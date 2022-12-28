Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was their closest game of the season, but the Riverhawks kept their perfect record unblemished on the first day of a tournament in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Ridgeline had won its first eight games of the season by an average margin of 33.5 points. Wednesday was a totally different story. The largest lead the Riverhawks enjoyed against Rigby (Idaho) was 11 points midway into the fourth quarter.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.