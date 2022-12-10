Support Local Journalism

On the third and final day of the North vs. South Challenge in girls basketball, Region 11 put an exclamation point on its collective trip south.

Five of the six Region 11 teams were victorious Saturday against Region 10 opponents. Over the three days, Region 11 went 14-4.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

