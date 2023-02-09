MILLVILLE – It’s not completely finished, but the Riverhawks did wrap up at least a share of the Region 11 girls basketball title.
The only team that can catch Ridgeline suffered its second loss to the undefeated Riverhawks Thursday night. Sky View led early in the game and was tied at the midway point of the opening quarter, but then Ridgeline took control.
The Riverhawks outscored the Bobcats in each of the first three quarters and rolled to a 58-30 win. With two region games left, Ridgeline (20-0, 8-0 region) can win it outright next Tuesday at home against Mountain Crest.
“It feels good, but we really focus on going 1-0,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We’ve got a game next Tuesday, and we will try and go 1-0 next Tuesday.”
The Riverhawks missed their first six shots to start the game, but the Bobcats (14-5, 6-2) could not take advantage. Eight turnovers in the first quarter made it tough for Sky View to even get shots.
“Things just weren’t clicking for us offensively,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “I thought we played well defensively, even up through halftime. … We knew they are a tough team. They are undefeated for a reason. They are No. 1 in the state for a reason. So, we knew it was going to be a tough game.”
With shots not dropping, both teams turned to defense.
“We always rely on our defense first to generate points offensively,” Ridgeline’s Elise Livingston said. “We got some transition buckets off of defensive steals.”
The Riverhawks would end up with 19 steals in the game. Macie Brown had eight of those. Emilee Skinner and Nia Damuni each had three. Many of those thefts were turned into layups for the hosts.
“We talk about defense and if you play good defense it usually leads to good offense,” Jenks said. “I’m super proud of the girls defensively. Nineteen steals is a big stat that really helps us.”
Sky View, who had several girls go down and leave the game, just never got into an offensive flow until the fourth quarter. The Bobcats opened the fourth with six straight points as Makena Smart came off the bench to spark the visitors with seven of her team-best nine points in the final quarter.
“She (Smart) played well tonight,” Hall said.
While Sky View won the fourth quarter, the hole was already too deep.
“Once they (Riverhawks) get a lead, they get comfortable and it’s tough,” Hall said.
Both teams went deep on their bench the last four-and-a-half minutes of the contest.
Livingston was one of a trio of Riverhawks that reached double figures in scoring as she had 11 points, scoring in every quarter. Skinner led the team with a game-high 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Hallee Smith netted 12.
“It’s a lot of fun on this team because you know your opportunity will come to shoot,” Linvingston said. “If you pass it up one time, you will get it back. … Everybody played amazing tonight.”
Brown finished with seven points, six rebounds and six assists to go with her eight steals. Smith had five rebounds and four assists.
“I’m just really proud of this team for buying into what we are trying to do,” Jenks said. “We have a team full of some really good teammates.”
Hannah Radford had eight points for the Bobcats. Kourtney Payne grabbed a game-best eight rebounds.
Radford gave Sky View the early lead with a free throw and tied the game with a bucket in the paint after Livingston lifted the lid off the Ridgeline basket with a 3-pointer. It was the first of eight treys in the game for the Riverhawks.
Livingston scored off a pass from Brown, who then came up with back-to-back steals and layups to ignite the Ridgeline offense. Skinner got going at the end of the first and into the second quarter. The Riverhawks turned a 12-5 advantage after the first eight minutes into a 25-8 lead at halftime.
“Usually the first quarter takes a bit to get going,” Jenks said. “Sky View was ready to go, we were ready to go. They were playing tough D, we were playing tough D. It was hard for both teams early. I think we went got into a rhythm and made it a little more difficult for them (Bobcats) to defend.”
Ridgeline scored the first six points of the third quarter as Smith heated up. After a four-point play by Radford, the Riverhawks would score 12 more unanswered points to take a 43-12 lead. Ridgeline kept that spread going to the final quarter with a 48-17 lead. Smith had 10 points in the quarter.
“They (Riverhawks) started hitting those threes in the third quarter, which makes it tough because they are a good shooting team,” Hall said. “They got hot and we didn’t.”
Now both teams will prepare for the final week of the regular season.
“We just have to focus on the game in front of us,” Livingston said. “We will go from there.”
“We still love the fact that our region is so tough,” Hall said. “It’s exhausting sometimes. You get beat up a little bit, but you are going to find out what type of team you are by how you get back up.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region games Thursday, Green Canyon won at Logan, 59-21, and Mountain Crest had two bad quarters at Bear River in a 69-49 loss.
At Logan, the Wolves (13-5, 5-3) jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter against the Grizzlies (1-19, 0-8) and never looked back. Green Canyon outscored Logan in every quarter.
“We’ve been working on being more patient on our offense and trying to pass up good shots for better shots,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “The girls did a great job of moving the ball and getting each other open. It’s fun to see a bunch of our girls score and get assists.”
Thirteen different Wolves registered points Thursday with five of them making a 3-pointer. Maren McKenna led the team with 14 points and trio of treys. She also had three steals.
Green Canyon got 11 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots from Marissa Best. Janalynn Blotter had eight points and three rebounds, while Stella Anhder had seven points and three assists. Cambree Tensmeyer also had three assists.
Six Grizzlies scored with Julia Held leading the team with six points.
“The effort from my seniors tonight just proves how much each of them have put into this team and program,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said. “Our second half always looks better than our first. We’re getting used to adjusting and finding ways to get buckets.”
The second half was much closer, with the Wolves bettering the Grizzlies 21-15.
At Garland, the Mustangs (9-11, 3-5) were short handed against the Bears (9-9, 2-6) with Sage Walker out. Bear River outscored Mountain Crest in each of the first three quarters and the teams were even in the fourth. The Bears held a 32-24 lead at halftime, then used a big third quarter to build some breathing room.
“Tonight we were down a player and it really affected us,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We couldn’t get into a good rhythm at all. Kali (Jones) had a big presence in the paint for us. Paige (Egbert) did too.”
Jones had 19 points, while Egbert finished 10 points.
The Bears were led by Gracie Riley and Jenna Lacroix with 20 points each.
