A day after going 5-1 in the North vs. South Challenge, girls basketball teams from Region 11 once again had a winning record on Friday night.
Four of the six teams tasted victory on the second of three days of games in southern Utah. Sky View held off Cedar in a low-scoring affair, 39-30. Ridgeline ran over Hurricane, 80-48. Mountain Crest took care of Desert Hills, 58-50. Green Canyon rallied for a 74-61 victory over Snow Canyon. Logan lost at Crimson Cliffs, 53-20, and Bear River fell at Pine View, 64-56
At Snow Canyon, the Wolves had a huge fourth quarter to rally for the win. Green Canyon (4-2) outscored the Warriors (4-2) 27-10 over the final eight minutes to pick up the win.
“That was one heck of a game,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “Our girls battled foul trouble the entire game and fought from behind to get a huge win. It’s tough to get in a rhythm with a game being called as tight as it was, but the girls never gave up and bought into what we were doing, and it paid off in a huge way.”
There were a combined 37 fouls called in the game. The teams combined to attempt 46 free throws.
The Wolves were 18 of 25 from the foul line. Nine Green Canyon athletes scored as Marissa Best led the way with 22 points. Best also had seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Joining Best in double-digit scoring was Maren McKenna (17) and Cambree Tensmeyer (11). McKenna had four 3-pointers, while Best had three from long range. Stella Anhder had four assists.
At Cedar City, it was close throughout the contest. Sky View (4-0) did outscore the Reds (0-3) in each of the first three quarters, taking a 35-24 lead into the fourth.
“Tonight was a battle from the start to finish,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “As coaches, we were proud of the way our girls fought through adversity and played as a team. We are looking forward to getting back on the court tomorrow.”
Addey Merrill led the Bobcats with 12 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Hannah Radford added 11 points and sank two treys. Melanie Hiatt played with foul trouble, but Sky View did enough to stay undefeated on the season.
At Hurricane, Ridgeline (4-0) remained perfect on the season with another good outing. The Tigers (1-5) were outscored by the Riverhawks in every quarter as Ridgeline played 11 girls and nine of them scored.
“The girls battled again today,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “I’m proud of them for their effort. It’s always tough to play back-to-back games, and the girls still brought lots of energy.”
Ridgeline jumped out to a 27-14 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Riverhawks took a 48-21 lead into the break.
Emilee Skinner led Ridgeline with 22 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists. Elise Livingston added 17 points and two assists, while Hallee Smith filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Nia Damuni added seven points. Macie Brown grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and blocked two shots, while Ann Wallace pulled down six rebounds.
The Riverhawks made six 3-pointers and were 8 of 13 from the foul line.
At Desert Hills, Mountain Crest (2-3) picked up its second straight win. The Mustangs built a 37-26 lead by halftime against the Thunder (2-3) and stayed in front the rest of the way.
“It took us a little time to figure out our most effective defense for Desert Hills, but once we found it, we were in good shape,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “They started to come back a little toward the end of the fourth, but we were able to hold the lead.
“These young women are really starting to believe in themselves and each other, and it’s really exciting to be a part of that.”
Aspen Leishman led Mountain Crest with 22 points, making five 3-pointers. Kali Jones netted 16 points and was 8 of 12 from the foul line. Leishman and Jones scored in every quarter. Autumn White and Paige Egbert added seven and six points, respectively.
At Crimson Cliffs, the Grizzlies (0-6) were hanging tough after the first quarter. Logan trailed 9-6 going to the second period, but found itself down 31-9 at halftime. The Mustangs (1-2) also had a big third quarter and took a 46-13 lead into the fourth.
“Continuous scores like these is why Logan High should contend at the 3A level,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said.
Crimson Cliffs made 19 of 32 free throws and hit four 3-pointers. Logan was 2 of 12 from the foul line and did not make a trey.
Julia Held led the Grizzlies with 9 points, five of those coming in the fourth quarter. Steph Medina finished with five points, and Marisol Contreras chipped in four points and grabbed three rebounds.
