Everyone is still chasing the Riverhawks this season when it comes to girls basketball.
On a full slate of Region 11 games Thursday night, Ridgeline was able to finish strong in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game with Sky View. The Riverhawks remained perfect in league play with a 62-48 win.
In other region action, Mountain Crest took care of business against Logan, 65-26, and Green Canyon outlasted Bear River in overtime, 74-68.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (19-1, 7-0 region) were in a battle with the Bobcats (12-8, 4-3). Sky View took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter, but Ridgeline was able to slow the Bobcats down in the second and held a 26-23 advantage at halftime.
“The back half of region is always tough,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “You’ve seen each other before and you prepare a little differently. I thought our girls did a great job executing on both sides of the ball. It was a great team win.”
It was still a four-point game going to the fourth. Ridgeline was able to outscore Sky View by 10 in the final period to capture its seventh straight win.
“Tonight was a battle,” Bobcat head coach Vanesa Hall said. “It was back and forth for most of the game. I thought our girls played extremely well. In the fourth quarter, Ridgeline hit a few clutch 3-pointers and then we had to foul at the end, and they pulled away a little bit.”
The Riverhawks had nine 3-pointers for the game and made 15 of 18 free throws. The Bobcats also shot well from the foul line, making 14 of 18 for the game. Sky View had three treys in the contest.
Emilee Skinner led Ridgeline with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Elise Livingson netted 12 points, while Hallee Smith added 11 points and had four assists. Sydnee Zollinger hit a trio of 3-pointers for her nine points.
Sky View was led by Macy Hellstern with 18 points, including a pair of treys. Melanie Hiatt chipped in 12 points, and Hannah Radford finished with 11 points.
“I’m proud of the way our girls fought and played hard,” Hall said. “These are the type of games that build us and make us better.”
At Logan, it was all Mustangs (12-7, 5-2) who pulled into second place in the region standing all by themselves. Mountain Crest outscored the Grizzlies (0-17, 0-7) in every quarter.
“We had a lot of contributions tonight from everyone,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “I’m pleased with our efforts. I’m more pleased with the effort and perseverance of the Grizzlies. They have been facing an uphill battle, yet they continue to fight each game. They have improved greatly since the last time we played them. I have great respect for their coaches and those players.”
The Mustangs held a 31-12 lead at halftime. The visitors had a big third quarter with 22 points to put the game away.
“My team is so resilient,” Logan head coach Tori Craner said. “Most of them play two and some three games a day, then they come out and give me great energy in varsity. We’ve felt tons of support from lots of different people, and I appreciate all the work that goes into making these girls successful.”
Eleven players scored for Mountain Crest. Lexie Coggins led the way with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Havyn Brown and Hadli Barrer each added 10 points.
Logan had eight players score. Marisol Contreras led the Grizzlies with nine points, while Gabby Hollingsworth hit two treys for six points.
At Garland, it was close the entire game as both teams increased the scoring each quarter. The Wolves (10-7, 4-3) were able to grab control in the extra period and hold on against the Bears (4-13, 1-6).
“It’s always fun to win in overtime,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said.
Maren McKenna made six free throws in OT, Cambree Tensmeyer had two field goals and a free throw, Brooke Monson scored and Janalynn Blotter made a 3-pointer.
“We are so proud of our team,” Bird-Clegg said. “They played amazing and never gave up. Everyone stepped up in different ways and they played so well together. Bear River is a great team, and our girls did a great job of making big plays defensively and offensively.”
McKenna finished with a game-best 24 points, making four 3-pointers, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with five steals. Tensmeyer was also big with 23 points and two treys. She had three steals. Monsoon added 11 points and five rebounds, while Stella Anhder grabbed six boards and had seven steals.
Gracie Riley, Ella Goldman and Kate Dahl each had 16 points for Bear River. Jenna LaCroix added 11 points.