HYRUM – It took the Mustangs about five minutes to find the range, then the hosts really lit up the nets Thursday night in Region 11 girls basketball action.
The visiting Grizzlies had some chances to get an early lead but had a hard time not turning the ball over in the opening quarter. When Mountain Crest started finding the bottom of the bucket, Logan found itself playing catch up. The Mustangs would knock down 10 3-pointers on their way to a 70-27 win to start the second half of league play.
“We played a lot better together,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We shot the ball pretty well and found each other a lot better. It was good for us. … That was a really good win for us and we are looking forward to taking on Green Canyon next week.”
The Mustangs (9-9, 3-3 region) outscored the Grizzlies (1-17, 0-6) in every quarter.
“We really wanted to work as a team, move the ball around and not force shots,” said MC center Kali Jones, who finished with 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds. “That’s what we worked on, and I feel like we did a pretty good job. We made a lot of threes, so that was really good. We did well as a team tonight.”
Logan improved as the game progressed and made four 3-pointers on the night.
“We are getting a lot better; it’s a lot of little things,” Grizzly head coach Tori Wren said. “It’s coming along. It’s just going to take a minute. … My junior class, I’m hoping, is going to be pretty good next year.”
Four Mustangs reached double figures in scoring. Lily Smith led the way with 17 points, knocking down a trio of long-range bombs. Jones and Autumn White, who came off the bench, each netted 14. Aspen Leishman sank four 3-pointers for her 12 points. Smith also had seven rebounds and a handful of assists and steals.
“We work a lot on rebounding, because we feel that is key in games,” coach Smith said. “Kali (Jones) wants to get at least 10 in every game. … Lily did a good job for us tonight too.”
The Grizzlies were paced by Gabrielle Hollingsworth with 11 points as she drilled three shots from beyond the arc. Maddalyn Kartchner finished with eight points and three assists. Julia Held grabbed eight rebounds.
“Julia is a three-sport athlete and has decided to put a lot of work into basketball,” Wren said. “She has been working really hard in practice on rebounding. We are starting to see that in games.”
The Grizzlies struggled on the foul line, making just 1 of 10. The Mustangs did not attempt a free throw in the contest.
Leishman drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Lily Smith to begin the game, but then the hosts went nearly five minutes without scoring. Logan couldn’t take advantage though, getting a bucket from Kartchner but nothing else until after the Mustangs started scoring.
“It was difficult at first to find our rhythm,” coach Smith said. “Once we got the lid off the dang hoop, it was a little bit easier to find momentum and roll with that.
“Sometimes we get into bad habits, so I challenged them to have 10 or below turnovers. They did a really good job with that. I think we had 11 for the game. That’s good for us.”
Lily Smith hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter with Mountain Crest up 12-5. The Mustangs scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and were never threatened after that.
Mountain Crest took a 36-12 lead into halftime as Lily Smith had 14 points.
Leishman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the second half as the Mustangs were quickly up by 30. Faith Newman and White hit treys near the end of the third, and the Mustangs took a 57-20 lead into the final quarter.
“We’ve really been working on passing and not turning the ball over,” Jones said. “We have struggled a little with turnovers, so we're trying to limit those in this game.”
Jones and White combined for eight points to start the fourth quarter as Mountain Crest built a 65-20 lead.
“My goal is to score and rebound,” Jones said. “... We need to keep working as a team. When we work as a team, we can be really good.”
Hollingsworth had five points during a 7-0 run by the Grizzlies midway through the final period.
“We love the teams in our region, some we like to play more than others,” Wren said. “Mountain Crest is one of our favorites.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In the other two region games Thursday night, Ridgeline jumped on Green Canyon out of the gate and cruised to a 66-31 win. Sky View was able to pull away from Bear River with big second and fourth quarters in a 66-46 victory.
At North Logan, it was a nightmare start for the Wolves (11-5, 3-3), while the Riverhawks (18-0, 6-0) were enjoying jumping out to a 19-0 lead after the first eight minutes. It didn’t get much better for the hosts in the second half. Ridgeline took a 28-4 lead into the break.
“We had a really rough shooting night,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “Shots weren’t falling in the first half, and Ridgeline was shooting lights out. It’s hard to come back from that large of a deficit to a great team, but our girls battled.”
The Riverhawks would outscore the Wolves in all four quarters, but the second half was much more competitive.
“So proud of our defensive effort tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Green Canyon is a great team, and we knew we needed to really dial in defensively. Happy with our rebounding effort and loved how we pushed the ball in transition. It was a great team win.”
Two Riverhawks had double-doubles in Emilee Skinner and Macie Brown. Skinner had a game-high 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while also dishing out four assists and coming up with four steals. Brown matched her teammate with 15 boards and netted 10 points. Elise Livingston added 14 points, while Hallee Smith had 12.
Maren McKenna led the Wolves with 12 points and eight rebounds. Cambree Tensmeyer finished with seven points, while Sadie Jenson hauled in six rebounds.
“I’m proud of every single one of our girls,” Clegg said. “They didn’t give up, they all cheered their teammates on and celebrated little victories. I love this team and who they are.”
At Smithfield, Addey Merrill had eight of her 18 points in the opening quarter as the Bobcats (13-4, 5-1) took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter. Hannah Radford took over in the second quarter scoring 11 as Sky View built a 35-24 lead at the break.
After the Bears (8-8, 1-5) had won the third, Radford heated up again in the fourth with another 11 points as the Bobcats outscored the visitors by 10 in the fourth quarter.
“Tonight was a tough battle as it always is in our region,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We made a run right before half and one in the fourth quarter to pull away. We liked the adjustments that our girls made going into the fourth quarter. We were patient on offense and looked for our shot. Defensively, we had solid help side that kept Bear River from driving to the basket. It was a good win to start the second half of region.”
Radford finished with a game-best 27 points, made five 3-pointers and was a perfect 4 of 4 from the foul line. Claire Fischer joined Radford and Merrill in double-digit scoring with 12 points as she scored in every quarter. Merrill had four 3-pointers.
Gracie Riley and Jenna Lacroix each had 16 points for Bear River.
DISTRICT GAME
In Idaho, West Side was playing in the first round of its district tournament, which decides the automatic berth to state.
After dropping two games to Malad during the regular season by two and 10 points, the Pirates turned the tables on the Dragons with a 46-38 win at Malad.
“We came out ready to play tonight,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “It was a fun game. I’m so excited. The girls have worked hard in practice and implemented what we worked on in the game.”
The Pirates (15-6) outscored the Dragons (11-11) in each of the first three quarters, building a 33-20 lead, but had to hold on in the fourth as some missed free throws made it a little interesting. West Side was 21 of 37 from the foul line for the game and 9 of 21 in the final period.
The Pirates made enough plays to get the win.
Natalie Lemon had a big game with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while also blocking seven shots and coming up with three steals. Julie Jensen added nine points, and Laney Beckstead had all seven of her points in the first half.
“Natalie worked hard on the inside, and there were some great passes to her,” Checketts said.
West Side will play another district game on Saturday.
