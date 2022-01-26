HYRUM – Momentum swings were big Tuesday night.
Both teams enjoyed a double-digit lead at one point, but it came down to the final seconds to decide a winner. Mountain Crest made more plays in the final period and held off a pesky Green Canyon squad to earn a 63-58 Region 11 win in girls basketball action.
“It was a way fun game, super positive,” Mustang Havyn Brown said. “... This is a very big win for us and exciting.”
With the win, Mountain Crest (10-7, 3-2 region) is all alone in third in the league standings. It was also the first time the Mustangs have ever beaten Green Canyon.
“We are excited, and this is a big win,” Mustang head coach Megan Smith said. “We have never beat Green Canyon.”
Clinging to a one-point lead with 16 seconds to play, the Mustangs played keep away. Brown was fouled and made both free throws for some breathing room.
“Free throws can be killer,” Brown said.
A missed 3-point shot by the Wolves (8-7, 2-3) in the final seconds led to another foul. While Kali Jones missed both foul shots, Brown was there to grab the rebound and flip the ball up and in for the final score.
“Havyn plays a huge role on our team,” Smith said of Brown. “You just have to tell her to go out there and have fun. When she gets in that zone, she performs.”
The hosts overcame a 13 of 24 night at the foul line by making eight 3-pointers and converting a handful of three-point plays. Brown led the Mustangs with a game-high 22 points, making a trio of 3-pointers.
The Coggins sisters were also big in the scoring department for Mountain Crest as Lexie had 12 points, and Sadie added 10. Eight girls scored for the Mustangs.
“We hit a lot threes in the second half and that helped boost us,” Smith said. “It’s nice when our shots are falling. … I’ve praised this team for how everybody makes a contribution in every game. It’s nice to always rely on nine players to do their part.”
The Wolves also had eight girls score. Maren McKenna had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds. She also came up with four steals and played most of the first half in foul trouble.
Brooke Monson netted 16 points before leaving the game with an injury. Cambree Tensmeyer added 14 points and five assists, while guard Stella Anhder played much bigger than her stature with 13 rebounds.
“Brook is our only senior, a phenomenal leader and is playing through immense pain every single game,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “We didn’t even know if she was going to be able to play this season. She battles every single night, and when she is not on the court it hurts us.”
The Wolves pounced first to start the game, building a 18-5 lead after going on an 11-0 run. Monsoon had eight of the first 11 points scored by Green Canyon.
The Mustangs finished the first quarter off with back-to-back buckets to get within 18-9, then opened the second with a 3-pointer by Brown. Lexie Coggins sparked a 14-2 run by Mountain Crest with a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play. She capped the surge with another 3-pointer, giving the hosts a 28-24 lead.
“One thing I know about my kids is they play hard,” Smith said. “We changed from a zone defense to a man and that really brought out the heart in them. I thought that was the biggest difference.”
Once the Mustangs got in front, they never gave up the lead. The Wolves did tie the game on several occasions, including going into halftime, 28-28.
Three minutes into the third, Mountain Crest made the game-changing run. Brown hit a 3-pointer, followed by a trey from Sadie Coggins as the Mustangs went on a 11-1 run. Brown made a steal and scored to give Mountain Crest a 44-34 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left in the third.
“We just had to keep our energy up,” said Brown, who had 10 of her points in the third quarter. “We didn’t let anything get to us in a negative way. … It helps when I just don’t think about my game. I was just playing as a team player.”
The Wolves fought back. Anhder drilled a 3-pointer, while McKenna scored a pair of buckets as Green Canyon pulled within 46-43 heading to the fourth.
“We need to figure out how to keep leads,” Bird-Clegg said. “Mountain Crest is a good team. We knew that coming in. We don’t overlook anyone. Give Mountain Crest credit, they came to play.”
A three-point play by Brown, followed by a three-point play and bomb from long range by Hadli Barrera gave the Mustangs some breathing room and a 55-49 lead with five minutes to play.
Tensmeyer made two impressive drives to the hole for buckets, and McKenna added a 3-pointer as Green Canyon fought to the end.
“Give our girls credit, they battled, came back when they were down and made big plays,” Bird Clegg said. “Really, what killed us is we were 12 for 55 on 2-point shots. We missed a lot of easy layups. We were hoping for the foul, but we need to just score. Finishing just killed us. It’s a disappointing loss.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In the two other region games, they were not even close. Sky View started strong and finished the same way in a 82-36 win over Logan, while Ridgeline outscored Bear River in every quarter for a 70-38 victory.
At Logan, the Bobcats (12-6, 4-1) built a 49-19 lead by halftime against the Grizzlies (0-14, 0-5). Logan did equal Sky View in the third as both teams scored 13 points. However, the Bobcats cranked it up in the fourth to finish it off and remain in second in the region standings.
“Tonight we did a great job of executing on the offensive end,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We were able to push the ball and finish some tough shots. We were unselfish and were able to find the open man within our offense. It was a good game to end the first half of region.”
Hannah Radford and Macy Hellstern each scored 18 points to pace the Bobcats. Melanie Hiatt netted 14 points, while Mya Garfield added nine.
The Grizzlies were led by Milly Garren with 10 points. Marisol Contreras chipped in eight.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (17-1, 5-0) broke the game open in the second half against the Bears (4-11, 1-4) to remain alone in first place in the region. Ridgeline held a 33-24 lead at halftime, but outscored Bear River by 10 in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Riverhawks held the Bears to just four points.
“Tonight the girls did a good job settling in the second half and stepping up defensively to create things on the offensive end,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We rebounded hard, shared the ball and created lots of turnovers. It was a fun team win.”
Emiliee Skinner filled up the stat sheet for the Riverhawks. The freshman had a game-best 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out seven assists and came up with six steals.
Elise Livingston netted 19 points for Ridgeline, while Hallee Smith and Macie Brown added nine points each. Smith also had five steals, while Brown finished with eight rebounds, five assists and blocked two shots.
The Bears were led by Ella Goldman and Kate Dahle with 11 points each.