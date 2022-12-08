It was a pretty good night for most of the Region 11 teams Thursday night.
They traveled south to face Region 10 opponents in the first of three days of action between the two 4A regions. Five of the Region 11 teams came out on top with road wins.
Ridgeline rolled over Cedar, 71-31. Sky View handed Snow Canyon its first loss of the season, 54-39. Green Canyon beat Desert Hills, 70-51. Mountain Crest earned its first win of the year in a 55-37 victory against Crimson Cliffs. Bear River topped Hurricane, 46-39, and Logan suffered a 60-15 loss at Pine View. In Idaho, West Side won at Declo, 45-29.
At Cedar City, there was a rolling clock in the fourth quarter as the Riverhawks (3-0) had built a 61-23 advantage going to the final period. Ridgeline outscored the Reds (0-2) in every quarter.
“Tonight was a good team win,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “The girls made extra passes with 21 assists on 26 made field goals. I loved our defensive effort. Cedar is a well coached team that plays hard.”
Ridgeline came up with 10 steals and blocked five shots. Emiliee Skinner had four steals and blocked a shot, while Macie Brown came away with three steals. Nia Damuni blocked three shots.
Skinner led the offensive attack with 16 points. The sophomore also had a team-best five rebounds and team-high nine rebounds. Hallee Smith had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Brown netted 13 points, draining a trio of 3-pointers and also grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists.
Ridgeline was 11 of 21 from 3-point range as six different Riverhawks connected from long range. Ridgeline was also good from the foul line, sinking 8 of 10. Nine Riverhawks scored in the game as 11 girls saw action.
At Desert Hills (2-2), Green Canyon (3-2) built a 20-point lead by halftime thanks to a 22-6 second quarter and was never really threatened. The Wolves made nine 3-pointers in the game and were efficient at the free throw line, making 9 of 12.
“Tonight was a great way to start the weekend,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “We need to keep working on being disciplined on both sides of the ball, but our girls played great, and it’s fun to see 19 assists for the second game in a row.”
Cambree Tensmeyer had six of those assists. Three Wolves reached double figures as Marissa Best led the way with 22 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals. Maren McKenna had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while also dishing out three assists, coming up with two steals and blocking two shots. Stella Anhder scored 11 points.
McKenna and Anhder led Green Canyon from beyond the arc with four and three long-range shots, respectively. Tensmeyer also had three rebounds and two steals.
At Snow Canyon, Sky View (3-0) stayed perfect on the season. The Bobcats handed the Warriors (4-1) their first setback of the 2022-23 campaign.
“Tonight was a great team win for us,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Snow Canyon is a tough team. (Olivia) Hamlin for them is very talented and so quick to get off a shot. Our guards did a great job of making adjustments and limiting her to two points in the second half. We distributed the ball well and got a lot of players involved in the offense.”
Hamlin had 18 points in the first half for the Warriors, but the Bobcats still built a 38-26 lead by halftime. In fact, Sky View outscored Snow Canyon in each of the first three quarters and were within a point of the Warriors in the fourth.
Hannah Radford and Addey Merrill finished with 16 points each to pace Sky View. They each had eight points in the opening quarter. Melanie Hiatt, who finished with 11 points, had seven in the second quarter. Madison Womack added seven points.
The Bobcats got a trio of 3-pointers from Merrill and finished with six as a team. Sky View made 8 of 11 from the foul line.
At Crimson Cliffs (0-2), Mountain Crest (1-3) picked up its first W of the season. The visiting Mustangs started hot, building a 20-7 lead after the first quarter. They took a 36-15 lead into the break and never looked back.
“These are things that are possible when it starts to come together,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “I’m so proud of the way we played tonight, together. We talk about a ‘WE’ mentality, and these women executed that perfectly.”
The host Mustangs made seven 3-pointers, but struggled mightily from the foul line, making just 7 of 21. Mountain Crest made 8 of 14 from the free throw line and had five shots from beyond the arc go in.
Kali Jones led Mountain Crest with 19 points, while Lily Smith added 11 points on three 3-pointers. Paige Neman chipped in 10 points, and Faith Newman added seven.
At Pine View, Logan (0-5) had a hard time scoring throughout the game. The Grizzlies mustered just two points in the first quarter and did not score in the fourth. The Panthers (2-4) took a 59-15 lead into the final quarter.
“It was not the best night for us,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said.
Six Grizzlies scored. Ashley Lunt and Maddi Kartchner had four points each.
In Idaho, the Pirates (5-1) bounced back from their first setback of the season with a win over the Hornets (3-4) in Declo.
“We played good defense for the most part and that helped carry us,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We were working well together. We struggled a little getting our offensive sets, but we did well finding gaps and fast breaks working together with quick passes.”
The game was knotted at 10-10 after the first quarter, but the Pirates took a 20-14 lead into halftime. West Side outscored Declo each of the final three quarters.
Six players scored for the Pirates. Natalie Lemon led the team with 14 points, while Aubrie Barzee had 12. Lemon and Barzee scored points in every quarter.
