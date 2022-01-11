SMITHFIELD – It took the Bobcats exactly eight seconds to put points on the scoreboard in their Region 11 opener Tuesday night.
Hannah Radford drilled a 3-pointer after Sky View controlled the opening tip. The hosts raced out to a 8-2 lead and never looked back against neighboring school Green Canyon. The Bobcats picked up a 46-30 win.
“It was a fun night for sure,” said Radford, who finished with a game-best 18 points. “... This is a tough region, so you just need to take it game by game. We will go back to practice and get ready for the next one.”
Sky View (9-5, 1-0 region) outscored the Wolves (6-5, 0-1) in every quarter, but the Bobcats didn’t maintain a double-digit lead until early in the final period.
“That was a good game,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “One thing that is nice about our region is that every game is a battle. That pays off for us when we get down to the state tournament. We are used to battling in these tough games because our region is so tough up here.”
The Wolves could never get on track offensively. They came into the game averaging 57.7 points a game.
“We came out flat,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “We pride ourselves on our defense creating offensive opportunities. Give credit to Sky View. We got outplayed tonight.”
Maren McKinna led the Wolves with 11 points, while Stella Anhder added nine points.
Radford was the lone Bobcat in double figures. Rachel Larson, Kourtney Payne and Melanie Hiatt each netted six points. Macy Hellstern had six assists.
“Hannah made some big shots that helped calm the team, especially at the beginning of the game,” Hall said. “Macy doesn’t have to score to have an impact on the game, and tonight was a perfect example. She scored some big points for us, but the way she controls the ball and pushes the ball, she is just a leader.”
After holding an early six-point advantage, Sky View took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter. Radford had eight of the Bobcat points.
“We focused on coming out with energy,” Radford said. “We just went after it right from the start. That helped us start strong.”
Abby Hansen sank a 3-pointer for Green Canyon to pull the visitors within a point early in the second quarter. It’s as close as the Wolves would get.
Radford drilled her second trey of the game, sparking a 9-1 run. Sky View took a 22-15 lead into halftime.
“We put a big emphasis on our defense and making sure we were communicating and helping each other out,” Radford said. “That helped us a lot tonight.”
Green Canyon scored first to start the second half when Brooke Monson got free inside. However, Hiatt made back-to-back buckets, and the Bobcats went on a 8-1 run to take a 30-18 lead midway through the third quarter.
“I thought our shot selection was good tonight,” Hall said. “We were taking good shots. … I was really happy with our defense. We know they (Wolves) can put up some points. To hold a team like that to 30. They have scorers, so to play tough defense against them is big.”
McKenna and Anhder hit 3-pointers to keep the Wolves within striking range as the Bobcats took a 35-26 lead into the final quarter.
A 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter gave the hosts a 44-27 lead with 3:44 to play. Sky View took as much time off the clock as it could each possession over the final two minutes.
“Sky View is a great team, but we did not play to our potential tonight,” Bird-Clegg said. “The girls are frustrated. … We didn’t play our best, but we know we are better than how we played. We need to go back to work and clean up some things. We can still reach our goals.”
OTHER GAMES
In other region games Tuesday, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest both won on the road. The Riverhawks didn’t have any problems against Logan, rolling to a 85-17 win. The Mustangs tamed Bear River, 63-39. North of the border, Preston also won on the road, picking up a district victory over Century, 46-19.
At Logan, Ridgeline (13-1, 1-0) blanked the Grizzlies (0-10, 0-1) in the first quarter, 28-0, and never looked back. The Riverhawks outscored Logan in every quarter and responded well after their first setback of the season last Saturday.
“The girls bounced back from our loss against a great Sugar-Salem team from Idaho,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Everyone played well tonight. Looking forward to a tough road game at Sky View on Thursday.”
Fifteen girls played for the Riverhawks with 12 of them scoring, 14 getting a rebound and 10 having an assist. In fact, Ridgeline had 26 assists on 35 made field goals.
Emilee Skinner led Ridgeline with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Mikell Perry chipped in 12 points and grabbed seven boards, while Hallee Livingston added 11 points, four assists and came up with eight steals. Elise Livingston also had 11 points and dished out three assists. Macie Brown finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Marisol Contreras led the Grizzlies with nine points.
At Garland, Mountain Crest (8-5, 1-0) held the advantage after the first quarter, 11-7, but then blew the game open in the second. The Mustangs took a 36-11 lead into the break.
“Another great night for the Mustangs,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We started off strong and really pulled ahead in the second quarter. We eased up a little in the third.”
The Bears (3-8, 0-1) used a 10-3 run to try and get back in the game in the third, but the Mustangs responded and cruised to the W.
“It was a little difficult for us to find a good offense because Bear River switched up their defense a lot,” Smith said. “I was pleased with the decisions our point guards made in executing.”
Havyn Brown paced MC with 23 points, five rebounds and four steals. She had nine of her points in the decisive second quarter.
Lexie Coggins also had a big second with all 12 of her points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Hadli Barrera and Sadie Coggins added eight points each, while Kali Jones grabbed 10 rebounds.
At Pocatello, Idaho, the Lady Indians (9-6, 2-0) jumped out to a 19-5 lead against the Diamondbacks (15, 0-2) and never looked back. Preston outscored Century in each of the first three quarters and tied the hosts in the fourth.
“The girls played with a lot of energy tonight,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “We defended well and rebounded well and were able to open the game up early. We missed quite a few easy shots, but did enough other things well that it didn’t hurt us.”
Hailey Meek led Preston with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Amber Anderson and Michayla Robertson each added eight points.