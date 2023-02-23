Coaches say over and over that it is not easy beating a team three times in the same season.
That was certainly the case in the second quarterfinal of the 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament. Region 11 foes Sky View and Mountain Crest squared off with a trip to the semifinals on the line. The second-seeded Bobcats had beaten the seventh-seeded Mustangs twice during the regular season, but one of those contests had been decided by just two points.
Thanks to a career night from Hannah Radford, Sky View did make it three wins over the Mustangs with a 60-56 victory Thursday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State.
“It’s always hard to play somebody three times just because you get to know each other so well and you know every move the other team is going to make,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “... I was really proud of how our girls gutted it out at the end.”
Radford, who played as a sophomore on the 2021 team that won a state title, was in a zone most of the game. The senior had two stretches of scoring 14 straight points for her team. She accomplished those feats in the second and fourth quarters. Radford finished with a career-high 36 points.
“It’s state and we are here to play,” Radford said. “We are focusing on one game at a time. We are just going all out for these final games. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
Her coach was happy to see Radford go off for the Bobcats (16-6).
“I didn’t even know what she ended up with, but I know it was a lot,” Hall said of Radford. “... Hannah shot extremely well today and played super physical.”
The opposite could be said for the Mustangs (10-14), who did hold Radford scoreless in the third quarter with Faith Newman shadowing the hot Bobcat.
“Man, she (Radford) dominated,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We had to make some adjustments, and Faith did a good job.”
While Radford did all she could to help her team advance, Karlee Allen making six straight free throws with less than 50 seconds to play also helped. Sky View was 7 of 8 at the foul line in the final minute.
“The free throws were huge,” Hall said. “... I liked the way our girls played today.”
Lily Smith had drilled a 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play that pulled Mountain Crest to within 55-54. But the made free throws by Sky View and a turnover halted the chances of the Mustangs pulling off the upset.
“We had a good season,” coach Smith said. “I don’t know that our record showcases everything that we accomplished. I just told the girls, we did a lot of good things this year. We only lose one senior (Autumn White). We still have a strong, young group and excited to see what they can do next year.”
Allen joined Radford in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Radfod was 11 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, and made all eight of her free throw attempts. The six made 3-pointers are also a career high in a game.
“I just play and everything else falls into place,” said Radford when asked about her efficient shooting.
Radford, Kourtney Payne and Claire Fischer each grabbed five rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Addey Merrill had three assists. Radford had three steals.
Kali Jones led the Mustangs with a double-double of 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Lily Smith netted 16 points, and Paige Egbert added 10 points, grabbed seven boards and dished out three assists.
“Lily got hot for them, and Jones is such a tough player to guard,” Hall said.
The game got off to a rather slow start. Mountain Crest did score quickly on a Newman bucket, but then went 14 possessions without putting a point on the board. Sky View started the game with eight empty possessions, but then scored nine straight as Radford had seven of those points.
“The start was a little slow and then we got going,” Hall said. “Give credit to Mountain Crest because they made some adjustments on Hannah.”
The Bobcats took a 12-7 lead into the second quarter.
Then Radford really heated up. She scored 14 straight points for her team. Sky View took a 30-22 lead into halftime.
“We have learned to keep after it when the game is tight,” Radford said. “... It’s a team effort. That’s what we did tonight, find the open player and take open shots.”
Mountain Crest made it interesting in the third with a 10-0 run. Jones had the first six points, and White scored to cap the surge and even the score at 35-35 with 3:16 left in the third.
Jones made a pair of free throws two minutes later to give the Mustangs their first lead since early in the game, 39-37. The contest was tied going to the fourth, 39-39.
“This team has a lot of fight in them,” coach Smith said. “We have the mentality of don’t give up. You never know what can happen. They did a great job of not giving up.”
Radford got rolling again, scoring 14 straight Bobcat points. Her final points of the night came at the foul line with 1:31 to play, giving Sky View a 53-47.
But the Mustangs had one last gasp left in them to make it interesting.
In the first quarterfinal of the day, sixth-seeded Bear River had a 20-18 lead at halftime and the game was tied at 45-45 late. But third-seeded Snow Canyon finished with a flurry and made enough free throws to advance with a 52-47 victory.
The Bears (11-11) were led by Gracie Riley with 22 points and nine rebounds. Crystal Park also had nine boards, while Jenna LaCroix dished out nine assists.
The Warriors (18-5) were led by Olivia Hamlin with a game-high 23 points, who as a sophomore now has 1,000 career points. She also had an allergic reaction and was in the hospital the morning of the game, but was cleared to play despite obvious swelling in her face. Kelly Howward netted 15 for the Warriors.
Snow Canyon will face Sky View in the semifinals Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at the Spectrum.
