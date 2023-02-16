HYRUM – Having suffered two straight losses, the Bobcats were looking to get back on track before the 4A state girls basketball tournament next week.
Mission accomplished.
Sky View got a strong start and never looked back in the regular season finale against Mountain Crest Thursday night. The Bobcats outscored the Mustangs in each of the first three quarters on their way to a 57-37 victory to lock up a tie for second in Region 11.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game, every region game is tough,” said SV senior Hannah Radford, who finished with a game-best 25 points and dished out three assists. “We knew if we played hard defensively, it would lead to scoring offensively. So, that’s just what we did tonight.”
Radford got the visitors started with a jumper, and Addey Merrill drilled a 3-pointer. The Bobcats (15-6, 7-3 region) raced out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed in the contest.
“Radford is such a tough player,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Sometimes I forget how much she does. I thought she was key tonight, and then Addey hit some big shots.”
The Mustangs (9-13, 3-7) crashed the offensive boards time and again, but most times came up empty. It was a frustrating night of shooting for the hosts.
“That’s been like our swan song this year,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We do some really good things and we get these extra possessions and then we just can’t turn them into points. We have struggled with that this year.”
Sky View combated the hard boarding Mustangs by playing stiff defense.
“I thought our defense was key tonight,” Hall said. “I thought we played tough, solid defense from start to finish. I think that frustrated Mountain Crest a little bit. We always say that defensive intensity creates offensive opportunities and I feel like that’s what happened tonight.”
“They (Mustangs) have some good players,” Radford said. “We just made sure that we stayed with it defensively. We never gave up on any play.”
Mountain Crest also had a problem at times with hanging onto the ball. The Mustangs finished with 16 turnovers.
Joining Radford in double-digit scoring was Merrill with 16 points. Both Bobcats hit four 3-pointers each. Merrill also had three assists and six rebounds. Makena Smart came off the bench to net eight points. One of the shortest Bobcats led them in rebounding as Karlee Allen grabbed seven.
“There were a lot of girls step up in a lot of different ways,” Hall said. “... Karlee rebounded well. Our posts, Kourtney (Payne), Makena (Smart) and Claire (Fischer) defended (MC’s Kali) Jones well and Jones is a good player. Jocee Chadwick played some great defense for us.”
Kali Jones had another double-double with a team-best 12 points and 10 rebounds. Paige Egbert led the hosts with 11 boards and also scored eight points. Faith Newman chipped in nine points and made the only 3-pointer of the game for the home team. Lily Smith dished out three assists.
After falling behind early, the Mustangs did rally to get within 14-10 after the first quarter. Four Mountain Crest players scored during an 8-2 surge.
However, the offense the Mustangs found at the end of the first disappeared in the second quarter. Mountain Crest had just two points.
Meanwhile, Radford got hot and had 10 points in the second, scoring eight of them during a game-changing 13-0 run. Sky View took a 31-12 lead into halftime.
“Addey hitting some threes gave us some momentum,” Radford said. “We just focused on getting open looks and taking good shots. We wanted to move the ball. That helped us to get good looks.”
If there was any doubt, the Bobcats used a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to basically put the game away, building a 42-14 lead. Radford bettered herself with 11 points in the third as Sky View took a 49-20 lead into the final quarter. Radford had 25 points at that point to outscore Mountain Crest by herself. She sat most of the fourth, as Hall went deep on her bench.
“We are so ready (for state),” Radford said. “We want to go all out and just take it game by game. … We are very excited to have it at Utah State. We are excited to show everyone what we’ve got and give it our all.”
The Bobcats will certainly miss three-year starter Melanie Hiatt, who had season-ending surgery on a knee. They have had some time to adjust to not having their double-double threat.
“It’s been a change and it’s been hard, but we have had some girls step up both offensively and defensively,” Radford said. “That’s been huge for us. We have just been building game by game.”
Now both teams will prepare for the state tournament. Sky View could have a first round bye, while Mountain Crest knows it will be playing on Tuesday. The RPI and seedings for the tournament will come out Saturday morning. The top three teams get byes.
“Hopefully we have a bye, but we will find out on Saturday,” Hall said. “It’s going to be so nice having it in our backyard. It will be fun. State is always a unique experience. … The thing is, our region is so stinking tough. I would rather play in a tough region than a week one, so every game has been preparing us for a run at state. I feel we are playing well.”
“I hope we can come ready next week,” coach Smith said. “It really depends on these girls. We’ve done all the work. We are prepared and ready to go. It really just depends on how they come out.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other Region 11 action Thursday night, Ridgeline had no trouble finishing the regular season with a perfect record, rolling by Logan, 66-15. Green locked up a tie for second with a 56-35 win over Bear River.
At Logan, the Riverhawks (22-0, 10-0) jumped out to a 24-3 lead over the Grizzlies (1-21, 0-10) after the first quarter and never looked back. Ridgeline took a 41-4 lead into halftime and was up 60-10 through three quarters.
Eight Riverhawks scored in the win and eight also had an assist. Elise Livingston led the team with 22 points, hitting 9 of 10 field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers. Livingston also made both of her free throws.
Livingston was joined in double-figure scoring by Emilee Skinner (18) and Hallee Smith (10). Skinner was also efficient from the field, making 8 of 12 shots, including a pair of treys. Skinner also had four rebounds, three assists and nine steals. Smith had three assists and eight steals. Nia Damuni came off the bench to grab a team-best seven rebounds and dish out three assists.
“We are excited about the post-season beginning right in our backyard,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “The girls have worked really hard and have had a great season, but aren’t ready to be done. We’re excited to get in the gym tomorrow and start preparing for next week.”
Alana Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points to lead the Grizzlies. Six Logan players scored.
At North Logan, the Wolves (15-5, 7-3) got off to a good start, but the Bears (10-10, 3-7) were hanging around. Green Canyon took a 23-16 lead into the break. The Wolves took control in the third, outsourcing Bear River 22-8.
“We wanted to be more patient on offense in the second half and increase our defensive intensity,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “Our tougher defense allowed us to get more fast break opportunities, and that helped us to be successful.”
Nine athletes scored for Green Canyon. The Wolves had seven 3-pointers as a team.
Maren McKenna had a monster game with 21 points, 13 rebounds and blocked three shots. Stella Anhder and Janalynn Blotter added seven points each. Marissa Best grabbed eight rebounds and had four blocks, while Cambree Tensmeyer finished with five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Before the RPI went dark, the Wolves were among the top three, which would mean a bye in the first round of state.
“We are excited to see the RPI Saturday and prepare for our first opponent,” Clegg said.
The Bears were led by Jenna Lacroix with 12 points, while Lexi Westmoreland chipped in nine points.
