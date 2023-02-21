...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Prep girls basketball: Green Canyon, Mountain Crest advance in state playoffs
Several local teams were in action Tuesday night as the 4A state girls basketball tournament began at home sites for all but three schools, who had byes.
Top-seeded Ridgeline, second-seeded Sky View and third-seeded Snow Canyon will be in action Thursday evening as the top eight teams will gather at Utah State’s Spectrum to decide a state champion.
In action Tuesday, fourth-seeded Green Canyon took care of 13th-seeded Logan, 61-26. Seventh-seeded Mountain Crest beat No. 10 Cedar, 44-33. In other action, No. 6 Bear River beat No. 11 Pine View, 55-47, No. 5 Dixie took care of No. 12 Crimson Cliffs, 49-27, and No. 8 Desert Hills handled No. 9 Hurricane, 51-49.
The quarterfinals on Thursday will begin at 4:10 p.m. with Bear River taking on No. 3 Snow Canyon. Second-seeded Sky View will face Mountain Crest next at 5:50 p.m. Top-seeded Ridgeline then takes the court against Desert Hills at 7:30 p.m. The final game of the day will pit Green Canyon against Dixie at 9 p.m.
At North Logan, the Wolves (16-5) outscored the Grizzlies (1-22) in each of the first three quarters and went deep on their bench. Green Canyon jumped out to a 18-2 lead after the first eight minutes and took a 41-8 lead into halftime.
“Our goal was to play tough defense, control the glass and execute our plays,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “The girls did a great job and everyone contributed. We are excited for Thursday.”
Thirteen Wolves scored and six of them had a 3-pointer. Maren McKenna led the way with 12 points, as well as grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists. Janalynn Blotter netted nine points, while Cambree Tensmeyer and Marissa Best added eight points each. Tensmeyer had a pair of 3-pointers and came up with three steals. Best grabbed four rebounds.
The Grizzlies were led by Julia Held with eight points. Onyx Kennington and Gabby Hollingsworth each added six points, while Marisal Contreras chipped in five.
“The leaps and strides we’ve made this season aren’t necessarily in the book,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said. “I’m proud of what we’ve grown into and what’s to come. Good luck to Green Canyon at state.”
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (10-13) was behind after the first period, but then blanked the Reds (5-16) in the second quarter, 11-0. Mountain Crest took a 21-11 lead into the break and stayed in front the rest of the way.
“One of our goals tonight was just playing as a team, and I couldn’t be more proud of how we did that,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “They really showed a lot of heart tonight.”
All seven Mustangs that played scored. Kali Jones led Mountain Crest with 14 points, netting six in the final quarter. Paige Egbert chipped in 10 points. Jones and Egbert scored in every quarter. Lilly Smith had five of her nine points in the decisive second quarter.
“Cedar is a tough and physical team,” coach Smith said. “Their (Reds) full court man gave us a few problems and made us rush a little, but we found a way to control the pace a little. We were able to get the win.”
At Garland, the Bears (11-10) built a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and then had to win the fourth, 19-10, to advance. Bear River was led by Jenna LaCroix with 22 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Gracie Riley netted 16 for the Bears.
