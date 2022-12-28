It was their closest game of the season, but the Riverhawks kept their perfect record unblemished on the first day of a tournament in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Ridgeline had won its first eight games of the season by an average margin of 33.5 points. Wednesday was a totally different story. The largest lead the Riverhawks enjoyed against Rigby (Idaho) was 11 points midway into the fourth quarter.
The Riverhawks never flinched and went on to beat the Trojans 47-39 to advance in the winner’s bracket.
“Tonight was a battle,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “Rigby is very well coached, well balanced team. Our girls played a great game coming out of Christmas break.”
With the win, the Riverhawks (9-0) will next face Madison (Idaho) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Bobcats (4-7) beat Lehi on Wednesday, 53-49.
Rigby (10-2) scored first to start the game, hitting its first of five 3-pointers in the game. Ridgeline answered with a 5-0 run. The Riverhawks scored the last four points of the opening quarter to take a 12-9 lead into the second period.
After a handful of ties, the Trojans took a 23-22 lead late in the second quarter. However, Ridgeline hit a 3-pointer just before the break and took a 26-24 lead into the break. Rigby would only outscore the Riverhawks in the second quarter.
“We made some adjustments at half and I was impressed with our girls stepping up and making it tough for Rigby to have second chances,” Jenks said. “We’re excited to get after it again tomorrow.”
Ridgeline used another 5-0 run in the third to build a 36-29 lead before Rigby hit another trey to head to the fourth down four.
The Riverhawks scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter for their largest lead of the game. They made enough free throws — 12 of 17 for the game — to seal the victory and stay perfect on the season.
In Rigby’s 10 victories, the Trojans had won by a margin of 21.8 points.
Emilee Skinner led the Riverhawks with a game-best 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and going 9 of 11 from the foul line. The sophomore also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out two assists, came up with three steals and blocked a shot.
Joining Skinner in double-figure scoring was Elise Livingston with 11 points as she also had a pair of treys and two assists. Hallee Smith added six points and grabbed five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.