will be sharing the other end position.
Inside linebackers will be sophomore Jaxson Merrill and junior Brackin Ward. The outside linebackers include Winder and Larsen.
Inglet will be one safety and is joined by senior Mason Blad. The cornerbacks will be Judd and junior Tucker Hatch.
Senior Parker Cromwell will be kicking field goals and extra points, and drew praise from the head coach.
After opening against Lakeland, the Indians will take on South Sevier at Maverik Stadium on the campus of Utah State in a rare Thursday night game (Aug. 25).
“It’s a good opportunity and we are excited about that,” Cunningham said. “It will be a fun memory for the kids.”