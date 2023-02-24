Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After reaching the state title game a year ago and coming up short, the Riverhawks have been on a mission for the past 12 months.

Friday they punched their ticket for a chance to play for a championship again. In an all-Region 11 semifinal at the 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament, it was all Ridgeline against Green Canyon.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.