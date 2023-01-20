Support Local Journalism

SMITHFIELD — Basketball is a game of runs, and Ridgeline used a surge in the second quarter to get in front for good Friday night against Sky View.

In a battle of the two undefeated teams in Region 11 girls basketball, the Riverhawks scored the final 11 points of the first half. That was enough for the visitors to keep the lead the rest of the game. Ridgeline remains perfect on the season after a 46-32 win.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

