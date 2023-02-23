Sky View Mountain Crest Basketball

Sky View's Hannah Radford (5) and Addey Merrill (14) celebrate in the final seconds of their 60-56 victory over Mountain Crest in a quarterfinal game in the Utah 4A girls basketball tournament Thursday at Utah State. Radford had a career-high 36 points.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Coaches say over and over that it is not easy beating a team three times in the same season.

That was certainly the case in the second quarterfinal of the 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament. Region 11 foes Sky View and Mountain Crest squared off with a trip to the semifinals on the line. The second-seeded Bobcats had beaten the seventh-seeded Mustangs twice during the regular season, but one of those contests had been decided by just two points.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.