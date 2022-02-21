Late Monday night, the Wolves made it three Cache County teams reaching the semifinals of the 4A 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Girls Basketball State Championships.
Green Canyon scored first and never trailed in a 59-38 win against fourth-seeded Snow Canyon on the campus of Dixie State University. The fifth-seeded Wolves (14-8) did have to sweat a bit, but thwarted several surges by the Warriors (16-7) and cruised late in the third quarter.
“Snow Canyon is a great team, and our girls really came to play,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “Different girls stepped up at different times and made contributions that were huge.”
The Wolves used a balanced attack offensively and crashed the boards relentlessly on both ends. Many possessions saw Green Canyon with two and three offensive rebounds.
“Rebounding was a huge factor in our success tonight,” Bird-Clegg said. “The girls really bought into the game plan that way and did a phenomenal job on both ends of the floor. I’m proud of them and the way they played tonight.”
Cambree Tensmeyer began the game with a 3-pointer and drilled one at the end of the third quarter. She led the Wolves with 15 points — hitting a trio of 3-pointers — and also had five rebounds and two assists.
Maren McKenna struggled a bit to find the bottom of the net, but did finish with nine points and 13 rebounds and two assists. Nora Wosnik, Abby Hansen and Stella Anhder each netted seven points for the Wolves. Anhder also grabbed eight rebounds, while Hansen hauled in six boards
Green Canyon jumped out to a 18-7 lead after the first quarter. Snow Canyon started bombing 3-pointers and got within two. The Wolves took a 26-22 lead into the break
Neither team could hold onto the ball to start the second half. Green Canyon got a big 3-pointer from Sadie Jenson — just her third of the season — that seemed to calm the girls in green. The Wolves then proceeded to put the game away, taking a 45-29 lead into the final period.
Wosnik drilled a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, and Green Canyon went on to outscore Snow Canyon in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves will face top-seeded Ridgeline Tuesday at 2 p.m. with a berth to the championship game on the line.
“We are excited to play Ridgeline tomorrow,” Bird-Clegg said.
The Riverhawks won the two meetings during the regular season, 65-50 and 70-49.