Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM – It took the Mustangs about five minutes to find the range, then the hosts really lit up the nets Thursday night in Region 11 girls basketball action.

The visiting Grizzlies had some chances to get an early lead but had a hard time not turning the ball over in the opening quarter. When Mountain Crest started finding the bottom of the bucket, Logan found itself playing catch up. The Mustangs would knock down 10 3-pointers on their way to a 70-27 win to start the second half of league play.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.