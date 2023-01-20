SMITHFIELD — Basketball is a game of runs, and Ridgeline used a surge in the second quarter to get in front for good Friday night against Sky View.
In a battle of the two undefeated teams in Region 11 girls basketball, the Riverhawks scored the final 11 points of the first half. That was enough for the visitors to keep the lead the rest of the game. Ridgeline remains perfect on the season after a 46-32 win.
“We just take it one game at a time,” Riverhawk guard Elise Livingston said. “Every game is a new game. We make sure and give our best effort every time.”
There were three lead changes and three ties before Ridgeline (15-0, 3-0 region) asserted itself in the second quarter. Clinging to a 14-13 lead two-and-a-half minutes into the second, the Riverhawks would string together 11 straight points while the Bobcats (10-4, 2-1) would fail to score.
“Sky View came out playing really well defensively and our girls struggles a little,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “It took us some time to find some openings. The girls in the second quarter were able to find some holes and get some big buckets.”
Sky View would not only fail to score, but suffered a huge blow just before halftime. Senior Melanie Hiatt went down in front of the Riverhawk bench holding her knee and screaming in pain. Jenks immediately rushed onto the court to Hiatt’s aid.
“Injuries are tough with any athlete,” Jenks said. “My daughter went down with an injury (at college) just a little bit ago. Our hearts are with Mel for sure.”
Hiatt was helped from the court and to the locker room. She did not return, finishing with five points, three rebounds and several blocked shots. Her status was not known after the game.
“We had to make adjustments and move forward,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said.
Emilee Skinner started the decisive run with a pair of free throws. Hallee Smith drilled a 3-pointer and Livingston hit a pull up shot and drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Smith.
“That (run) started with defense,” Livingston said. “We are always looking to pass the ball. ... We came into this game defensive minded, trying to get stops. That leads to offense and transition for us.”
After another free throw by Skinner, the Riverhawks took a 25-13 lead into the break.
“Hallee was big,” Jenks said. “She got us going, but we always say a good shot comes from a good pass. We were finally finding the right spots.”
The Bobcats would get within 28-24 midway through the third quarter. Hannah Radford scored four points during a 7-0 run and had eight points in the third.
“Every game you learn and we learned a lot about ourselves tonight and what we are capable of,” Hall said. “I though we had some girls step up and play big.”
One of those was Makena Smart, who led the team on the boards with seven and scored five points.
However, the Riverhawks scored the final four points of the third to take a 32-24 lead into the fourth. Skinner had seven of her game-best 19 points in the final quarter as Ridgeline built a 46-28 lead.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Jenks said. “We know every night in this region is a battle. All the teams are coached well, have great athletes and work hard. It was fun to come in and get a win tonight. Sky View played well.”
“I thought we played extremely well defensively,” Hall said. “To hold a team like Ridgeline to only 46 points is tough to do.”
Besides her 19 points, Skinner had five rebounds and blocked three shots. Livingston finished with 10 points and five assists. Smith filled up the stat sheet with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Radford led the Bobcats with 14 points and also had five rebounds.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Friday night, Green Canyon had no trouble with Logan, winning 76-29, and Mountain Crest picked up a narrow victory over Bear River, 52-51.
At North Logan, the Wolves (10-3, 3-1) outscored the Grizzlies (1-14, 0-3) in every quarter. They took a 28-10 lead into the second quarter and had a 45-14 advantage at halftime.
“Great team win tonight,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “We are proud of how we shared the ball and played as a team.”
The Wolves finished with 12 3-pointers for the game as Cambree Tensmeyer and Marissa Best each had three. Maren McKenna led Green Canyon with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Tensmeyer had 17 points and four assists, while Best finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Stella Anhder had nine points and five assists.
The Grizzlies were paced by Ashley Lunt with 10 points. Maddi Kartchner added nine points.
“We had some good finishes to give us some energy and play one of our best games,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said. “I love to see the little improvements others wouldn’t notice.”
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (8-7, 2-1) trailed after the first quarter to the Bears (7-6, 0-3), but rallied to take a 26-24 lead into halftime. The game was tight throughout as Mountain Crest held a 41-38 lead going to the fourth.
“We started out a little slow today, but we knew it was going to be a battle,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “Seems like they (Bears) answered back every possession, matching us point for point. We made a huge adjustment in the second half which proved to be the right move, but we struggled to finish at the basket. We did a much better job at the line today. I’m most proud of our defense, specifically that of Faith Newman. She did an outstanding job.”
Lily Smith scored in every quarter for the Mustangs and finished with a team-best 15 points. Karli Jones netted 13 points, and Aspen Leishman finished with nine points.
Grace Riley led the Bears with 16 points.
