A day after going 5-1 in the North vs. South Challenge, girls basketball teams from Region 11 once again had a winning record on Friday night.

Four of the six teams tasted victory on the second of three days of games in southern Utah. Sky View held off Cedar in a low-scoring affair, 39-30. Ridgeline ran over Hurricane, 80-48. Mountain Crest took care of Desert Hills, 58-50. Green Canyon rallied for a 74-61 victory over Snow Canyon. Logan lost at Crimson Cliffs, 53-20, and Bear River fell at Pine View, 64-56


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

