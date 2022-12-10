On the third and final day of the North vs. South Challenge in girls basketball, Region 11 put an exclamation point on its collective trip south.
Five of the six Region 11 teams were victorious Saturday against Region 10 opponents. Over the three days, Region 11 went 14-4.
In afternoon games Saturday, Green Canyon thumped Crimson Cliffs, 65-30; Ridgeline rallied to beat Snow Canyon, 64-44; Sky View won every quarter against Hurricane for a 64-39 victory; Mountain Crest had a big fourth quarter to beat Pine View, 44-34; Bear River topped Cedar, 42-33; and Logan struggled in the early going of a 50-14 loss to Desert Hills.
Ridgeline, Sky View, Mountain Crest and Green Canyon each went 3-0 on the trip south.
In Idaho, West Side won for the third straight time in three nights. The Pirates followed up a 43-32 win over West Jefferson on Friday with a 61-27 blowout of Firth on Saturday.
At Snow Canyon, the Riverhawks (5-0) faced a bit of a challenge in their third and final game of their trip down south. Ridgeline was behind after the first quarter to the Warriors (1-3), 16-11.
“Another good team win today,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “The girls struggled a little to get going, and Snow Canyon did a great job executing on their end of the floor. The girls stayed composed and continued to work hard.”
Ridgeline turned the five-point deficit to start the second quarter into a 34-26 lead by halftime.. The advantage expanded to 49-33 to start the final quarter as the Riverhawks would outscore the Warriors in each of the last three quarters.
Emilee Skinner led Ridgeline with a game-high 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Hallee Smith added 15 points, four rebounds and came up with three steals. Elise Livingston made a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, and she hauled in three rebounds and had two assists. Macie Brown made it four Riverhawks in double figures with 10 points. Brown also grabbed seven boards and had three dimes.
RIdgeline had six 3-pointers for the game and was 4 of 7 from the foul line.
At Crimson Cliffs, the Wolves (5-2) pounced early. Green Canyon built a 28-7 lead after the first eight minutes and took a 47-10 lead into the break against the Mustangs (1-3). The Wolves outscored the Mustangs in each of the first three periods.
“It was a fun and successful weekend of games,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “We had a total of 59 assists in three games, and it’s always great to come back from a long road trip with three wins.”
Ten girls scored for Green Canyon with Maren McKenna leading the way with 14 points. McKenna also grabbed five rebounds and had three assists. Cambree Tensmeyer and Janalynn Blotter each added 10 points. Tensmeyer dished out eight assists and came up with three steals. Stella Anhder filled up the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Green Canyon had eight shots drop from long range as McKenna, Blotter and Anhder each had two treys.
At Hurricane, the Bobcats (5-0) outscored the Tigers (1-6) in every quarter. However, it was close in the beginning as Sky View took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter. The Bobcats used a 21-11 second quarter and a 24-13 third to get some breathing room.
“Today’s game was a great finish to our weekend down there,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “As a coaching staff, we liked the way our girls moved the way our girls moved the ball offensively and were able to find the open teammate. We really liked the adjustments the girls made defensively at halftime. We were able to put some pressure on them defensively in the third quarter, which led to our offense on the other end.”
Hannah Radford scored a game-best 24 points, hitting three 3-pointers. She had eight points in the second and 12 in the third when Sky View made its run.
Melanie Hiatt added 14 points, scoring in every quarter. Karlee Allen chipped in eight points, and Kourtney Payne added seven points. The Bobcats were 7 of 10 from the foul line as a team.
At Pine View, the Mustangs (3-3) trailed for a good portion of the game against the Panthers (3-5). Mountain Crest scored just three points in the opening quarter and trailed 14-3 going to the second. The Mustangs would outscore Pine in each of the next three quarters. They trailed at halftime, 18-14, but had taken the lead going to the fourth, 30-29. Mountain Crest then used a 14-5 fourth quarter to secure its third straight victory.
Paige Egbert led the Mustangs with 12 points. Lydia Salmon netted 11 points, and Faith Newman added nine points in the win.
The Mustangs had a big day on the boards as Newman and Kali Jones had 10 rebounds each, while Egbert and Autumn White had nine boards each. Jones also blocked four shots.
At Desert Hills, the Grizzlies (0-7) failed to score in the first quarter and never recovered against the Thunder (3-3). Logan trailed at halftime, 26-5. The Grizzlies did score seven points in the third, but then mustered just two in the fourth.
Marisol Contreras led Logan with seven points.
At Dayton, the Pirates (7-1) rolled over the Cougars (2-5), jumping out to a 18-4 lead after the first eight minutes and then taking a 36-15 lead into the break. West Side outscored Firth in every quarter.
"It was such a fun game," WS head coach Bridgett Checketts said. "We played with confidence and our shots and offense was on. Laney Beckstead has been hitting a lot of threes, and Natalie Lemon was really working on the inside. This was a great finish in playing three games back-to-back-to-back."
Lemon scored in every quarter and finished with a game-best 13 points. Julia Jensen, Aubree Barzee and Beckstead each added 11 points apiece. Holly Knopf netted eight points, and Letti Phillips chipped in seven. Beckstead had three of the Pirates seven treys in the game. West Side made 10 of 15 from the foul line.
On Friday against West Jefferson, the Pirates trailed after the first quarter, but had surged in front by halftime, 16-13. West Side led the Panthers (1-6) by 10 heading to the fourth.
Beckstead had four 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 14 points. Barzee added 11, while Jensen chipped in seven.
PREP BOYS
Sky View wrapped up its three-game trip to the Northern Utah Shootout held at Davis High School on a thrilling note. The Bobcats edged Woods Cross, 70-68.
“What a great win,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We played for all four quarters against a very physical and talented Woods Cross team.”
The Bobcats (6-1) bounded back from their first loss of the season on Friday against Olympus with a strong performance Saturday. Sky View went into the fourth quarter, trailing 57-51.
With three minutes to play, Bobcat Hayden Howell drew a charge on Wildcat Mason Bedinger, who fouled out with 17 points.
The game was tied, but Woods Cross (5-2) had the ball with 20 seconds to play. Wildcat guard Jaxon Smith, who had 22 points, had the ball until Bobcat Tanner Davis poked the ball away for a steal. Davis got the ball to Howell, who then found Logan Deal under the basket. Deal was fouled with 2.4 seconds left in the game.
Deal made both free throws and finished with a game-high 24 points. He was 8 of 9 from the foul line in the game.
Woods Cross got off a heave at the buzzer, but it was off to the left.
“We learned how to finish tough games against tough competition,” Hillyard said.
