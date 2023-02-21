Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Several local teams were in action Tuesday night as the 4A state girls basketball tournament began at home sites for all but three schools, who had byes.

Top-seeded Ridgeline, second-seeded Sky View and third-seeded Snow Canyon will be in action Thursday evening as the top eight teams will gather at Utah State’s Spectrum to decide a state champion.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.